The Ultimate Camping Guide for Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022

Whether you are a first-timer or a festival camping veteran, it's best to come prepared. Unlike most festivals where you return to your hotel or home at the end of the night, at Okeechobee, you're entirely responsible for arranging your own shelter. (The closest hotel to the festival grounds is 15 miles away, with most showing no vacancy this weekend.)
Before you map out your festival schedule, check out is New Times' camping-preparation guide to ensure you have all you need for Okeechobee.
Tents or RV?What kind of camping experience are you looking for? Are you planning to truly embrace the outdoors? Maybe you want some luxuries during your time at the campgrounds? The choice boils down to your standard tent or glamping in an RV.
All passes included campground access, with the cheapest option being the general-admission Eco pass for $349 and requiring you to bring your own tent. You will need to purchase an additional add-on if you want to stay in a car ($69) or RV ($250). For $10,000, the festival provides its own glamping option, which affords attendees an elevated experience as well as some security when it comes to sleeping essentials.
Bring a Portable ChargerAfter four days of partying and dancing, your phone will run out of juice. Unfortunately, the outdoors doesn't come equipped with outlets, so bring a portable battery bank, especially one with a hefty charge outage that will last for a few days. (Solar-powered options are also available if you want to take advantage of the Florida sun.) Make sure to have all your gadgets fully charged before heading to the campgrounds. While New Times loves to advocate for being in the moment, you will still need a phone to stay in touch with your group at the festival. There will also be charging stations available throughout the grounds.
Keep Your Drinks and Food ChillWhether it's White Claws, BeatBoxes, or deli sandwiches, nothing puts a damper on the festival experience like warm beverages and spoiled meat, so don't forget to bring a cooler. The festival will have onsite vendors where you can purchase food and beverages, but if you're looking to save money, bringing your own food and drinks will help you stay on budget.
And, yes, Okeechobee allows festivalgoers to bring their own alcohol, however, you'll have to show proper identification upon entering.
Prepare a First Aid KitLife can bring some unexpected surprises — this is true even at music festivals. Whether you have an unexpected fall or you see someone in need of some medical attention, you want to be prepared for the situation. Bring a first-aid kit, and make sure to have it handy on you at all times. Supplies you want to make sure you have on hand include bandages, gauze, painkillers, and antiseptic wipes. (In case of a serious emergency, do not hesitate to visit the medical tent or seek help.)
Bring a MatReady to get your zen on? Besides the music, Okeechobee hosts a series of yoga workshops for campers. Bring a mat and take some to relax and unwind. Your body will thank you, especially after being on your feet for four days.
Be Mindful of Shower HoursAlthough showers will be available for campers, they will only function during certain times. Make sure to choose the best time to clean yourself from the grime that will stick to you throughout the week. Most importantly, purchase shower tokens at the campgrounds. Without a token, you will not be allowed to use the showers. You'll also have to bring your towel, and, for God's sake, bring shower sandals.
Light Up the NightBecome part of the festival experience by bringing your very own LED light. Although the decorative aspect is only a plus, you will also need some lighting to make your way through your own campsite or to help a friend quickly find you.
Get the Party StartedWho said music was only meant to be heard at the festival? Get the party started before you make your way into Okeechobee with a portable speaker. Not only will you prepare yourself for what's to come, but the music may serve as a great conversation starter with your camping neighbors.
Not sure if we covered all the essentials for making a successful festival camping experience? Luckily, Okeechobee has created its very own necessity checklist for campers. Make sure to check it out before you head for the portal.
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Thursday, March 3, and Sunday, March 6, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost $349 to $1,249.