Nebula Rosa Is New Orleans Spanglish Psychedelia by Way of Miami

Miamians somehow tend to find one another wherever they are in the world. Singers and guitarists Josh Starkman and George Elizondo were born in South Florida and found different paths toward studying music at the University of New Orleans. Elizondo's parents met in an English-language class in Miami, where he was born before moving to Managua, Nicaragua, and later going to college in the Crescent City. Starkman was a Cypress Bay High School and Florida State University grad who was advised to head to New Orleans for graduate work. "I was told it's one of the only cities in the world where you can make a living as a musician," Starkman tells New Times. "But I was mostly playing jazz standards. I wanted to write music with vocals, so five years ago, George and I started jamming in each other's living rooms."

They shared an affinity for the classic rock everyone knows and loves, such as the Beatles, but Elizondo began turning Starkman on to music the jazzman had never heard: Latin rock. Starkman developed an appreciation for famous bands like Maná but also more obscure acts such as Nicaraguan folklorist Carlos Mejía Godoy. Along with Robin Sherman on bass and Isaac Eady on drums, the pair formed Nebula Rosa, becoming the rarest of things: a Spanish-language psychedelic rock band in which three-quarters of the members don't speak Spanish. "We've had to learn a lot, especially Robin, since he sings backing vocals," Starkman laughs. "But New Orleans was built by Caribbean people, so a lot of the music here has similar rhythms."