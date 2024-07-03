 July 4th Parties and Events in Miami | Miami New Times
10 Fourth of July Weekend Parties in Miami

Maximize your Fourth of July weekend bender with these patriotic parties across Miami.
July 3, 2024
Australian DJ Dom Dolla headlines at LIV on Independence Day.
Australian DJ Dom Dolla headlines at LIV on Independence Day. Photo by @grantspanier
On Thursday, cities nationwide will celebrate America’s 248th birthday in various somber, dignified ways. Think parades and dazzling fireworks shows over various national monuments.

If you’re yawning, we don’t blame you. Here in Miami, no long weekend is wasted on patriotic propriety. If Independence Day falls on a Thursday, as it so graciously does this year, locals are exercising their freedom to a four-day bender. Because no one gets between us and our right to beats, booze, and the beach.

For ideas on how to ring in the Fourth of July weekend 305-style, check out our roundup of events across the city below.

Red, White & Dance at La Otra

Wynwood’s La Otra kicks off the long holiday weekend with its Red, White & Dance pre-independence party on Wednesday, July 3, in a fashion befitting of the upscale bar and lounge. Attendees will be expected to adhere to the event’s festive dress code — stated on the listing as "to impress" — and can expect impressive sets from Francisco Cid, Ricky Fernandez, and Fabe. In the spirit of a Wednesday night out on the town, ladies can enjoy an open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-927-3585; laotramiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via posh.vip.

Daytime Service at Arlo Wynwood

Make a splash at Arlo Wynwood’s rooftop for Daytime Service, a patriotic pool party that promises to "make you wet." The event is hosted by Midnight Service, the LGBTQ club night “inspired by the religious experience of going out and listening to good music,” and will feature sets by Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour, and Cartfish. After a quick dip, hit the bar for a summer special on drinks sure to quench all kinds of thirst. 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; arlohotels.com; Tickets cost $25.24 via dice.fm.

Red, White, & Grooves at ZeyZey

Get groovy on a budget at ZeyZey’s Red, White, & Grooves party that won’t cost you more than a tenner. Presented in collaboration with Discotek Media, the event features Steph Personnel, Leyva, and Dalva as well as specialty food and beer vendors. Mix in the free public parking, a rarity around these parts, and you’ve got yourself a steal of a Fourth of July party. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; 305-456-2671; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $5 via shotgun.live; $10 at the door.

Footwork at Blackbird Ordinary

Brickell bar Blackbird Ordinary is home to Miami's new late-night event, Footwork, which bills itself as “a new type of party." Taking place in the bar’s back room and featuring back-to-back DJ sets, the party kicks off with John FM and Saturnsarii, while DJs Illicit and Emkay go B2B later in the evening. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; instagram.com/footwork305. Tickets cost $15 via shotgun.live; $20 at the door.

DJ Chus at Mode

A Spanish DJ headlining a Fourth of July celebration is probably the most Miami way to celebrate America’s independence. Hailing from Madrid, DJ Chus will grace downtown’s Mode Miami with his signature house soundtrack on July 4. Fans of the Iberian producer and remixer can expect to hear hit singles like “Underwater” while enjoying Mode’s mixology menu stacked with craft cocktails. 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Mode Miami, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-942-7240; mode.miami; Tickets cost $33.99 via dice.fm.

Henry Brooks at Domicile

An adult-friendly fireworks show? Say less. On Thursday, Domicile will put on a different kind of fireworks display when Detroit’s Henry Brooks brings his dark techno beats to the Little Haiti nightclub. Ring in America’s 248th birthday, moving to hits like “Greatest Debt to My Mother” on Domicile’s smoky dance floor and Miami’s smoky night sky. 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami . Tickets cost $19.06 to $28.33 via dice.fm.

Dom Dolla at LIV

After looking up at a firework-lit sky, go down under with Australian producer and DJ Dom Dolla at LIV. Promising a set of catchy dance tracks that appeal to house lovers and mainstream fans alike, fans can expect to hear hits like Dolla’s claim to fame, "Take It," and platinum-certified "Rhyme Dust." In the true spirit of freedom (of choice), you can experience the set up close by reserving a table on the dance floor or nodding along in general admission. 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $175 via tixr.com.

Freedom Festival Miami

If you want to be let in on one of Miami’s many dirty secrets, consider dropping by the city’s inaugural Freedom Festival on July 5. This underground techno party debuted way back in 2001 in Medellín and is famous for disclosing its secret location to attendees moments before the 12-hour party kicks off. Headliners include Roman pioneer Dino Sabatini, Detroit legend Audion, creative genius D-Leria, and Japan’s Machina Live. 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, July 5 to Saturday, July 6, at an undisclosed location, Miami; instagram.com/freedomfestivalmiami. Tickets cost $32.07 via dice.fm.

Made in Miami Pool Party at Kimpton Epic Hotel

Miamians love any excuse to put on a skimpy swimsuit and will get yet another chance to for the return of the Made in Miami pool party. Hosted at the Kimpton Epic Hotel downtown, the event is outfitted with a promising lineup, including the 305’s own Oscar G, Lazaro Casanova, and Nicole Fiallos, as well as Puerto Rican DJ Tony Touch and Iberian maestro Pablo Ceballos. 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $33.99 to $45.32 via dice.fm.

Niiko & Swae at Hyde Beach

Lifelong friends and DJ duo Niiko and Swae will close out the holiday weekend on Sunday with an epic pool party at Hyde Beach. You’ve most likely heard their bass-heavy beats in “Rule the World (Everybody),” a remix of the 1985 classic with Tiësto that accrued 26 million streams on Spotify. If not, you’ve definitely seen them around town, as the duo considers the Magic City a second home, having played at LIV and filmed music videos in the area. Noon Sunday, July 7, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; book.ennismore.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.
