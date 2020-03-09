The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

As coronavirus fear grows, Miami's concert offerings hang in the balance. Kicking off the week and what is expected to be a massive world tour, Billie Eilish will hit the American Airlines Arena Monday night. Thursday and Friday, the legendary diva Diana Ross will perform two back-to-back shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The week closes with Jazz in the Gardens Saturday and Sunday, when Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R., Ludacris, and others will perform.

Here's your music calendar for March 2 through 8. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 9

Billie Eilish: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$145.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Corridor: 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Flourished: With Amanda Crider and Reginald Mobley, 7:30 p.m., $60-$70. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.

Jesse Jones, Jr. Quartet: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Woolbright: With Two-Point Conversion, Mere, and Handsome Thing, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Tuesday, March 10

Aventura: With Romeo Santos, 8 p.m., $35.50-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Portrayal of Guilt: With Ta Bien and others, 8 p.m., $10-$13. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Thollem: With the Deconstructionist and Academic, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Wednesday, March 11

Dan Luke and the Raid: 7 p.m., $8.43. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dim Past: With Real People, The Imbecile, Reptile Chapel, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Frankie P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Terell Stafford Quintet, 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Komakozie X Tony Smurphio: 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Mike Delguidice & Big Shot: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Sol and the Tribu: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With the Jacqueline Loor Band., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, March 12

Acoustic Coffee House: With Nat'Lee., 7 p.m., Free. Capital One Café, 850 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-857-5756, capitalone.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m., $60-$150. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs, 954-344-5990, coralspringscenterforthearts.com.

Ashiyushi: With Boys Scout Radio and Kaelin Martin, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Aventura: With Romeo Santos, 8 p.m., $35.50-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Diana Ross: 8 p.m., $51.50-$201.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Diana Ross Courtesy of artist's management

Eli Light: With Octa Digio, 10 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

EV: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jeff Parker and the New Breed: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Nat Smallish: 8 p.m., Free. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com.

Yung Americans: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Zach Deputy: 5 p.m., Free. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Friday, March 13

The Australian Bee Gees Show: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs, 954-344-5990, coralspringscenterforthearts.com.

Baby City Club: 8 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Carinae: With West Mass, Swill, Jax, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dan Ghenacia: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Diana Ross: 8:30 p.m., $51.50-$201.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Eric Johnson: 8:30 p.m., $45.50-$85.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Exposé Photo courtesy of Magic City Casino

Exposé, Lisa Lisa, and Erotic Exotic: 7 p.m., $10-$25. Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami, 305-223-7060.

Jazz Encounters: With Randy Johnston, 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Jorge Drexler: 8 p.m., $30.45-$187.95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Kayo Dot and Psalm Zero: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Manhattan Transfer: 8 p.m., $43-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Nick Monaco: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Palomino Blond and Las Nubes: With the Ruffans, Hometown Losers, and Cannibal Kids, 6 p.m., $10. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami, 305-253-0063, gcrm.org.

Palomino Blond Photo by Stephanie Estrada

Rick Ross: 10 p.m., $30-$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Saturday, March 14

Amaury Gutierrez: 9 p.m., $50-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Aqua Beats Sunset Pool Party: With Dirty South, 6 p.m., $25-$1,500. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Automelodi and Sydney Vallette: With DJ Carlo Vajra, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Baltra: 11 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

DAGO: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Divas3: 2 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Duke Dumont: 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Mary J. Blige Photo by Dennis Leupold

Jazz In the Gardens: With Mary J Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, and others, 4 p.m., $49.50-$325.75. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Jerome Isma-Ae: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Menudo: 8 p.m., $59-$214. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Mystery of Genius: With Miami Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., $25-$90. Moore Building, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-8700, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Robbie Rivera: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., $8. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sunday, March 15

3Lau: 12 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Jazz In the Gardens: With Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, and others, 4 p.m., $49.50-$325.75. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Pablo Lopez: 8 p.m., $35-$195. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Relic: With Fiin, Tons, and the Digital Breed, 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: 7 p.m., $25-$45. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Velleese Live: With Got Now, Drea Real, and others, 5 p.m., Rsvp. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.