The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Meek Mill, Future, Sech, and Tyler the Creator are among the best concerts coming to Miami this week.

Now that it's finally fall and the weather will soon begin to cool, Miami's music scene heats up. Future is set to play a free show at the Miami Beach venue Mr. Jones this Tuesday night after he performs with Meek Mill at Coral Sky earlier that evening. The Louisiana metal outfit Thou — along with tourmates Big Brave (Montreal) and Black Water HolyLight (Portland) — will stop at Gramps Thursday night. The sludge heavyweights will be joined by the local band Devalued, guaranteeing a tsunami of sound for Miami metalheads. Closing out the weekend, Tyler the Creator, Jaden Smith, and GoldLink will play the American Airlines Arena Sunday night.

Here's your music calendar for September 23 through 29. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 23



Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Miami Jazz Jam and Theatre de Underground: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Michael Klotz: 7:30 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463, carta.fiu.edu/mbus.

Tuesday, September 24

Future: 12 a.m., Free. Mr Jones, 320 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-602-3117, mjmia.com.

Jai Wolf: With Ford. and Midoca, 7 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Meek Mill Photo by Miller Mobley

Meek Mill & Future: With YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion., 7 p.m., $35-$999. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

This Wild Life: 8 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Wednesday, September 25

Alejandro Reyes: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Crespo: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Gwar: With Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain, 6:30 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Hail the Sun: 7 p.m., $16-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album: 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lil Keed: With Lil Gotit., 8 p.m., $25-$80. LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 305-615-0035, lmncty.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga's Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Patrice and Aïcha., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, September 26

All Folkd Up Present 40 Years of Churchill's: With Dracula, Derelict Daughters, Womanmay and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Hekler: 10 p.m., $5-$15. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Lost Dogz: With Eazybaked, Sumthin Sumthin, Sktchy Ppl, and Vide, 9 p.m., $15-$25. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Nonpoint: With Hyro the Hero, Madame Mayhem, and Zero Theorem, 6 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Repeat Offenders: With Carter Jackson Brown, Jonny From Space, Nick León, and Sohn Jamal., 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sech is still adjusting to his newfound fame. Photo by Caroline Mahomar

Sech: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Skyler Madison: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thou, Big Brave, Blackwater Holylight, and Devalued: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Friday, September 27

Blue October: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Carole Ann Taylor: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Chantel Jeffries: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

DaBaby and NLE Choppa: 6 p.m., $40.50-$250. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

DJ Boring: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Fisher: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Floog: 11 p.m., $10. Pavillon Nightclub & Lounge, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678, pavillonlounge.com.

Immolation: 7 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Jay Lumen: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Jody Wisternoff: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Kozik: 9 p.m., $5-$15. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Leslie Cartaya: 5:30 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Midas 104: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Moongazer, Mr.Hymn, Pleaser and Azur: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Paper Jackets, Emily Sheila Band, and Womanhouse: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Scott Stapp: 8 p.m., $40-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Stars, Stripes, and Sousa: With the Miami Sousa Band, 7:30 p.m., $5-$20. First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 305-445-2578, fumccg.org.

Steve Aoki returns to Miami. George Martinez/ gmartnx.com

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Sunrise Sessions: With Patrick M, 11:59 p.m., $20-$30. Booby Trap on the River, 3615 NW South River Dr., Miami, 305-637-9200.

Tiger Army: 7:30 p.m., $23.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Saturday, September 28

Andrew Bayer: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: 8 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Churchill's 40th Birthday Blowout: With Born Beneath, Bryan Vill, Dead Waste, Fundamentalist Snake Handlers, Galaxy Beat, and others., 6 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Culture Abuse: With Gouge Away, Jerome's Dream, Soul Glo, and others, 7 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Gentri: 7:30 p.m., $45-$75. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Highly Suspect: 7:30 p.m., $28. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Jay Tripwire: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Jimmy "Bo" Horne: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Leather & Lace: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Marquis Fair: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Nick Martin: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Tony From the Bronx: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

A Tribute to Celia Cruz: With India., 8 p.m., $62-$188. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Violet: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sunday, September 29

Alien Witch: With Drowning the Virgin Silence, Nightly Closures, Two Coin, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Danny Daniel: 5 p.m., $52. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Mike Deuce: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Relic: With Cassy, Fiin, and others., 7 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Tito Puente Jr.: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Tyler, the Creator: With Jaden Smith and GoldLink, 7 p.m., $25.50-$65.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.