MyFi Studio and Churchill’s team up for free art and tech classes

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I know, we’re getting old. Many of us use our computers for quick Google searches, writing in shared docs, browsing the web, resizing a photo or two, and, of course, the infamous Zoom calls. We know these machines are capable of so much more, but we either don’t know where to start or only scratch the surface, leaving the more advanced skills to the experts. We see people creating music, art, and entire digital worlds from their laptops, but if you’re someone with ideas and no clear starting point, How to Play Computer, a new series of free workshops presented by MyFi Studio and Churchill’s Pub, might be exactly what you need to kick off your next creative endeavor.

The Miami-based artist duo behind MyFi Studio is opening up its creative process through a series of free public classes that blend art, music, technology, and hands-on experimentation. Rather than teaching participants how to use a specific piece of software, the workshops aim to change the way people think about computers as creative tools.

Their recent projects include performances inside Frost Science’s 67-foot Planetarium Dome. Photo by Karli Evans

“We’re hosting these free classes because we believe art, music, and technical knowledge should be public goods,” MyFi Studio founders share with New Times.

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Artist and curator Aimee Rubensteen and computer scientist, musician, and artist Dr. Josh Eisenberg are the brains and talent behind MyFi Studio, which has built a reputation for creating custom audiovisual instruments and immersive performances that invite audiences to participate in the creative process. Their recent projects include performances inside Frost Science’s 67-foot Planetarium Dome and the debut of tie the knot at Filmfest Akizuki in Japan.

For Eisenberg, the workshops go beyond learning technical skills. “How to Play Computer” is about teaching people how to think computationally, so they can create new art and systems for creativity.

The classes are designed to make creative technology approachable, encouraging participants to explore digital tools without the pressure often associated with traditional classrooms or specialized art spaces.

Rubensteen says that accessibility is at the heart of the series. “These types of classes should be available for free and exist outside art institutions. Yes, even at bars! This is how people can learn new things and learn from each other without the expectations that come with being in an art or tech space.”

The next round of How to Play Computer workshops takes place on Wednesday, July 29, and Wednesday, August 5, at Churchill’s Pub in Miami. Admission is free and open to the public. Whether you’re an artist, musician, programmer, or simply curious about what your computer can really do, the workshops invite attendees to grab a drink, ask questions, experiment, and rethink the creative possibilities sitting on their desktop.

How to Play Computer. 6.30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 and Wednesday, August 5 at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; churchillspub.com; 305-757-1807. Free with RSVP.