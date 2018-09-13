Modernage Releases Anthony Bourdain Tribute Song, "End of the Road"

Anthony Bourdain was no stranger to the Magic City's grittier corners. Aside from being a writer, eater, storyteller, traveler, TV host, and chef, he was also a rock 'n' roll lover through and through. Bourdain enjoyed a cheap, cold beer from South Beach's Mac's Club Deuce, one of his favorite dive bars, just like the rest of us. He even donned some ink from the local tattoo studio Love Hate. He was the Uncle Tony you wish you had.

"[Bourdain] was kind of like a hero to the underdogs," Modernage guitarist Xavier Alexander says. "He came from the bottom up. He didn't have this direction in his life where he had everything set for him on a silver spoon... He constantly was talking about how the hardest-working people in kitchens were like stewards, people who washed dishes and cleaned the restaurant overnight."

Just before Alexander left Miami and moved to Hong Kong in 2017, Modernage reunited after a long hiatus and produced some of its best songs to date. Most of that music remains shelved with the intention of being released in bits and pieces. After Bourdain's death this past June, the band decided to issue a previously unreleased track as a tribute, dubbed "End of the Road." The song was inspired by Bourdain's writings.