The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celebrate 40 years of Churchill's Pub, party with Nightmares on Wax, and catch more of your favorite artists around town this week.

With Churchill’s month-long anniversary celebrations well underway, another two weeks of music still remain for the longest-running music festival the venue has thrown to date. This week's highlights include takeovers by Hardcore for Punx, 229, and Sweat Records. Atlanta based punk-rock outfit the Coathangers will head to Gramps Wednesday night joined by locals Las Nubes, and tickets are still available to catch British rock legends the Who at the BB&T Center Friday night. Wu-Tang’s GZA plays Sway Nightclub as downtempo trip-hop genius Nightmares on Wax heads to Ground Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for September 16 through 23. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, September 16

Mambo Mondays: With DJ Danny O., 8:30 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Miami Jazz Jam and Theatre de Underground: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, September 17

Bad Religion: With Emily Davis and the Murder Police, 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dark Things Approach: Perfect Hair, Black Diamond, David Grinder, and others., 10 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dominic Fike: With Deb Never, 9 p.m., Sold out. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, September 18

Angela Simmons: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

EXPAND The Coathangers. Photo by Jeff Forney

The Coathangers: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Day6: 7:30 p.m., $73-$203. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Local Natives: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mark Small Quartet: 8 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sammy Figueroa & the Latin All-Stars: With Maria Rivas, 8 p.m., $45-$300. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com/miami-beach.

Words and Wine: With Johnny Two Chords, the Ruff'tons, and Action Agent, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.



Churchill's Pub celebrates 40 years with a month-long music festival. Alexander Oliva

Thursday, September 19

Amine Edge & Dance and Clyde P: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Calica: 9 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Currents: With Men I Trust, 7 p.m., $16. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Dennis Rodman: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Faded Thursdays: With Damaged Goods, 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hardcore For Punx: With U.F.C., Breaking Sounds, Antifaces, and others., 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Mariana Risquez: 7 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Nacho: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Zarabanda: 9 p.m. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Kerala Dust. Photo by Liam Keown

Friday, September 20

229 at Churchill's: With Poorgrrrl, Phaxas, Ashley Venom, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Ancora Tenores: 7 p.m., $37. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-635-1331, corpuschristimiami.org.

Big K.R.I.T.: With Domani Harris, 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Bijou: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Chase B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Different Class: With Missing Thieves, 11 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Different Faces: 9 p.m., $5. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Emotionally Unavailable: With Hadar Adora, Ledoux and the Broken, Marlounsly, and Morgan Bryson, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Growlers: 7:30 p.m., $32.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Haus of Hyde: With Robbie Rivera, 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

HVOB: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Kerala Dust: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Murda Beatz: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Retreat Fridays: With Danny Stern, 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Sunshine State of Bass: With Spacemen, Infiniti, Audiobotz, Supernaut, and others, 9 p.m., $20-$30. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

The Who: 7:30 p.m., $35-$315. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Umru & Noer the Boy: With Create, Sohn Jamal, Nugg, and others., 9 p.m., $15-$25. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.



EXPAND GZA. Photo by Karli Evans

Saturday, September 21

Aliyoh: 10 p.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Autarkic: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Black Market: With Bero Bero, Union, Sewerside Bombers and others, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Cauty and Friends: 12 p.m., $20. LVL II, 7335 NW 36th St., Miami, 856-341-7246, lvl2.club.

Claude VonStroke and Ardalan: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dateless & Steady Rock: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Estados Unidos de Bass: With Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Dave Nada, Dimelo Flow, and others, 10 p.m., $20-$30. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Etienne Charles: 8 p.m., $37-$55. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

The Gipsy Kings: 8 p.m., $42-$122. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

GZA: 7 p.m., $25-$100. Sway Nightclub, 111 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-8686, swaynightclub.com.

Half Alive: With Sure Sure, 7:30 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Jimi Dred: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Jonas Blue: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $37.50-$119. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Nightmares on Wax: 11 p.m., $10-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Richard Burton and the Legends Band: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Scram Jones: 10 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Shira Lee & the Space Cowboys: 12:30 p.m., Free. Giralda Plaza, 109 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables.

Sweat Records Presents 40 Years of Churchill's: With Mr. Entertainment & the Pookiesmackers, the Barely Damned, MC1, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Swim Club: With AXL and Hugo M, 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

T.I. Birthday Celebration: 10 p.m., $30/$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Vena Kava: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.



Senses Fail. Photo by Ian Witlen

Sunday, September 22

Classic Album Sundays: David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy: 5 p.m., $10. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Kate Skales: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Miami Big Sound Orchestra & Lourdes Valentin: 8 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Senses Fail: 6:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

SLS Sundays: With Livitup, 11 a.m., $50-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.