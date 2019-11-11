The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

New Jersey-based punk outfit Titus Andronicus is not known for its brevity. In fact, the band is known for long, sweeping acts such including their fourth studio album, the 93-minute, five-act rock opera The Most Lamentable Tragedy. Though their latest album released in June, An Obelisk, is a far more digestible length, their current punishing 63-date tour is enough to make any hardened road dog cry. This Monday, the band will play Churchill’s Pub alongside Partner and Superhaunted for a show dripping with their notorious tongue in cheek charm.

King Princess, the viral sensation that brought you “1950,” will be at Revolution Live on Wednesday, continuing her rise as a stand out pop artist and queer social figure. The multi-instrumentalist has been playing sold out shows in eye catching drag since her debut in 2018, so if you like a unique take on pop melodies and identity, this show is for you.

The weekend will only rev up as Gramps Wynwood hosts hyper pop trio Kero Kero Bonito, best known for their infectious indie pop meets J pop dance anthems. RnB legend Alicia Keys will headline at the Hard Rock on Sunday, and Third Eye Blind will close out the week at the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek. Here's your music calendar for November 11 through 17. And be sure to keep up with Miami's forthcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, November 11

Bryan Dubrow Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

EXPAND Titus Andronicus Photo by Ray Concepcion

Titus Andronicus: 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tuesday, November 12

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

New World Symphony: 4:30 p.m., Free. Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs, curtissmansion.com.

Sheila Jordan: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Triple F Soul Effect: 10 p.m., Free. Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-4622, purdylounge.com.

Wednesday, November 13

Brasoul: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Brenda Alford: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Coki & Vandull: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Bobby Rodriguez Jazz Orchestra and Nestor Torres, 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

EXPAND Pearl & the Oysters Photo by Manon David

Haute Happy Hour: With Pearl & the Oysters, Ben Katzman's DeGreaser and BodyHeat, 7-11 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

King Princess: 7 p.m., $30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Rooftop Sessions with Lindsey Blair: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words and Wine: With Adrian RocSol, Twelve String Theory and Indigo Stones, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, November 14

Damaged Goods: 11 p.m., Free. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Mac Ayres: 9 p.m., $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Mac McAnally: 7:30 p.m., $45-$80. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Mindscar: Mindscar, Deviant Burial, Hellmass, and Omnisium, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Varhat: With David Gtronic, 10 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Friday, November 15

Banda MS: 8 p.m., $51-$151. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Blaze: 11 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Bondax: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Com Truise: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ilan Bluestone: 11 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jonas Brothers: With Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m., $39.70-$495.70. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Kero Kero Bonito Photo by Tracey Ng

Kero Kero Bonito: 8:30 p.m., $18-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Leningrad: 8 p.m., $65-$655. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Lil Baby: With Moneybagg Yo, 7:30 p.m., $30-$100. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Los Walters: 9 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Palo!: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Static-X: With DevilDriver, Dope, and Wednesday 13, 6 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Storm Large: 7 p.m., $37. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Todrick Hall: 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$47.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Woody & Sunshine: 7-9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wunder Bar: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Saturday, November 16

Alicia Keys: 9:30 p.m., $70-$230. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Carmen Consoli & Gio Evan: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Charlie Christenson Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Christine D'Clario: 7 p.m., $26.50-$80.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

The Appleseed Cast Noisy Ghost PR

Cursive and Cloud Nothings: With the Appleseed Cast, 7 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

DJ Python: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Flashback Fest: 8 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

I Love the '80s Music Festival: With Debbie Deb, Will to Power, and others., 6 p.m., $29-$200. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Italian Hit Week: Carmen Consoli & Gio Evan: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Jay Park: 8 p.m., $73-$173. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Lee Burridge & DJ Three: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Lotos Music Festival: With Method Man and Redman, DMX, Puddle of Mudd, and others, 3 p.m., $45-$285. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

EXPAND Method Man and Redman Photo by Alex Markow

The Mark Telesca Band: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Niiko x Swae: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Pink Talking Fish: With Runaway Gin, 8 p.m., $19.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat: 9:30 p.m., $10-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Straight No Chaser: 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Sunday, November 17

Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 7:30 p.m., $19.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

John Paul White: 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$38.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Pietro de Maria: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Third Eye Blind: With Smallpools, 5 p.m., $40-$500. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.