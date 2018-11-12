The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Drake loves Miami so much he shouts out Tootsie's in his songs and handed out thousands of dollars to students and local charities in his "God's Plan" video. In fact, he loves the Magic City so much he's set to play back-to-back shows with Migos at the American Airlines Arena this week. Salsa superstar Marc Anthony will also pull double duty at the same venue over the weekend.
Here's your music calendar for November 12 through 18. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Nov. 12
Fuzzy Britches: With Above the Skyline, Love and Water, and the Filthy Deniros, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Lazer Lloyd: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Drake and Migos: 8 p.m., $75.50-$195.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: 6:30 p.m., $17-$22. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Machine Head: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Bill Patrick: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Drake and Migos: 7 p.m., $104.50-$209.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Fanny Sarkozy: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Giraffage & Ryan Hemsworth: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Tal Cohen, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
South Florida Jazz Orchestra With Antonio Adolfo: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tech N9ne: With Krizz Kaliko, Futuristic, and Dizzy Wright, 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Wisin: 9 p.m., $44-$64. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Anabel and Mounir, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Aquiles Baez: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Diamond Dave's Tribute to Neil Diamond: 7 p.m., $33.02-$61.32. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
El Nene La Amenazzy: 10 p.m., $10. Blue Martini Miami — Brickell, 900 South Miami Avenue #250, Miami.
Excel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fourth-Annual Little Dreams Foundation Gala 2018: With Phil Collins, 8 p.m., $150-$350. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Horror Inc: With Daniel Clausse, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Horror Inc.: 10 p.m., $10. The Electric Pickle, 2826 N Miami Ave,, Miami.
Lemon City Trio: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
PillowTalk: With Aaliyah Nicole, Maor Mo, Jamar Germian, and others, 9 p.m., $7. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Rory James and Mir Omar: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Main Squeeze: With Kayleigh Baker., 8 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, Nov. 16
Adam Shelton & Taimur: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Atreyu: With Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals, 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Cortadito: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Derrick May: With Jonathan Cowan and Hilel, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Eric King: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Fehrplay: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Fetty Wap: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ghastly: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Gipsy Kings: 8 p.m., $48-$254. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Ingested: With Enterprise Earth, Bodysnatcher, and I Am, 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Joe Donato: 7 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Joeski: With Alan Epps and Rafi, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
JP Soars: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Juanabe: 8 p.m., Free. Pub 52, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, 786-500-0205, pub52.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra: With Bernadette Peters, 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
The Morrison Sisters: 9 p.m., $25. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Negroni's Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Party Favor: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Patrick M: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Praslesh: 11 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Red Bull Music Presents Zeltron vs. Zombies: With Denzel Curry and Flatbush Zombies, 9 p.m., $10. The Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE 4th Ave., Miami.
Riot: With Lil Slump, Christ Dillinger, and Swami Uchiha, 9 p.m., $10. 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.
Thelma Houston: 8 p.m., $25-$100. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Wide Awake: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Young Nudy and SahBabii: With SG Tip, 9 p.m., $35. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Zoso, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., $34.43-$72.17. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Brodinski: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Brothers of Others: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Ciszak: 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
CKY: 7:30 p.m., $18.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Cookie Monster, Svdden Death, & Hekler: 9 p.m., $25-$40. FTSLDRS, 2235 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami.
Diane Ward's Band of Virgos: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
El Bayú Festival: With Cultura Profetica, Draco Rosa, and others, 7 p.m., $45-$125. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.
Fero Lux: 6 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Horsewhip: 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
John Legend: 9 p.m., $103.50-$173.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Katharine McPhee: 8 p.m., $27-$57. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Kollektiv Turmstrasse and Magda: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Kora: With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Leisure Chief: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Luca Lozano: With Karlos Moran and Taimur, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lum: With Gad, Maccabi, Will Buck and Bakke, 2 p.m., $10. X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami, 305-847-9420, xmiami.co.
Maayan Nidam: With Sons Of Immigrants, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Matthew Dear: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Neptune Project: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Nitin: With Archila and Naim., 6 p.m., $10-$20. Di Pompei Brickell, 626 South Miami Avenue, Miami.
Palo!: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Panamá Fest 2018: With Sammy y Sandra Sandoval and Gaitanes, 9 p.m., $40-$500. Miami Airport Convention Center at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Tracy Young: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Wendy Pederson: 7 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Zeta: With Machinist and Bluebird, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Sunday, Nov. 18
August Greene: 7:30 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Bajo los Cielos de Madrid: 4 p.m., $30-35. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.
Big Gigantic: With Flamingosis and Paperwater., 7 p.m., $27. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Francesco Libetta: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Il Divo: 8 p.m., $59.50-$350. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Adwela, Ricky D, Bin Bin, and Zoodid Lion, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Roy Orbison: 4 p.m., $37.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Too Cool for Pools: With Technasia, Dennis Cruz, and others, 2 p.m., $10. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222, hilton.com.
Yiyo Sarante: 10 p.m., $35. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
