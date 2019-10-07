The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Head-bang with Black Label Society and party with Internet Friends this week.

Miami’s music and nightlife scenes are ramping up for their busiest season. Tuesday night, metal merchant Black Label Society will take over Revolution Live with current tour partners Alien Weaponry and the Black Dahlia Murder. Miami’s rave scene is also back in full effect, and leading the cause is the prolific underground collective Internet Friends. Prepare for an all-nighter at its latest event, set to go down at the Ground Friday night. If you feel like taking it easy Saturday, South Carolina native Drug will lend his easy-going singer-songwriter-meets-R&B sound to patrons at the Citadel. And for an amped-up show for a good cause, head to Space Mountain the same day for the Bahamas Benefit Show: A Home Built of Heart.

Here's your music calendar for October 7 through 13. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, October 7

Federico Bonacossa: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 111 NW First Street, Miami.

Ira Sullivan: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EXPAND Black Label Society Photo by Justin Reich

Tuesday, October 8

Black Label Society: With Alien Weaponry and the Black Dahlia Murder, 6:30 p.m., $37.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lindsey Blair Trio: With Waldo Madera and Nicky Orta, 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, October 9

Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Archila and Malone: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dubwise: With Alpha Lion and Corey Chase, 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Maryel Epps Band: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Nahko and Medicine for the People: With Nattali Rize, 7 p.m., $30.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Unfiltered: With Glass Orange, Xela Zaid and others, 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Thursday, October 10

Hekler: 10 p.m., $5-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

The Living Deads: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Steven Page Trio: 7:30 p.m., $35-$40. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Taylor Vega Quartet: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3701, jadacoles.com.

Friday, October 11

Arthur Hanlon: 8:30 p.m., $25-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Birds of Mind and Jacob Groening: 9 p.m., $20-$50. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Black Guayaba: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

EXPAND Gami Photo by Sean Micheal McCabe

Blood Bath: With Leo, Ardo, Saprophytic, Gami, and others, 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Deep Electronic & Art: With Miguelle, Darelectric, and Cristobal On., 11 p.m., $10-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dombresky: 11 p.m., TBA. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Ethics Featuring Audiojack: With Audiojack, 11 p.m., $10. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Fabolous: 11 p.m., $100-$1,000. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-677-3977, cameomiami.com.

Jazz Encounters: With Russ Spiegel Organ Group, 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Maluma: 8 p.m., $61-$1,002. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Moscoman: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Steel Panther: 8 p.m., $39.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Taking Back Sunday: 7 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.



Saturday, October 12

A Few Colors: 9 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Benise: 8 p.m., $29-$95. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Black Coffee: 11 p.m., $75. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

EXPAND Built to Spill Photo by Isabela Georgetti

Built to Spill: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Dalek One: With Manifest Gang, Knockers, Filthy Pyrex, and others, 9 p.m., $5. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Drug: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Helena Hauff: With Guy Gerber, Whitesquare, Sister System and others., 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

A Home Built of Heart: Bahamas Benefit Show: 7 p.m., Free. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Kalabrese: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Last Hope Crew: 8 p.m., Free. The Cabin, 1741 NW Fifth St., Miami, 786-973-3109, instagram.com/thecabinmiami.

Ott: With Thriftworks, Supertask, and others, 7 p.m., $37.50. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Portland String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $50. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-635-1331, corpuschristimiami.org.

Raulin Rodriguez & Sus Amigos: 8:30 p.m., $52.43-$127.33. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Rebels: With Dub Tiger, Rod B., Leuroy, and others., 7 p.m., $10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Sander van Doorn: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Seraphonics: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Shana Tucker: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

South Florida Dominican Jazz Fest 2019: 8 p.m., $25-$65. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Stars of Trinidad and Tobago: With Renegades Steel Orchestra, Blaxx, D' All Starz, and Anslem Douglas., 5 p.m., $85-$160. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Taking Back Sunday Photo by Gmartnx

Taking Back Sunday: 7 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tito Puente Jr. & His Latin Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Victor Manuelle and Grupo Niche: 7 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Wicked Paradise Miami: 2 p.m., Free-$15. Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.



Sunday, October 13

Catfish and the Bottlemen: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Daniil Trifonov: With Michael Tilson Thomas, 2 p.m., $38-$135. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Enrique Chia: 3 p.m., $17-$47. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Los Pericos: 7 p.m., $35-$55. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Miami Beach Music Festival: With Ovrhol, Isabella Velasquez, the Trouble Makers, and others, 2 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Miami Girls Rock Camp: XLR Finale: 7 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Portland String Quartet: 3 p.m., $15-$25. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-635-1331, corpuschristimiami.org.

Relic: With German Brigante, Fiin, and others., 9 p.m., TBA. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Warbringer: With Enforcer., 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.