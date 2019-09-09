The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Get ready for shows by Lizzo, J Balvin, and Jenny Lewis this week.

Her ascent to the top is way overdue, but singer/flutist Lizzo is headed to Miami this week to celebrate her two-year-long crawl to the top of the Billboard charts. Get ready for an epic "Truth Hurts" singalong when she hits the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach Wednesday night. Prep for that show with a concert by another badass who's been at it for a long time: Jenny Lewis. The singer/songwriter heads to Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live Tuesday night. And if you're looking for a party this weekend, you won't want to miss J Balvin's show at the Triple A Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for September 9 through 14. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 9

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Horseburner: With Indighost, Iron Buddha, and DIZYGOTE, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Jorge Garcia Trio: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, September 10

House Savage: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jenny Lewis. Photo by Timothy Norris

Jenny Lewis: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wednesday, September 11

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dubay-Gola Quartet: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lizzo: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Stevie J: With Five Venoms and DZA, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Rux Vendetta and Alexa Lash., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yvette Norwood-Tiger: Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Thursday, September 12

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom: 7 p.m., $25-$250. Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-618-3210, youngarts.org/teds.

BoDeans: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Charlie Farley: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Gadi Mitrani: With Jason Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Michel Arenciba: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Rick Moon. Photo by Julian Martin

Rick Moon: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Snow Tha Product: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Tantrum: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Uri Banai: 8 p.m., $25-$35. PlugIn Karaoke, 801 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, 844-475-8446, pluginkaraoke.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, September 13

Adana Twins: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom: 8:30 p.m., $25/$30. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Ara Malikian: 8:30 p.m., $40-$130. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Borgore: 10 p.m., $20-$30. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Dr. Pedro, Boris Llerena, and Jose Daniel Parra: 8:30 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Fashen: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Friday Tha 13th Show: 7 p.m., $10-$23. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017, facebook.com/thespotwynwood.

Full Moon by Soundtuary: With Sis, Carlita, and Duchess, 9 p.m., $20-$50. SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, slshotels.com/southbeach.

Josh Bermudez Quartet: 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Kota the Friend: 8 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Leesa Richards: 8 p.m., $20. Historic Hampton House, 4240 Northwest 27th Avenue #3010, Miami.

Nathan Barato & Dela: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Nelly: With Shift, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Palo!: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

PJ Sin Suela: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Robbie Akbal: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Pietasters, Bargain Bin Heroes, and Sensibles: 9 p.m., $20. 110 SW 3rd Ave, 110 Southwest 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Typ3 Showcase: With Warung, Pilato, Vinu, and Luke Hunter., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Umek: 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Urban RaQ Soul Funk Experience 2.0: With April Raquel, 8:30 p.m., $46.73. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Saturday, September 14

Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Chris Young: With Chris Janson and Locash., 7:30 p.m., $39.25-$999. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Cosmo Vitelli: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Dieselboy & Dr. Ozi: 9 p.m., $15-$25. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

J Balvin. Photo by Chris Carter

J Balvin: With Eladio Carrion and Lyanno, 8 p.m., $35.95-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Jay Valor: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Karla Marie Rosado: 10:30 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Latin Lingo Fest 4: With Eriah "El Carnalito," Spanglish Theory, Ephniko Dialecto, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Road to Imagine: With Black V Neck, E.R.N.E.S.T.O., and others, 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Robin Schulz: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sydney Blu: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Tea: With Brett Johnson, 7 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Vibrators, Modern Natives, FWA, Sewerside Bombers, and Riot Agents: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sunday, September 15

Ceremony: 8 p.m., $14-$16. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Relic: With Wolf + Lamb, Fiin, and others., 7 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

UB40: With Shaggy and the Green, 6:30 p.m., $29-$125. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.