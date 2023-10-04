Mitski Will Launch Theater Tour at Fillmore Miami Beach UPDATED

Update: The Fillmore Miami Beach announced today, October 4, that due to the overwhelming demand, a second Mitski show has been added for January 27, 2024.
It's a bit astonishing to witness the relatively massive stardom of Mitski. The last time the singer-songwriter played in Miami as a solo artist was in 2016 at Gramps, playing similarly tiny clubs and bars to support her breakout album Puberty 2. Her melancholic, bitterly evocative songs about failed relationships and the disappointments of modern life may not have seemed like hit potential back then, but they spoke to a generation for whom disappointment was a recurring theme, and her tales of discomfort and exclusion as an Asian-American reverberated similarly with an increasingly diverse population.
Today, Mitski announced a new tour around her latest album, with the unwieldy title The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and she's not playing in tiny clubs — she's touring massive, historic theaters, kicking things off at the beloved Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, 2024. Sometimes known by its former name, the Jackie Gleason Theater, the venue, one of the area's last remaining midsized concert halls and one of the few indoor venues of its size, recently announced its reopening after being closed due to the construction of a new hotel space for the Miami Beach Convention Center.
It may seem wild for longtime fans to see her playing grand concert halls like Brooklyn's Kings Theatre and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, but the tour schedule confirms Mitski's status as the queen of "sad-girl indie." Her music was part of a wave of mostly female-identifying pop/rock musicians — influenced by the likes of Patti Smith and Fiona Apple and which included acts like Snail Mail, Jay Som, Weyes Blood, Big Thief, and Waxahatchee — who shifted the genre into a new mode over the last decade, emphasizing songcraft and intimacy over volume and bombast. Sad-girl indie acts like Boygenius — the supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — are selling out arenas and releasing on major labels in part due to Mitski laying the groundwork with her sound.
The show is one of the first announced at the reopened Fillmore, whose absence left a major hole in South Florida's venue ecosystem and resulted in acts like Phoenix and Tangerine Dream migrating north to Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live and the Miami Beach Bandshell. According to the Miami Herald, the pause in programming at the Fillmore was initiated due to construction on the nearby Arquitectonica-designed Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel. Renovations to the theater's back of house and loading dock were made to accommodate the hotel, but no changes were made to its capacity.
Live Nation, the theater's operator, took the temporary closure as an opportunity to petition the building's demolition. Earlier this year, the entertainment company, which also owns Ticketmaster along with dozens of venues across the United States, presented a plan to the Miami Beach finance committee to raze the theater in order to build a new venue in its place. (Because it has been remodeled several times over the decades, the building has been stripped of most of its historical value. Regardless, locals remain fiercely protective of it.) The plan didn't go forward, and the venue recently started announcing new shows, including a performance by Elvis Costello on January 12.
Although the Fillmore show is Mitski's first headlining gig in Miami since 2016, she's no stranger to the city's biggest stages. In 2018, she opened for Lorde at the Kaseya Center ( then known as American Airlines Arena) on the New Zealand pop star's Melodrama World Tour.
Ticket presales for the Fillmore show begin at 10 a.m. today, October 4, with a general sale starting on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. Belgian-Egyptian musician Tamino will open. Find all of Mitski's tour dates below.
January 26 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
January 27 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
January 29 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)
February 2 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
February 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
February 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
February 11 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
February 15 - Boston, MA - MGM
February 16 - Boston, MA - MGM
February 21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
February 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
March 21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
March 22 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
April 4 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metropolitan
April 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
April 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Mitski. With Tamino. 8 p.m. Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach