The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The king of contemporary jazz and pop-culture phenomenon in his own right Kenny G will perform at the Parker Playhouse this Wednesday, March 4, serenading fans with his staple smooth jazz hits. Hitting the charts in the 1980s, the saxophone toting artist has maintained a steady of relevance over the years, most recently appearing on Kanye West's latest album Jesus Is King. Get your camping gear ready Florida, as Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival will commence this Thursday, March 5, with Rüfüs Du Sol headlining the opening night along with Arizona, Said The Sky, and others. The four-day festival will also include headlining performances from Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend and Mumford and Sons. Punk meets cumbia artist Tall Juan plays Las Rosas this Friday, featuring support from South Florida locals Stucco, Fever Beam, and Electric Supply Company. The Argentinian singer and New York resident found fame with his Ramones infused Latin-folk sound. His first EP Why Not? was recorded and mixed by none other than indie music's premiere goofball, Mac DeMarco.

Husband and wife duo Anna and Patrick Troxell, along with fellow ex-Creedpoid bandmate Peter Urban, make up the indie outfit Lornlorn, who will be playing at Gramps this Sunday, March 7. The band will be joined by current tour partners Planet Losers, and locals Palomino Blond, Obsidian, and Saavik.

Here's your music calendar for March 2 through March 8. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 2

Brian Morris Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jarobi Photo by Bill Wadman

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Fernando Ulibarri Group: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jonny Lang: 7:30 p.m., $35-$95. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Tuesday, March 3

Cortadito: 7 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

The Jazz Compositions of Miho Hazama: With the Frost Concert Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, March 4

Archila: With Differ, 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Chief Kaya and King Shotta: 9 p.m., $15-$30. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

J Howard: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Zach Larmer Electric Band: 7 p.m., Free. Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Thursday, March 5

All That Bass: With Got Now, Gorilla Tek, and Cyber Bullies, 6 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $10 <0x2013> $30. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Kenny G.: 7:30 p.m., $57.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: With Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, and others., 12 p.m., $119-$699. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee.

Simone Vitullo: With Jason Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tamburitzans: 8 p.m., $30. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Timewalker: With DAY 4 and Jamina, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Friday, March 6

Brandi Carlile: 8:30 p.m., $21.40-$91.50. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Cocodrills: With Cocodrills, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles: With Take 6, Nnenna Freelon, Kirk Whalum, and Clint Holmes, 8 p.m., $43-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

The Hit Men: 7:30 p.m., $40-$60. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lane 8: 11 p.m., $10-$35. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Machaka Band: 9 p.m., $20. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Manfredas and Ivan Smagghe: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Mojo Ike Woods: 7:30 p.m., $35. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: With Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, and others., 8 a.m., $119-$699. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee.

Paradise Unplugged: With the Pretty Awesome, 6:30 p.m., Free. Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

REO Speedwagon: 8 p.m., $60-$90. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Silvio Rodrigues: 9 p.m., $10. Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk.

Sonja Moonear: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Strange People: With Lurk, Freak the Disco, Grant Grosky, and others., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tall Juan: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Copper Tones & Uproot Hootenany: 9 p.m., $8. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Valissa Yoe: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 151 NE 41st St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Vanesa Martin: 8 p.m., $35-$195. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Saturday, March 7

Alex Serna and Steve Amoroso: 10 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Berlin and Big Country: 7 p.m., $45-$49.50. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Brenda Navarrete and Yelsy Heredia: 7 p.m., $28. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Chaos in the CBD: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Charlotte De Witte and Ellen Allien: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DAGO: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Dark Water Rebellion: 9:30 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

DJ Boris: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Dub Luv: With Dakap, Sex Sells, Natalia Roth, and others, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Eduardo Antonio: 9 p.m., $30-$40. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

The Fab Faux: 8 p.m., $64-$121.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Funk Flex: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Global Cuba Fest: With Yelsy Heredia, Brenda Navarrete, and others, 7 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Kayland: 7 p.m., Free. C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com.

Marco Benevento: With Electric Kif, 7-11 p.m., Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood, 954-921-3500, hollywoodfl.org.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: With Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, and others., 8 a.m., $119-$699. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee.

Saved by the '90s: 9 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sech: With Dalex, 9 p.m., $79-$159. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sounds in the Hall: With Two Guys and a Blues Harp, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Trance Classics: With Kristina Sky, Luccio, and others, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunday, March 8

Bash We: With DJ Cez, Mello D, Idren, Nok, and Tom Jonas, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Lovelorn: With Planet Loser, 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Melissa Errico Sings the Music of Michel Legrand: 7 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

MercyMe: With Jeremy Camp, 7 p.m., $22.50-$150. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: With Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, and others., 8 a.m., $119-$699. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Relic: With Fiin, Miguelle, and Carlos Gutmann, 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Soulfly: With Toxic Holocaust, 6:30 p.m., $23. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.