The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The week is stacked with shows, from Post Malone to Maroon 5 and the Chainsmokers.

South Florida's fall concert season has officially arrived. The Chainsmokers and Post Malone will headline arenas this week, and Maroon 5 will play the first official show at the new and improved Hard Rock Live. For fans of the new wave, RapCaviar Live will bring Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Saweetie, Kash Doll, and Melii to the Fillmore Thursday night. And to close out this week's diverse music options, the 777 Mall will host the first U.S. show by the legendary Can frontman, Damo Suzuki, Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for October 21 through October 27. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 21

Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Killick & Monique: With Diego Melgar's Third Eye, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Las Rosas: White Slaves of Beirut, Male Model, Human Fluid Rot and others, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND Post Malone Courtesy of Republic Records

Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., $49.25-$499.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Pterodactyl: Funk and World Music: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 22

Adriana Calcanhotto: 8 p.m., $98. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach.

Andres Gonzalez Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Logic: With J.I.D and YBN Cordae, 7:30 p.m., $25.99-$75.99. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Melvins Photo by Chris Mortenson

Melvins: With Redd Kross, 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Narrow Head: With Spirit & the Cosmic Heart, Rhino, and Ta Bien, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Stereo Joule: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

X Ambassadors: 6:30 p.m., $27.28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wednesday, October 23

American Darling Valve: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Haute Happy Hour: With the Schizophonics, Woolly Bushmen, and Axetone, 7-11 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Hot Pokit: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Padraic Carey: With Christopher Föor, 4 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

SIRSY: 9 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Phay Bridges amd Jchop., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Zo!: With DJ Tillery James, 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Thursday, October 24

Analog: With Headfoam, Lone Wolf, MC!, and others, 9 p.m. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Beats, Bass & Tacos: With Craze, Karakter, Lamebot, and Madsavvy, 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Bryan Peroni: With Guille and Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

César Pinzón: 6:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

The Chainsmokers Photo by Fujifilmgirl

The Chainsmokers: With 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, 7 p.m., $35.50-$125.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Dan Band: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Enrique Heredia "Negri": 8 p.m., $25-$55. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Jamaica Suk: 11 p.m., $10-$15. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

RapCaviar Live: With Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Melii, 8 p.m., $35.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Friday, October 25

Anabel Englund: 11:30 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Curtis Taylor: 8 p.m., TBA. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

DJ CRE-8: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Ellis Paul: 10 a.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Maná: 8 p.m., $25.50-$399.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Maroon 5: 8 p.m., $104-$354. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Mathias Kaden B2B Sante: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Melton Mustafa Jr.: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Nina Kraviz Photo by Paola Kudacki

Nina Kraviz: With Rampa and &Me, 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Nocturne's L'Inferno: With Paperwater, 11:30 p.m., $30. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Othello Molineaux: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Pleasurekraft: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., Free. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Sabrina Claudio: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Stimming: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tribal Seeds: With New Kingston and Tropidelic, 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Twist of Fate: With the Fates and Bonnie Beats., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Wynwood Massacre Pop-Up: With Khaotic305 and WopWitDaPlays, 7 p.m., $20. The Compound Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami.

YoungforGod: 7:30 p.m., $0-$20. Jesus People Overcomers Church, 7780 NW 44th St., Sunrise, 754-701-5883, jesuspeoplemiami.org.

Saturday, October 26

Auntie Flo: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

EXPAND Damo Suzuki Photo by Michelle Heighway

Damo Suzuki: With Dory y Eli, Pocket of Lollipops, Womanmay, Jaialai, and others, 7 p.m., $20. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Dead Or Alive We Party 2: With Hot Bullet, Sawaya, and others, 4 p.m., $5-$25. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Duruflé Requiem: 7:30 p.m., $25. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Eli Brown: With Eskuche, 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Gil Shaham Plays Brahms: With New World Symphony., 8 p.m., $45-$165. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Halloween Bash: With the Mentors, FWA, Johnny Two Chords, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Halloween Costume Show: With Hometown Losers, Top Tier, Shaven, and others, 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Johnny Ventura: 8 p.m., $57-$246. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Lost In Music: With J Gomez, Nii Tei, Randy Perez, and Macana., 9 p.m., Free. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Marco Antonio Solis: 8 p.m., $55-$495. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Miles Jaye: 7:30 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

EXPAND Singer Lunise Morse of Ram Photo by Luis Olazabal

Ram: 7 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Show Drawn Miami: With Insilio, Haute Tension, the Zeta, and Richie Hell, 4-11 p.m., Free. Product 81, 2930 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-391-1310, product81.com.

Sünde Goes Deep: With Alain Lopez and Matthew Mercury., 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tribal Seeds: With New Kingston and Tropidelic, 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Two Guys and a Blues Harp: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Yung Gravy: 8 p.m., $21.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sunday, October 27

Bastille: 7 p.m., $30.25-$999. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Boo-ngo: With DJ Jody Mcdonald., 7-10 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

Chizzle: 11 a.m., Free. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Dansu Sundays: With Jesse Perez, 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Kemal Gekic and Frank Cooper: 4 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Lazy Sunday BBQ: With Djs Dave Sol, Dude Skywalker, and APACHE., 4-9 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

Lucy Grau: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

The Maine: 7 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

P.O.E.M.: With Dr. Ed Calle and Rene Toledo, 7 p.m., $25-$40. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Relic: With Hosh, Fiin, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

The Allman Betts Band: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.