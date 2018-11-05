The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It didn't take long for House of Creatives Music Festival to become a South Florida staple, and this year's iteration boasts its most impressive lineup to date. Rebel pop singer M.I.A. is set to headline the fest this weekend in Virginia Key Beach Park. Joining her onstage will be Foster the People, Sofi Tukker, and Chromeo. And for hip-hop heads, Travis Scott — with support from Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Virgil Abloh — will headline a show at the AA Arena Sunday.
Here's your music calendar for November 5 through 11. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, November 5
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kyle: With Marc E Bassy and Tobi Lou., 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
New World School Jazz Orchestra: With John Fedchock, 8 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Russ Macklem: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Uma Galera: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 111 NW First Street, Miami.
Tuesday, November 6
Emmure & Stick To Your Guns: With Wage War, Sanction, and Dyneside., 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Inside the Music: Song of the Birds: With Chava Appiah and Thomas Steigerwald, 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
La bohème: 8 p.m., $25-$229. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ludwig Afonso: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Thomas Trotter: 7:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Wednesday, November 7
Archila: With Jason Rault and Cristal Power, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Ataris: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 7:30 p.m., $19.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Drop Out of Life: With Human Fluid Rot, Sony Mao, Rat Bastard, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Max Farber, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Taylor Davis and Smoove D., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, November 8
Ben UFO: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Christina Martino: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Femme Fest Miami: With Brika, Manu Manzo, Jahzel Dotel, and Ktln, 7 p.m., Free. Gibson Miami Showroom, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-573-3523.
Justin Quiles and Plan B: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
La bohème: 8 p.m., $25-$229. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Marcelo Rousaro Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Oliver Deutschmann: With Allan Gallego, Hilel, and Randy Perez, 11 p.m., $15-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Pepe Montes Trio: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Simple Minds: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$281.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Slim Glasses: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Transkam: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Unearth: 6 p.m., $18-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Friday, November 9
Ben Katzman's DeGreaser: With Palomino Blond, Gaktuse, and others, 9 p.m., $7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Billy Livesay: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Burgwynism: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Diego el Cigala: 8 p.m., $39-$79. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
El Micha: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Fur Coat: With Nick Monaco, 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Grim Sickers: With Mrshl, Timbo Slice, Michael Savant, and others, 9 p.m., $10-$20. 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.
Haken: With Leprous and Bent Knee., 6:30 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: 8 p.m., $25-$60. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Jonathan Joseph's Weather Underground: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Lehar: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Leonard Bernstein 100 and Beyond: With Ann Hampton Callaway, Jon Secada, Kirk Whalum, and others, 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Lisett Morales: 10 p.m., $15. Wet Bar, 1728 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-244-3069, wetbarmiami.com.
Miami Folk & Indie Fest: With the Sh-Booms, Left-Handed Jacket, Keith Johns, and others, 5 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Nina & Parallels: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Pavlov's Bell: With Ghostflowers, Dooms De Pop, and Eazy Lee, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Pulse: Latin Beats: 9 p.m., $45. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Rich Medina: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Stacey Pullen: With Cocodrills, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Tiësto: 11 p.m., $60. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 7 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, November 10
Aceskully: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Bas: 7 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Cortadito: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Hot 105's Fourth-Annual R&B Groove: With Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown, and Babyface, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$110. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
House of Creatives: With M.I.A., Chromeo, Foster the People, and Sofi Tukker, 2 p.m., $79-$239. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Janina: With Daniel Clausse and An Dres, 10 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Joseph Capriati: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Juniper Dive: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Melina Almodovar: 9 p.m., $10. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.
Moon Boots: 1 p.m., $20. Delano Beach Club, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
Mychildren Mybride: 6 p.m., $16-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Nick Martin: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Paax Tulum: With Viktop, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Ray LaMontagne: 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
RockFest '80s Music Festival: With Vince Neil, Tom Keifer, Kix, and others, 12 p.m., $39-$179. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018: 8 p.m., $34.50-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tamboka: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Tony Succar: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
A Tribute to Queen: With Revolution, Eunoia, Clearwaves, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunday, November 11
Aqueous: 7:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Bob Bruya: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Buika: 7:30 p.m., $39-$89. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Differ, Cristal Power, the Saint, and Tons: 2 a.m., $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
The Guess Who and Survivor: 6 p.m., $30-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
House of Creatives: With M.I.A., Chromeo, Foster the People, and Sofi Tukker, 2 p.m., $79-$239. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
La bohème: 2 p.m., $25-$229. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Late Night Alumni: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Mae: With Rookie of the Year, Loyals, and Alex Di Leo., 7 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Reggae Sundays: With Kokay & the Truth, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rolando Polo: 4 p.m., $20. Kendall Art Center, 12063 SW 131st Ave., Miami, 305-778-7739, kendallartcenter.org.
Travis Scott: With Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Virgil Abloh, 7:30 p.m., $35.95-$129.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Wason Brazobah: 10 p.m., $30. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
