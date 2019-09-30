The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's a big week for concerts in South Florida, particularly for fans of Latin music. Legends Gilberto Santa Rosa, Juan Luis Guerra, and Gloria Trevi are all in the area over the next few days. And bilingual singer/songwriter Helado Negro will play the Ground Thursday evening.

Here's your music calendar for September 30 through October 6. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 30

Ryan Chapman Jazz Orchestra: With Lisanne Lyons, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Wale World Red Eye

Wale: 8 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, October 1

Adam Ant: 8 p.m., $36.50-$48.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bad Suns: 7 p.m., $18.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Cupcakke: 8 p.m., $23-$50. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com . CANCELED

Teen Divorce, Las Nubes, Sans Pisces, and Handsome Thing: 9 p.m., $7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Wednesday, October 2

Archila and Markem: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Gypsy Jazz: 8 p.m., Free. SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, slshotels.com/southbeach.

Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sofilla: With DJ Rippin Kittin and Culture Prophet, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Julian Roso and H.G. Welp., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, October 3

All Mozart: FIU Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Cry Baby: With Ex Isles, Eons, Ashiyushi, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Dixie Highway Crashers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EXPAND Helado Negro Photo by Anna Groth-Shive

Helado Negro: 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Inikio: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Talbott Brothers: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Friday, October 4

3Lau: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Algo: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Cid: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Daniel Avery and Mall Grab: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

DJ Seinfeld: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ethics: With Max Chapman and Marc Maya, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Gloria Trevi: With Karol G, 8 p.m., $35.95-$345.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Jacuzzi Boys Photo by Monica McGivern

Jacuzzi Boys: With Weak Signal and Caveman Cult., 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 7:30 p.m., $27-$45. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

Panthermonium 2019: With Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame, Sheck Wes, and Flipp Dinero., 6:30 p.m., $30. Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-348-2000, fiu.edu.

Plastik Galaxy Showcase: With Dub Tiger, Luke Hunter, Kike Roldan, and Michael Gin., 11 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sabaton: With Hammerfall, 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

School of House: With Dan K., Paul Dudamel, and Massta, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Sheck Wes: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Spine, Regional Justice Center, and Devil's Den: With Crude Nuclear Device, Be All End All, and Seed of Pain., 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

The Whispers and Stephanie Mills: 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Saturday, October 5

B Boys: 9 p.m., $7-$10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Blues & Booze: With Keith Johns, Robben Ford, Shemekia Copeland, and ZZ Ward, 5 p.m., $15-$80. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami, 305-222-4600, miccosukee.com.

Camilo Sesto and Angela Carrasco: 8 p.m., $73-$212. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

DustyCloud: 10 p.m., $5-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $45-$85. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Juan Luis Guerra: 8 p.m., $55-$391. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Nirvanna: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Peach Room: With Tillery James and Jessica Who., 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Red Axes, Trikk, and Magdalena: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rhythm and Friends Jazz Session: With Randy Langione, 8 p.m., $32.71. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Romare: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sergio Vargas and El Chaval: 9 p.m., $30. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Snipfest 2: Miami at Space Mountain: 6 p.m., $15. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Studio 102 Featuring the Jets: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Ricca Project: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Through the Roots & Pacific Dub: 7:30 p.m., $12. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

WHATUPRG: 7 p.m., $10-$50. The Brook Miami, 3918 NW 167th St., Miami, thebrookmiami.org.

YMU Youth Jazz Series: 5 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Sunday, October 6

Aux Wars: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Broward Reggae Festival: With Ding Dong, Richie Spice, Half Pint, and Da'Ville, 2 p.m., $45-$95. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Relic: With Franky Rizardo, Fiin, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Retro & Roots: 8 p.m. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.