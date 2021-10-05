Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Returns With Headliners Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson

If you're hoping to put your camping gear to good use next year, good news: Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return to Sunshine Grove over the weekend of March 3 to 6, 2022.
Today, Insomniac — the same corporate event promotion brand behind downtown Miami’s Club Space and the upcoming inaugural Countdown Campout New Year’s Eve event — announced the lineup, which includes over 125 artists, including headliners Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson, who will perform across the various stages at OMF when the multi-day music event returns in full force early next year.
The eclectic mix of artists featured on the festival’s 2022 lineup poster shared with Tuesday’s announcement includes names like GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Gary Clark Jr., Jungle, Caribou, Flying Lotus, Ashnikko, Denzel Curry, CloZee, Jai Wolf, Manic Focus, Soul Clap, Goth Babe, Twin Shadow, Papadosio, and many, many more. Additionally, OMF will also treat attendees to the return of the festival’s signature PoWoW! collaborative performance, with participants and special guests to be announced closer to next year’s event.
Attendees will also be able to take advantage of the curated festival amenities with “immersive art experiences, pop-up shows, culinary treats, health & wellness programming” to be featured over the four-day event.
The 2022 edition of the festival will mark the highly anticipated return of the popular Florida festival after a year off in 2021. The festival hosted its inaugural event back in 2016, and has since been able to carve out a corner of niche success in a bloated North American festival market with multiple sellouts leading up to 2020.
The last OMF took place March 5 to 8, 2020, but was plagued with compulsive hand washing and early COVID paranoia. The festival ended up being one of the last major music events to take place in North America before the COVID-19 pandemic put live events on indefinite hiatus.
Nineteen months have passed since then, and festival producers across the country are still having trouble shaking off the rust as the once-lucrative industry continues to secure its footing with a mix of 2021 cancellations and postponements to next year.
OMF's ticket and camping packages will go on sale starting on Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. ET.
Here's the full 2022 lineup in alphabetical order:
- 1788-L
- A Hundred Drums
- Abelation
- Amtrac
- Ashnikko
- BIA
- Black Carl!
- Blu DeTiger
- Caleb Dent
- Cannons
- Caribou
- CharlestheFirst
- Chee
- Chiiild
- Chloé Caillet
- CloZee
- Coi Leray
- Colorvision
- Covex
- Crazy P Soundsystem
- Daiikon
- Danny Daze
- dela Moon
- Denzel Curry
- Dials
- DJ Harvey
- DJ Minx
- Dombresky
- Donzii
- Drama
- Dre Mendez b2b Lord Rash
- Duckwrth
- Eazybaked
- Elderbook
- Elephant Heart
- Eprom
- Fiin
- Flying Lotus
- Ford.
- Four Tet
- Freddy Todd
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Gaspar Muniz
- Gerd Janson
- Goth Babe
- GRiZ
- Haywyre
- Heidi Lawden
- Hint of Lavender
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Honeylub
- India Jordan
- Integrate
- INVT
- Isaac Ferry
- Jai Wolf
- Jungle
- Kaivon
- Kasbo
- Khiva
- kLL sMTH
- Kumarion
- Lab Group
- LoveLeo
- Lysn.
- Manic Focus
- MASF
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Mindchatter
- Mize
- Monty Luke
- Mt. Joy
- MYD
- Nastia
- Nik P
- Noodles
- Of The Trees
- Papadosio
- Parrotice
- Pepper
- Player Dave
- Porter Robinson
- Potions
- Rechulski
- Rezz
- Ries Brothers
- Romare
- Rome In Silver
- Ross From Friends
- Sage Armstrong
- Saka
- Sam Gellaitry
- Sebastian Paul
- Simone Gatto
- Sister System B2B Jonny from Space
- Slugg
- Smino
- Soul Clap
- STRFKR
- Supertask
- Sven Väth
- Synergy
- Tai Verdes
- Tame Impala
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Glitch Mob
- The Hails
- The Librarian
- Tobi Lou
- Troyboi
- Tsuruda
- Twin Shadow
- VCTRE
- Veil B2B NotLö
- VNSSA
- Volvox
- Washed Out
- Yoli Mayor