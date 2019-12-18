Jazz in the Gardens Announces 2020 Lineup: Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., and Jill Scott

When it comes to spring music festivals at Hard Rock Stadium, Rolling Loud tends to get all the attention. It's flashy, chaotic, and controversial. But there's something to be said for Jazz in the Gardens as well. The low-key two-day gathering has consistently managed to put together a respectable lineup of performers from the worlds of jazz, soul, funk, R&B, hip-hop, and more. In 2019 the fest brought out the likes of Brandy, Lionel Ritchie, Blackstreet, and the O'Jays, among others.

That's not bad, but for 2020, Jazz in the Gardens is bringing out the big guns. Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, Jill Scott, and Kirk Franklin have all been announced as featured acts at next year's iteration of the festival, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15 2020. Radio personality Rickey Smiley will serve as the host of the event.

Grammy-winner Blige is best known for R&B hits such as "Be Without You," which spent 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart in 2006, and "Family Affair," in which she boldly came out in opposition to hateration and holleration in this dancerie.

Meanwhile, H.E.R is a rising R&B star who began her career on Radio Disney and is now opening for the likes of Childish Gambino, Bryson Tiller, and, uh, Chris Brown. Neo-soul singer Jill Scott, who was featured in the concert film Dave Chapelle's Block Party, has a side career as an actress, while Kirk Franklin is best known as a multiple Grammy-winning gospel star. Finally, Charlie Wilson was once lead singer of the Gap Band (of "You Dropped a Bomb On Me" and "Burn Rubber on Me [Why You Wanna Hurt Me]" fame) but is better known nowadays for his collaborations with Kanye West, who featured him on several songs on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and, most famously, "Bound 2" from Yeezus.

The festival was able to snag such name-brand talent thanks to a deal with Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the world. The company is currently being investigated by the Department of Justice over its ownership of Ticketmaster, which gives it control over 80 percent of the U.S. market for concert tickets.

Speaking of tickets, they'll be on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, in case you still need to get your parents, your grandparents, your auntie, or even yourself a present. A presale is already open; those interested can use the code JITG2020 to gain access at Ticketmaster's website.

Here are all of the currently-announced artists playing at Jazz in the Gardens 2020:



Charlie Wilson

H.E.R

Jill Scott

Kirk Franklin

Stokely from Mint Condition

SWV

Jazz in the Gardens 2020. Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, December 20 via ticketmaster.com.