The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Music legends are gracing South Florida with their presence this week. At 92 years old, Tony Bennett shows no signs of slowing. He'll take the stage at the Knight Concert Hall this Thursday with his daughter, singer and actress Antonia Bennett. The following night, guitar god Buddy Guy will play the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center. And if you're looking for the future of music, rising R&B singer Ella Mai will headline at Revolution Live Thursday night.

Here's your music calendar for March 18 through 24. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 18