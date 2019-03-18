The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Music legends are gracing South Florida with their presence this week. At 92 years old, Tony Bennett shows no signs of slowing. He'll take the stage at the Knight Concert Hall this Thursday with his daughter, singer
Here's your music calendar for March 18 through 24. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, March 18
Elevation Worship: With Cody Carnes, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Lords of Acid: With Orgy, Genitorturers, and Little Miss Nasty, 6:30 p.m., $27. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tuesday, March 19
Buckethead: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Hozier: With Jade Bird, 8 p.m., $47.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Wednesday, March 20
Ceramic Animal and
John Lloyd Young: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Dama
Thursday, March 21
Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland: 8 p.m., $27-$67. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
David Gtronic: 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Ella Mai: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Tony Bennett: With Antonia Bennett, 8 p.m., $75-$175. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.com.
Friday, March 22
Beethoven on the Beach: With Orchestra Miami, 8 p.m., Free. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, pinecrestgardens.org.
The Bolero Ball: With Wolf Story, Dude Skywalker, and Jason Rault, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Buddy Guy: 8 p.m., $25-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Deetron: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Felipe Lamoglia: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Flávio Venturini: 8 p.m., $35. Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-760-9898, fliff.com.
Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Lil Boii Kantu: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Rene's Bar Wynwood, 690 NW 32nd St, Miami.
Little Feat: 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra: With El Puma, 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Mustard: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pauly D: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
RnBae Collective Presents: Rhythm 'N' Bloom: With Maor Mo, Jahzel Dotel, Carson, and Cesar Santalo, 9:30 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Timeless: 11:11 p.m., $10-$3,500. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, lemoncitystudios.co.
Typ3 Records Album Release Party: With Francesco Cardenas, EnoOne, Yosef Dov, and others, 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Saturday, March 23
Bukkha and Saule: 9 p.m., $11-$15. Little Späti, 229 NE 65th St., Miami, littlespati.com.
Carlos Vega Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Collie Buddz: With Inner Circle, 6:30 p.m., $22. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Dee Montero: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Divan: 9 p.m., $50-$100. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Gunna: 9 p.m., $35-$200. Fete Land, 295 Northeast 59th Terrace, Miami.
I Love Freestyle Music Tour: With George Lamond, Information Society, Safire, Trilogy, and others, 7 p.m., $40-$75. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Jerry Rivera: With Orquesta Guayacan and Hector Acosta El Torito, 8 p.m., $54-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
John Lee: 1 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Marco Carola: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Maxi Priest: 7:30 p.m., $40-$65. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.
Nelly: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Optimo (Espacio): 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Relic: With Fiin, Lee Davon, Bryan Sanchez, Mau, and
Ritmo Doral: With La Santa Cecilia, Elastic Bond, and Mr. Pauer., 6 p.m., Free. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.
Something Else: With Lotte Ahoi, BurnTale,
Stacey Pullen, Gui Boratto, and John Tejada: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Universal Funk Orchestra: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wanee Block Party: With the Marcus King Band, North Mississippi Allstars, Bobby Lee Rodgers, and others, 2 p.m., $35.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Xavier Wulf: 7 p.m., $20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Zubair: 8 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Sunday, March 24
Adam Pascal: 7 p.m., $37-$67. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Badfish: 5 p.m., $20-$125. 51 N Swinton Ave, 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach.
Beethoven on the Beach: With Orchestra Miami., 4 p.m., Free. Gateway Park, 151 Sunny
Muse: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$94. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Nu Disco Sundays: With Jellybean Benitez and Tracy Young, 8 p.m., $10-$20. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Switchfoot: With Colony House and Tyson Motsenbocker, 6:30 p.m., $33. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Fox Brothers: 4 p.m., Free. The National Hotel Miami Beach, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Tony Guerra: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!