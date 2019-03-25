The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Happy Miami Music Week! Odds are all of your favorite musicians are in town right now, either to play the onslaught of shows happening over the next few days or to party with their rock-star friends. All the biggest names in EDM will hit the stage at Ultra and during official MMW showcases throughout the week, so good times are guaranteed. But there are still many questions about how transportation and logistics will work at Ultra's inaugural outing on Virginia Key. Ready for the madness?

Here's your music calendar for March 25 through 31. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 25

Bamboleo: 11 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Nitti Gritti & Friends: 10 p.m., $10-$2,000. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Suzi Analogue: 9 p.m., $10. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.

Tuesday, March 26

ATLiens: With Dirty Audio, Jayceeoh, JSTJR, and others, 10 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

The Blu Party: With wAFF, Fur Coat, Serge Devant, and others, 5 p.m., $18-$1,000. Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-584-2866, centrowynwood.com.

Bob Weir And Wolf Bros.: 7 p.m., $59.50-$103.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Cuff: With Amine Edge & Dance, Clyde P, DJ Sneak, Hector Couto, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Damian Lazarus, Salome, and GAD: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Detroit Love Boat: With Carl Craig, 3 p.m., $90. Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-577-3344, baysidemarketplace.com.

Dissident Music: With Abtrakt.Digital, JourneyDeep, Shayne Pilpel, and others, 9 p.m., $10-$15. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Dubline: With Emalkay, Hatcha, Shiverz, and Audigy, 9 p.m., $15-$25. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Firebeatz and Friends: 11 p.m., $20-$3,000. Mokai, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-673-1409, mokaimiami.com.

Lapsus: With Roger Sanchez, Hector Couto, Supernova, Dario D'Attis, and others, 5 p.m., $10-$20. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

The Lizard and Arcadia Night: With Leandro Da Silva, Nicola Zucchi, Les Castizos, and others, 7 p.m., Free. Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-584-2866, centrowynwood.com.

Loud Luxury, Riggi & Piros, and Chantel Jeffries: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Miami Massive: 12 p.m., $25-$300. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

NoExcuse Records Showcase: With Yaya, Caleb Calloway, Eskuche, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Onur Ozer, Taimur, and Desyn: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Spring Spectacular Concert: With the Greater Miami Symphonic Band, 8 p.m., $15. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Takn Presents Tenax: With Derrick May, Marco Faraone, Alex Neri, and others, 11 a.m., $20-$35. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Tasty Tuesdays With Sir William and Friends: With Disco Fries, Dramos, Unique, Cream, 11 a.m., $40. Dream South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-4747, dreamhotels.com.

Ten Years of Little Helpers: With Alexi Delano, Butane, Archila, and Tons, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

We're Never Going Home: 10 p.m., $20. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Wednesday, March 27

Aly & Fila: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Carolina Takeover: With Billie Blaze, J Costea, Kooldown, and others, 12 p.m., Free. The Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, 1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1160, catalinahotel.com.

Cedric Gervais Photo by Camilo Rios White

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Deep Sugar X Gotsoul: With Ultra Naté., 7 p.m., $20. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike: 12 p.m., $80. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Doorly Presents Reptile Dysfunction: 9 p.m., $10-$35. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Drumcode Miami: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dvine Sounds: With Amine Edge & Dance, Clyde P, Sam Divine, Hatcha, and others, 8 p.m., $7.89-$12.60. Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk.

Gogol Bordello: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Good Times Ahead: With Benny Benassi, Deorro, GTA, and Laidback Luke, 10 p.m., $30/$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Heartfeldt Pool Party: 1 p.m., $25-$100. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

HoTL Miami 2019: With David Tort and Markem, 7 p.m., $10-$1,200. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-409-2241, elpatiowynwood.com.

Incorrect: With Steve Lawler, Anthony Attalla, Dosem, Max Chapman, and Pirupa, 10 p.m., $20. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Jazz at The Yard: With Kingdom Vybez, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

A Journey Through House: With Chocolate Puma, 10 p.m., $16-$100. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Justin Martin: With Shiba San and Justin Jay, 10 p.m., $20-$1,500. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Moonshyne Brown: 6 p.m., Free. Miami Supercar Rooms, 2022 NW First Ct., Miami, 305-363-2020, miamisupercarrooms.com.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: 8 p.m., $55-$125. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Odd One Out Miami: With Yotto, 11 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Paradigm Sunset Cruise: With Guy Gerber and DJ Tennis, 5 p.m., $45-$150. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Prisma Artists Showcase: With Axel Boman, Francesca Lombardo, Fur Coat, and Soul Clap, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ritual: With Habstrakt, Sikdope, Moksi, and Blanke, 9 p.m., $25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Rivers of Nihil: 6 p.m., $15-$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Transmission: With Lara Klart, Rita Valenti, YeshaYahu, and others, 8 p.m., Free. TheArsenale, 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami, thearsenale.com.

Universal Love Tribe Showcase: With Sleepy & Boo, Rabo & Traumata, Cales & Mr. Hyde, Ornery, Past Deep, Pierre De Beirut, and Mark Salner, 10 p.m., $5-$15. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

What So Not and Friends: 10 p.m., $20-$25. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Andre Carvajal., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Zack Martino & Ship Wrek: 10 p.m., $15. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Thursday, March 28

Alex Neri: With Alex Vacc, Franc Adam, Valgreen, Nico Scofield, and Vikk, 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Armin Van Buuren: 11 p.m., $80. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Basement Leak: With Shiba San, Will Clarke, Amine Edge & Dance, and others, 10 p.m., $20-$2,000. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Beat Down BBQ: With Stanton Warriors, Craze, Icey, Keith Mackenzie, Huda Hudia, and others, 12 p.m., $25-$40. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Bonnie x Clyde and Diablo: With PLS&TY, 9 p.m., $20-$2,000. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Botnek's World Famous Miami: With Botnek, Jack Beats, Jace Mek, MNNR, Giant, 11 p.m., Free. The Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-532-4006, clevelander.com.

Danse: With Clarian, Dude Skywalker, Apache, and Nala, 10 p.m., Free. Sophie's, 814 First St., Miami Beach, 305-318-7745, facebook.com/sophiessobe.

Defected Pool Party: 20th Anniversary: With Riva Starr, Josh Butler, Low Steppa, Sam Divine, and others, 12 p.m., $25-$150. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 866-215-6641, epichotel.com.

Desert Hearts: With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and others, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Detroit Love: With Carl Craig, Stacey Pullen, and Matthew Dear, 2:30 a.m., $20-$40. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Dirty South: 11 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Extended Sunsets Vol. 2: 3 p.m., $20-$2,000. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Farris Wheel Miami: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk.

Hernan Cattaneo: 8 p.m., $58-$228. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

House on 45's: With Egyptian Lover, Bamboozle and Brother Dan., 10 p.m., $10. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

I'm a House Gangster: With Roger Sanchez, Oscar G, Bad Boy Bill, and others, 1 p.m., $18. The Dirty Rabbit, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Kaskade: With Roger Sanchez., 12 p.m., $150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

L8 Night Flights: With Grant Grosky, Taetro, and others, 7 p.m., $10. Boombox, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-814-4548, boomboxmiami.com.

The Messthetics: 8 p.m., $0. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

MK Area 10 Pool Party: With Gorgon City, Lee Foss, Dom Dolla, and others, 12 p.m., $50-$60. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Nalaya: 10 p.m., Free. Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-397-8375, facebook.com/sandbarandkitchen.

No Xcuses: With EDX, 11 p.m., $20-$3,000. Mokai, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-673-1409, mokaimiami.com.

Pangea Plus: With Abel Ramos, Leandro Da Silva, Les Castizos, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-584-2866, centrowynwood.com.

Paradise In Space: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Plastic Soul: 9 p.m., $5. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Rebolledo: With Macccabi., 8 p.m., Free. Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Rich Medina Presents Home: With Rich Medina, Djinji Brown, Kenny Dope, and Ron Trent, 9 p.m., $0-$20. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

The Ritual: With Anané and Louie Vega, 7 p.m., $20-$30. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Seeing Sounds: 7 p.m., $0-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Stereo Sunset Yacht Party: With Chus & Ceballos, Mathias Kaden, Oscar L, and others, 7 p.m., $70-$80. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Subsolar Sessions Miami Pool Party: With Trizzoh, Mike Slee, Jareb34r, Mortarotti, and others, 2 p.m., $10. Clinton Hotel South Beach, 825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-4040, clintonsouthbeach.com.

Throttle Presents Dirty Disco: 10 p.m., $16-$100. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Tiësto Photo by Jordan Loyd

Tiesto: 11 p.m., $100. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

World Famous: With Botnek, Dead Space, Gawp, and Kendoll, 2 p.m., Free. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Young Gunz: 11 p.m., $20-$1500. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Friday, March 29

A-Trak: 9 p.m., $20. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Alesso: 11 p.m., $100. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Bayo Miami 2019: With Michael Brun, Anie Alerte, Balalatet, Dro, Gardy Girault, and others, 7 p.m., $15. Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, MIAMI.

Boris: 2:30 a.m., $20-$2,000. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Breathejackers: With Bassjackers and Breathe Carolina, 10 p.m., $16-$100. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Bridge The Gap: With David Delano, Chris Herrera, Pinto, and others, 1 p.m., $5. Ocean's Ten, 960 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-604-1999, oceanstensobe.com.

Brooklyn X Wynwood: With Sleepy & Boo, Alex Raouf, David Paglia, Desna, Eskuche, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$30. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Chuckie & Friends: With Chuckie, EDX, Tom Staar, Croatia Squad, and others, 2 p.m., $35-$55. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Corona Electric Beach: 1 p.m., Free. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Deep Down Under Miami: With Golf Clap, Codes, and others, 8 p.m., $35-$1,000. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Desert Dance: With Serge Devant, Kenny Glascow, Vanjee, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

Dirtybird Player Miami: With Claude VonStroke, Christian Martin, Doorly, J.Phlip, and others, 11 p.m., $30-$80. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Essential: 12 p.m., $15-$1,036. InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, 305-577-1000, icmiamihotel.com.

An Evening of Unity: With Ferry Corsten, Alpha 9, Grum, Ilan Bluestone, and Jordan Suckley, 11 p.m., $32-$42. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Feedback Band: '90s tribute., 9 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Flow: With Franky Rizardo, 10 p.m., $20-$2,000. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Frank Fois: 9:30 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Game of Throwdowns III: With Stanton Warriors, Worthy, Marten Hørger, Keith Mackenzie, and others, 2 p.m., $0-$40. Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon, 111 NE 20th St., Miami, 786-493-7537, mr-wrights.com.

Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren: 10 p.m., $40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jazz in the House: With Brenda Alford Quartet, 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Juicy Beach: With Robbie Rivera, Kryder, the Cube Guys, David Tort, and others, 2 p.m., $10-$20. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Justin Martin's Life Aquatic Yacht Party: With Ardalan, Christian Martin, and Joe & Joey, 1 p.m., $45-$150. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Kat Edmonson: 8 p.m., $37. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Keller Williams' PettyGrass: With the HillBenders, 8 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Luciano: With Claptone., 12 p.m., $75. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Nathan Barato: 9 p.m., $10. Thrift Shop, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, thriftshopmia.com.

Pablo Milanes & Carlos Varela: 8:30 p.m., $100-$130. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Reik: 8 p.m., $48-$128. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Ritual: With Sis, Djuma Sound System, Gadi Mitrani, and others., 12 p.m., $0-$15. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Sweat It Out Miami: 2 p.m., $20-$2,000. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Ten Years of Nulu: With Anané, Christian Mantini, and Louie Vega, 10 p.m., $20. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

tINI and the Gang: 3 p.m., $150. Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-577-3344, baysidemarketplace.com.

Ultra Music Festival performer Sophie Photo by Renata Raksha

Ultra Music Festival: 2 p.m., $600. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

United We Groove Miami 2019: 2 p.m., $10. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Unity: With Ferry Corsten, 10 p.m., $20-$30. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Vampire Disco: With DJ Tennis, Horse Meat Disco, Rebolledo, and Who Made Who, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Warriors Miami: With Steve Lawler, 12 p.m., $30-$2,500. 3100 NW 7th Ave, 3100 Northwest 7th Ave., Miami.

Saturday, March 30

Amazonia: With Lemurian, Yohoros, Alice Iguchi, and Hadida., 5 p.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Ardy Pardy: With Ardalan, Justin Martin, Mija, Soul Clap, and others, 9 p.m., $21-$26. SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Armada Invites Miami: With Arty, Rodg, Sultan & Shepard, Zack Martino, and others, 12 p.m., $45-$55. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Bite This Label Showcase: With Jauz, 10 p.m., $20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Black Coffee: 11 p.m., $60. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Chris Lake: 11 p.m., $48. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dance. Here. Now.: With DJ Three, Doc Martin, Holmar, Thugfucker, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$30. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Dark Star Orchestra: 7 p.m., $29-$40. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

David Guetta: 11 p.m., $100. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Daymé Arocena & Cimafunk: 8 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Deep Playa: With Tara Brooks, Dude Skywalker, Nii Tei, and others., 4 p.m., Free. Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Desert Dance: With Mathias Kaden, Alexi Delano, and Nelson Diaz, 12 p.m., Free. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

EXPAND Diplo Photo by Karli Evans

Diplo: 10 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

George Acosta: With Edgar Villamil, Pablo Lopera, Lavelle Dupree, and others, 10 p.m., Free. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

House Techno Freqz: With Todd Terry and Alexander Technique, 10 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Kat Edmonson: 7:30 p.m., $35-$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Las Nubes, Calyx, Juan Ricardo ICH: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Major Lazer: 12 p.m., $150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Moksi and Friends: 10 p.m., $16-$100. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

Neil Sedaka: 8 p.m., $50-$80. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Noche de Estrellas: With El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Hector Acosta, and El Binomio de Oro, 7 p.m., $59-$129. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Oliver Dollar: With Gene Farris, Harry Romero, Junior Sanchez, and others, 2 p.m., $0.69-$2,400. Dream South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-4747, dreamhotels.com.

Pablo Milanes & Carlos Varela: 8:30 p.m., $100-$130. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Pusha T and Scram Jones: 9 p.m., $25. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Scram Jones: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Sol Sets: With Chay, Enrique Negron, E.R.N.E.S.T.O, Greco, and others, 12 p.m., $5-$10. The Cape at Townhouse Hotel, 150 20th St., Miami Beach, 888-987-5150, townhousehotel.com.

Sunshine State of Bass: With George Acosta, Jackal & Hyde, and others, 12 p.m., $20-$30. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Sunday, March 31

Camilo: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Castaway: With Magit Cacoon, Davi, Holmar, and others., 1 p.m., $15-$20. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Dark Shades Showcase: With Techneekz, Chris Clark, Mandehhh, Get Bad, and others, 10 p.m., $20. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Denial Island: With DallasK, Justin Causo, Sikdope, and others, 1 p.m., $25. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

DJ Camilo: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Future Sound of Egypt Miami: 6 p.m., $15-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Lovin' Music Fest: With Havoc 305, Never Stop Believin', Keep the Faith, and US Stones, 10 a.m., $7.50. Greynolds Park, 17530 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 305-945-3425, miamidade.gov/parks/greynolds.asp.

Miki Beach: 4 p.m., $25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Nervous Records: With Cassy, Chus & Ceballos, Kenny Dope, Louie Vega, Oscar G, and others, 8 p.m., $520-$1,000. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Project Mayhem Industry Social 15: With Jimi the Genius, Seth Vogt, G$Montana & NeuroziZ, and others, 12 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Rachelle Coba: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park Rotunda, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Shaker Sunday BBQ: With Jillionaire, Walshy Fire, Silent Addy, Reid Waters, and others., 2 p.m., Free. Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Sweet Spot Miami Music Week Edition: With Anane Vega, Deanne, and Pride, 5 p.m., $10. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Techyes Takes Miami: 2 p.m., $25-$2,400. Dream South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-4747, dreamhotels.com.