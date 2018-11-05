The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It didn't take long for House of Creatives Music Festival to become a South Florida staple, and this year's iteration boasts its most impressive lineup to date. Rebel pop singer M.I.A. is set to headline the fest this weekend in Virginia Key Beach Park. Joining her onstage will be Foster the People, Sofi Tukker, and Chromeo. And for hip-hop heads, Travis Scott — with support from Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Virgil Abloh — will headline a show at the AA Arena Sunday.

Here's your music calendar for November 5 through 11. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.