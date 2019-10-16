Miami Halloween 2019 Party Guide

Have you picked your costume yet?

At this point, the costume rental stores have slim pickings and the lines to purchase a cheaply-made Donald Trump costume from Party City are starting to grow. Ah, yes, it's Halloween season again in Miami.

While the rest of the country relishes the arrival of autumn by carving pumpkins and planning trick-or-treating routes, those of at the tip of Florida know what October 31 really is about: dressing up, partying, and making plenty of regrettable choices. And regrettable choices will inevitably be made this year because Halloween, unfortunately, falls on a Thursday this year, and everyone has to somehow manage to make it work the following day.

But fear not, local nightclubs are taking full advantage of the fact that people are going to want to show off their costumes until the early morning by planning events the weekend before and after Halloween.

Here are the Halloween parties happening in Miami over the ten-day period from Thursday, October 25, through Sunday, November 3. Check back often as more parties will be added as they're announced.

Don't see your event listed here? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Friday, October 25

Carnage. 10 p.m. Friday, October 25, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via tixr.com.

Halloween Fetish Ball. 10 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the Manor Complex, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-626-0082; themanorcomplex.com. Tickets cost $35 via fetishfactory.com.

Nina Kraviz. With Rampa and &Me. 11 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via eventbrite.com.



Ross One. 11 p.m. Friday, October 25, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Wynwood Fear Factory. With Illesium, Gareth Emery, Knife Party, Malaa, and others. 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100 via tixr.com.

Saturday, October 26

Cedric Gervais. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Diplo. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via tixr.com.

DJ Khaled. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Erotic Masquerade Ball. With Pietro, Malone, and Chicco Secci. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Halloween Costume Party. With Hometown Losers, Top Tier, Shaven, and others. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami; spacemountainmia.org. Tickets cost $10.

Halloween for the Punx. With Sudakas, Subculture Threat, 1983 the Band, and others. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Jamie Jones and Loco Dice. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Sold out.

Sunday, October 27

Arroz Con Mango Halloween Edition. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Gender Blender Halloween Edition. With Rhino, Devalued, and Sandratz. 10 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.



Monday, October 28

Black Tape Project. 11:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Rockwell Miami, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

Tuesday, October 29

Favela Beach Halloween Black Forest. With ATG and Ruen. 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Wednesday, October 30

Dracula, My Love! 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Bâoli, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-882; baolimiami.com.

Hello Tarzan, It’s Me Jane. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com.

Veuve Clicquot Yelloween. 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Rockwell Miami, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

Thursday, October 31

Bonnie and Clyde. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Marion, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-717-7512; marionmiami.com.

Churchill's Halloween Classic. With Saavik, Death Talisman VII, Glass Body, and others. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.



Circus Freaks. With Sharp Sound. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.

Dada Life. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 via tixr.com.

Damian Lazarus. With Monolink, Blond:Ish, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $60 via eventbrite.com.

Double Stubble Halloween. With DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, and Sunburn Collective. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Galaxy of Horrors. With Alex Sensation. 11 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

The Halloween Spook Show. With the Gazms, Viscaya, Seizure Machine, Dyslexic Postcards, and others. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Halloween Warm-Up. With Richie Hell, Eveaa, and others. 6 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

HalloWyn Block Party. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-239-8833; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $49 via eventbrite.com.

Haunted Factory by Secret Garden. With Lee Foss, Ohashi, Atnarko, and others. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Hoj. With Rader. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Paul van Dyk. 11 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Possession Halloween Pop-Up. 11:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Rockwell Miami, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

SAVE's Halloween Ball. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Olemberg Hall, 7435 Carlyle Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $75 to $500 via eventbrite.com.

Sugar Heist. With DJ Unomas. 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Sugar, 788 Brickell Plaza, 40th Floor, Miami; 786-805-4655; east-miami.com. Admission is free.

Friday, November 1

A Day of the Dead Brouhaha. With the Ordinary Boys. 9 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Dia de Los Muertos. With DJ Reach and Youssef. 11 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Facundo Mohrr. With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 1, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Gorgon City and CamelPhat. 11 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Haunted Factory by Secret Garden. With Ricky Ahmed, Puma, Kiki Roldan, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Nightmare on 1st Street. With DJ Shift. 11 p.m. Friday, November 1, at After Market at Black Market, 168 SE First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmia.com.

Saturday, November 2

Dia de Los Muertos. With Druid Lord, Koroidia, MRSA, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, November 2, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Haunted Factory by Secret Garden. With Roger Sanchez, Cocodrills, Kristen Knight, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Paco Osuna. With Alexi Delano. 11 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Raise the Dead Festival. With Audiofly, Gab Rhome, Holmar, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; raisethedeadmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via residentadvisor.net.

Sunday, November 3

Haunted Factory by Secret Garden. With Fiin, the Digital Breed, Jason Rault, and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-360-3712; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.