The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether your Thanksgiving consists of every known family member cramming around your dinner table or a more civilized and reserved Friendsgiving, turkey week is looming near. Even as the simultaneous promise of feasts and forced conversation stand to occupy your time, don’t forget to escape this holiday season to enjoy Miami’s nightlife. Soon enough, the city'll begin percolating with excitement at the uncharacteristically cool weather and impending Art Basel festivities. Dust off your finest lamé mini dresses for Miami's beloved Thanksgiving Eve tradition this Wednesday, November 27th. ‘80s Prom is back at Gramps for it's 17th annual bash, with the best of ‘80s pop, hip-hop, and dance brought to you by DJ's Lolo and Hottpants plus a live prom band as of 11 p.m. Like many of us, Ariana Grande is headed home this week. The Florida native returns the American Airlines Arena for the second time this year due to "overwhelming fan demand" according to the venue. On tour from North Carolina, garage punk three-piece Paint Fumes will take over Las Rosas' red lit stage on Black Friday, joined by local punk staples The Gazms and Electric Supply Company. This of course follows Black Friday's Record Store Day free-for-all, including Technique Records stacked event, with a lineup of DJs including Gorilla Tek, Latay, and John Jolt.

Here's your music calendar for November 25 through December 1. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, November 25

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Gary Campbell Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, November 26

Aaron Lebos Reality: 10 p.m., Free. The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-961-7887, thecornermiami.com.

Drian & Reines: 10 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reverend Ron: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Romina Daniele: 8 p.m., Free. Jadys Daniele's, 1311 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-212-0416, jadysdanieles.com.

EXPAND DJ Hottpants. Photo by Chris Carter

Wednesday, November 27

'80s Prom: With Lolo, Hottpants, Carmel Ophir, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Afrobeta: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Aly & Fila and Paul Thomas: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Ariana Grande: 8 p.m., $40.95-$275.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Bonobo and Denis Sulta: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Cattle Decapitation: With Atheist, 6:30 p.m., $24.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

El Cubatonazo: 8 p.m., $39-$500. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

EXPAND Fat Joe Photo by Ian Witlen

Fat Joe: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

In My Zone Music Festival: With Ying Yang Twins, 8ball & MJG, and Mystikal, 8 p.m., $70-$161. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Liquid Stranger: 10 p.m., $25-$30. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Locos Por Juana: With DJ Danny Stern, 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Michael Mayer and Perel: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

m.O.N.R.O.E.: With Archila and Tons, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sepia: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Shift: WIth Rauce, Tony, and Nicky V, 11 p.m., Free. Black Market Miami, 168 SE First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Vibeat: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Thursday, November 28

Lil Dirk: 10 p.m., $30-$50. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Benny Benassi Photo by Marie-Josse

Friday, November 29

Benny Benassi: 11 p.m., $30-$6000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Four Italian Tenors: 7 p.m., $32-$47. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

I Don't Belong Here: A Tribute to Radiohead: With Manic Office, Drawing Bored, Ordinary Boys, and others, 9 p.m., TBA. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Othello Molineaux: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Paint Fumes: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Patrick M: With Soul P, 4 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

RSD Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Ryan Crosson: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Stacey Pullen: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

EXPAND Walshy Fire Photo by Chad Andreo

Walshy Fire: 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Saturday, November 30

After Dark: With Steven Fine, Myrezu, Saprophytic, and others, 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Black Saturday R&B Jam: With Joe, Sammie, Lil Mo, and J. Holiday, 8 p.m., $50-$200. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

BlackGummy: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

DJ Nano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Dubfire: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dubfire Photo courtesy of the Media Nanny

Issac Delgado: 7 p.m., $40. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Lynyrd Skynrd: 8 p.m., $71-$256. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Rebirth Brass Band: 8 p.m., $24.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Rose Max & Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sweat Records Presents: Monster Rally: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Falling Back In Love Tour: With Freddie Jackson, Lyfe Jennings, and others, 6:30 p.m., $65-$125. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

VNSSA: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sunday, December 1

Dealey Plaza: With Feast of the Antipathy, With Locusts and Liars, Rat Bastard, and others, 7 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Gaston Silveti: 5 a.m.-12 p.m., $30-$139. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Lamebot: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Queers: 7 p.m., $11. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Venezolanos Unidos Por La Musica: 6 p.m., $30-$40. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.