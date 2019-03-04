The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Festival season continues this weekend when 9 Mile takes over Virginia Key Beach Park just three weeks before Ultra is slated to hit the historic beachside spot for the first time in the EDM extravaganza's history. This Saturday, enjoy a day of sets by Nas, Julian Marley, and many others at 9 Mile, the reggae festival launched 26 years ago in memory of Bob Marley. Jazz in the Gardens will happen at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday and Sunday, and the Calle Ocho Music Festival will return Sunday with performances by Jacob Forever, Señorita Dayana, Gente de Zona, and many others.
Here's your music calendar for March 4 through 10. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, March 4
Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Paul Anka Sings Sinatra: 8 p.m., $33.75-$145. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tuesday, March 5
Dropkick Murphys: WithBooze & Glory, Lenny Lashley, and Amigo the Devil, 6:45 p.m., $35-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
New World School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $20. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Rotem Cohen: 8:30 p.m., $75-$110. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.
Sherrine Mostin: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
World Music Tuesdays: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, March 6
Agustin Conti: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Heroes del Silencio Tribute: 9 p.m., $20-$55. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Jeremy Jordan: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Nu Deco Ensemble & Yusa: 8 p.m., $45-$70. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Ted and Loye: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Dita Devi and Ryan Bauta., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, March 7
Chucho Valdés: 6:30 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Firewalker: With Result of Choice, 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Imbue & Rojid: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Itzhak Perlman: 8 p.m., $50-$170. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Kamaal Williams: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lunay: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Needtobreathe: 7 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble & Yusa: 8 p.m., $45-$70. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Scott Yoder: With Plastic Man and Las Nubes, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
SOJA: 7:30 p.m., $39.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Tamburitzans: 7:30 p.m., $30. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, March 8
Beethoven on the Beach: With Orchestra Miami, 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 8 p.m., $27. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Divas by D.A.W.N.: With Carlene Mitchell, 8 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Gawp: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Jazz Encounters: With Sherrine Mostin, 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.
Jazz Roots: With R+R=Now, 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Jennifer Cardini: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jose Conde: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Maelo Ruiz y Orquesta
Mendelssohn and Schumann: 7:30 p.m., $38-$110. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Moving in Slow, Corazon Rabioso, Beginning, and Birthday Wish: 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Nu Deco Ensemble & Yusa: 8 p.m., $45-$70. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Samuel Hernandez and Marcos Yaroide: 8 p.m., $28-$97. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Shaun Reeves: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Sol + The Tribu: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees: 8 p.m., $45-$65. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
The Interrupters: 6:30 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Uncle Scotchy: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Vice: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Saturday, March 9
9 Mile Music Festival: With Nas, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Julian Marley, Busy Signal, and others, $60-$175. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Blake Shelton: With Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins, 7 p.m., $25-$125. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Chris Botti: 8:30 p.m., $57.50-$83. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis: 7:30 p.m., $42.06-$46.73. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Flamenco Rave II: With Sergio de Lope, Diego Guerrero, María Terremoto, Miguel Ángel Cortés, and others., 8:30 p.m., $27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Gary Clark Jr.: 8:30 p.m., $42.50-$64.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Grum: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Jazz in the Gardens: With Blackstreet, Bobby Brown, En Vogue, Brandy, Lionel Richie, and others, 3 p.m., $72-$89. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
The Lee Boys: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Leftöver
Little Big: 7 p.m., $40. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.
Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Luciano: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Mayberry: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mendelssohn and Schumann: 7:30 p.m., $38-$110. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Murderous Ambition: With Silenmara, Dyne Side,
Museum of Love: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Powder: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Relic: With Fiin,
Roberto Carlos: 8 p.m., $59-$399. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Ryan Holander Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
SIS: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Infamous Stringdusters: 7 p.m., $17. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Vakula: 10 p.m., $10. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.
Wicked Paradise: With Will Clarke, 1 p.m., $0-$2,000. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.
Youth Music Festival: With Spam Allstars, Foom!, Avalanche, Dulce Blood, and others, 5-10:30 p.m., $5. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Sunday, March 10
Calle Ocho Music Festival: With Jacob Forever, Señorita Dayana, Debbie Deb, Gente de Zona, and others, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., free-$100. SW Eighth Street, Little Havana, Miami, carnavalmiami.com.
Chris Botti: 7 p.m., $57.50-$83. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Flamenco Rave II: With Sergio de Lope, Diego Guerrero, María Terremoto, Miguel Ángel Cortés, and others., 6 p.m., $27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Havasi: 6 p.m., $42.50-$115. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Jazz in the Gardens: With Blackstreet, Bobby Brown, En Vogue, Brandy, Lionel Richie, and others, 3 p.m., $72-$89. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Mike Huckaby: With Atomyard, Compliant, and others, 1-8 p.m., Free. New Yorker Boutique Hotel, 6500 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-759-5823, newyorkerhotelmiami.com.
Mix'd: With Nitin, Naim, Jonathan Myers, J Gomez, and others, 12-10 p.m., $10-$15. Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Shiba San: With Tim Baresko, 2 p.m., $10-$20. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222, hilton.com.
Travis Greene: With Mosaic MSC, 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Travis Tritt & the Charlie Daniels Band: 7 p.m., $34-$79. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Weedeater: With ASG, Beitthemeans, and Toke, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
