The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Another week of music is headed your way.

It's the second week of July. You've just raged your way through a long holiday weekend. Now it's just one long stretch of summer till the next bank holiday. But if you're gonna let that stop you from partying this week, are you even from Miami, bro? You'll want to be there when the Black Market Fest returns to Las Rosas and when the Overtown Music & Arts Festival takes over the streets. Hell, you might even venture to West Palm Beach to see Nas and the queen Mary J. Blige tear it down.

Here's your music calendar for July 8 through 14. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 8

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Courtney Mickens: 8 p.m., $7-$40. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 9

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jeff Lynne's ELO: With Dhani Harrison, 8 p.m., $35.75-$175.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

NLE Choppa: 9 p.m., $25-$100. 380 District, 380 NE 59th St., Miami, 305-924-4219, 380district.com.

Worn: With Raw Breed, Be All End All, Charred, and Flesh & Bone., 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Wednesday, July 10

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Chantel Jeffries and Austin McBroom World Red Eye

Chantel Jeffries: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Lobby Lounge Jazz: With Leesa Richards Quartet., 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Prism #1: With Antifaces, Headfoam, and Real People, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Rose Max & Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Stadium Sessions: With DJ Craze, Manuvers, and Sharpsound., 9 p.m., Free. Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-748-2828, woodtavern.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Naked Vengeance and Excuse My Timing., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, July 11

Chocolate MC: 5 p.m., Free. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.

Cry Baby: With Mold, Ghostflower, Womanhouse, and ICH., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Jacob Forever: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Mary J. Blige Photo by Dennis Leupold

Mary J. Blige and Nas: 8 p.m., $27-$100. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

A Night of the Devil's Gospel: With Lone Wolf OMB, Poorboy Krill, and the Bottom Dwellers, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Omnisium: With Jamina and Maedusa, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Slim Glasses: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 12

Absolute Queen: 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Aniyé & Friends: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Behrouz and Jake the Rapper: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Black Market Fest: With the Grizzly Atoms, the Hoy Polloy, AAGAAZtheband, Ex Isles, Baby FuzZ, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Bound x Internet Friends: With Katie Rex, Gami, Get Face, Souls Departed, and others., 11 p.m., $10. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Carlos Daniels: 9 p.m., Free-$350. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Carnage World Red Eye

Carnage: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Coldharbour Night: With Arkham Knights, Fisherman, Grube & Hovsepian, and Nifra, 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Donzii Dani Miller

Donzii, Laboratory, and Audrey Horny: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Izabella Rocha and Prato: 8 p.m., $20. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.

Jaden Smith: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Jeff Jacobs: Jeff Jacobs, 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m., $35.25-$65.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Kinesis: With RC, Guys on the Couch, Michael Gin, and Shayne Pilpel., 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Max Farber Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mayhem in Miami: With Mikey More, Poor Amerika, K Charles, and others., 8 p.m., $7.89. The Hideout Miami, 3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami.

Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tamboka: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thugfucker: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saturday, July 13

Ana Barbara: 8 p.m., $55-$120. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Aweminus: 10 p.m., $7-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Black Market Fest: With the Grizzly Atoms, the Hoy Polloy, AAGAAZtheband, Ex Isles, Baby FuzZ, and others., 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Carlos Escanilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Danny Howells: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Davido: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Jimpster: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Johnny Dread: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Mike Dunn: With Will Buck and DJ Ray, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Melanie Fiona at the 2018 Overtown Music Festival. Photo by A Freeman Photography

Overtown Music Festival: With Melanie Fiona, Jagged Edge, Ne-Yo, Mario, Chante Moore, and others., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Free, overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Historic Overtown, NW Second and Third Avenues between NW Eighth and Tenth Streets, Miami.

Portals: With Leo, M7, and Virgo, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Repopulate Mars: With Lee Foss, Solardo, and Rodriguez Jr., 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Skapunk Yourself: With Jacuzzi Fuzz, the Sensibles, Spanglish Theory, Noxious Profit, and others., 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tony Vega: 8:30 p.m., $39-$149. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Yes, Asia, John Lodge, Carl Palmer, and Arthur Brown: 6:30 p.m., $50-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Sunday, July 14

Bulin 47: 3 p.m., $15-$20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.

The Deltaz: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Dubros: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EXPAND New Found Glory at the #ParklandStrong Benefit Concert. Ian Witlen

New Found Glory: With Real Friends, the Early November, and Doll Skin, 6 p.m., $27. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

New Kids On the Block: With Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson, 7:30 p.m., $45.25-$165.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Relic: With Edu Imbernon, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rubber Duckie: With Cocodrills, 2 p.m., $15-$20. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.

Twisted Funk: With Carlos Pouso, Doc Brown, Jeff Beauchamps, and others, 4 p.m., $10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Vale: With Reapermanser, Charred, and Gnosis., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.