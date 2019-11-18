The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Nontraditional boy band Brockhampton has wasted no time getting back on the road since breaking their brief hiatus with their latest album Ginger. Halfway through its headlining Heaven Belongs To You tour, the L.A.-based collective will perform at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday, November 22, with accompaniment from opening acts 100 gecs and British rap artist Slowthai. Psych-rock duo Sugar Candy Mountain is also on this week's agenda and will be playing at Churchill's Pub alongside lo-fi indie rock four-piece Kibi James on Tuesday, November 22. Likewise, ATV Records has formally opened its doors in downtown Miami, giving the city's dance floor fiends a new spot to congregate in. The venue has begun to roll out an impressive lineup of both local and touring talent, including minimal house duo SIT, who will take over the club's decks starting Thursday night and continue mixing into the wee hours. Also on Thursday is the highly anticipated Chromatics show at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the last of the museum’s 2019 Currents series.

Here's your music calendar for November 18 through 24. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, November 18

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Ice Nine Kills: With Make Them Suffer, Awake At Last, Fit for a King, and Light the Torch, 5 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Brockhampton Photo by Ashlan Grey

Tuesday, November 19

Brockhampton: With Slowthai, 8 p.m., $42.50-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Pockit: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rock En Español: 7:30 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Sugar Candy Mountain & Kibi James: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Triple F Soul Effect: 10 p.m. Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-4622, purdylounge.com.

Wednesday, November 20

Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Dizzy Wright: 6:30 p.m., $20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Kursa: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Live Rooftop Sessions: With Sarah Packiam, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Mandy Marylane: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Mr Jacob: 9 p.m., Free. Sunset Tavern, 7232 SW 59th Ave., South Miami, 305-665-9996, sunsettavernmiami.com.

Simone Vitullo: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

EXPAND Ruth Radelet of Chromatics photo by Johnny Jewel

Thursday, November 21

Chromatics: With Desire, 7 p.m., $16. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

DJ Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30-$5,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Electric Kif: With Young Musicians Unite Jazz Collective., 5:30 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Emo Night: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

FuntCase: With Ubur, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Immortal Technique: With Chino XL, Poison Pen, and Broot McCoy, 8 p.m., $25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Jitwam: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.



Perro Negro: 9:30 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

SIT: With Camelia, 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Tony Yazbeck: 7 p.m., $25. Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-618-3210, youngarts.org/teds.

Zë: 9 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, November 22

Appetite for Destruction: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Chocolate Puma: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Fantasia: With Tank and the Bonfyre, 8 p.m., $50-$130. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Jackson Potter Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Johnny Ventura: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Juke: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $30-$6000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Marc Anthony Photo by Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Megan Morrison: 9 p.m. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Midnight Spell: With Siren, Double Barrel Justice and Body Blow, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Nella: 7:30 p.m., $25-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Rybo & Lubelski: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saint Clair: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sven Väth & Peggy Gou: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Terence Tabeau: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

EXPAND Downtown's latest venue ATV Records Photography by Monica McGivern

Saturday, November 23

Ace Ventura: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Austin Miller: 7 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ben Beal: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Cap: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Carole's Kings: 2 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Conan Gray: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Hymn for Her: 9:30 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iñigo Vontier: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

J Gomez: 10 p.m., Free. Tomorrowland Miami, 1368 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-206-4457, facebook.com/tomorrowlandmia.

Josh Turner: With David Nail, 8 p.m., $40-$100. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Lulu Santos: 8 p.m., $64-$94. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Nella: 8 p.m., $37.50-$60. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Sara Bareilles: With Emily King, 8 p.m., $20.75-$90.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

The Welzeins: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sunday, November 24

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Gender Blender: With Wet Nurse, Sans Pisces, Vagnauts, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Hooligan BBQ: With Brute, Union, and Pena Máxima, 6 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Menzingers: 7 p.m., $21.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Top of the World, a Tribute to the Carpenters: 2 p.m., $37.38-$46.73. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

TT: 6 p.m., $5-$7. Emerson Dorsch, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-1278, emersondorsch.com.