Giacomo Blends R&B With House in New Single "4U"

After a decade-long career as a session musician and playing with multiple bands, Giacomo Bacigalupo is ready to reclaim his identity and emerge as a solo musician with his third single, "4U." The new track features a unique blend of R&B with a rhythmic house beat and marks an important milestone in Bacigalupo's career as he prioritizes a path as a solo artist while balancing other projects.
"I find that in my career, I'm finally living off music," he shares. "Whether it's playing covers or working for Tropics Entertainment in Cameo for weddings and events, it's time for me to still work on my craft and focus on as many creative endeavors as possible." By not exclusively committing to long-term projects, Bacigalupo plans to dedicate more time to his solo stuff while still continuing to work as a "session rat."
When studying music at Miami Dade College around 2015, Bacigalupo founded the band Slow Coast, which launched him into the Miami music scene for a few years until it was time to work on other projects. "That's when I became a session rat. Whichever band needed a guitarist or bass player, I would hop in there." He later became involved in bands like Mojo Hands and Blue Mystic, and for the last few years, he took part in Clean Cut, an R&B jazz fusion band that gigs all around the Magic City.
"4U," produced by Wan and mastered at Shell Shock Studios, features Bacigalupo's vocals alongside jazz musician Luigi Arredondo on the saxophone layered with an up-tempo house beat that Bacigalupo hopes will get asses shaking.
As a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with a preference for guitar and vocals, Bacigalupo, who goes by just his first name as a solo artist, has been able to adapt his skills to all kinds of genres, such as rock, funk, and bossa nova. Still, at his core, he prefers blues music.
"The icing for me is these R&B melodic rhythms with a little tiny touch of a jazz chord here or there, and the chocolate cake would be what's driving it, which is dance music, whether it's house or a funky mid-tempo groove," he shares.
As a solo artist, Bacigalupo plans to bring collaborators into genre-spanning creative projects. Working with longtime friends, he'll be releasing a double-sided single with Sebastian Guerrero, an EP with Sebastian Holmes, and working on a country ballad with Tristan Cata.
Outside of his solo music, Bacigalupo will launch Paso Fino, a salsa romantica big band inspired by his recent move to Calle Ocho, and the Leisure Club, which features a smooth jazz, city-pop sound and along with a long list of collaborators.
To celebrate the release of "4U," Bacigalupo will host a party on Saturday night at Sherry Bar and Lounge, hosted by Pantheon World. Alongside Bacigalupo, expect performances by Raquel Trinidad and Call Me Kalil, as well as DJ sets by Jay Cruz and John Seale.
"I'm not trying to be huge or anything," he says. "When people come to my world, I want them to understand what it is and have fun."
"4U" Single Release Party. With Giacomo, Raquel Trinidad, Call Me Kalil, Jay Cruz, and John Seale. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Sherry Bar and Lounge, 6565 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live.