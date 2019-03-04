The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Festival season continues this weekend when 9 Mile takes over Virginia Key Beach Park just three weeks before Ultra is slated to hit the historic beachside spot for the first time in the EDM extravaganza's history. This Saturday, enjoy a day of sets by Nas, Julian Marley, and many others at 9 Mile, the reggae festival launched 26 years ago in memory of Bob Marley. Jazz in the Gardens will happen at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday and Sunday, and the Calle Ocho Music Festival will return Sunday with performances by Jacob Forever, Señorita Dayana, Gente de Zona, and many others.

Here's your music calendar for March 4 through 10. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 4