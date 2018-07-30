 


Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson
Photo by YuTsai

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celia Almeida | July 30, 2018 | 8:21am
AA

It's late summer, the start of blockbuster season, and this week's concert calendar is a pretty good example of just how big the names can get. Odd couple Kesha and Macklemore co-headline at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday night and Janet Jackson arrives at the same place Sunday after filling it this past December. If you can;t wait, check out resurrected pop emo band Panic! at the BB&T with "lesbian Jesus" Hailey Kiyoko.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 30

Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Money Man: 11 p.m., $25-$40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

The Siren Aides: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Steffen Zeichner Trio: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 101 NW First St., Miami.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, July 31

Anabel López: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Panic! At The Disco: With Hayley Kiyoko. 7 p.m., $26.50-$66.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Terrestrial Funk: With Mr. NFD, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Tom Lippincott: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Anabel López, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats.

Counting Crows: With Live, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jamina, No Traffik, Relative Claws: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jazz at the Yard: With Pedal Steel, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Kriss Salas, Archila, Jason Rault, & the Siant: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Makai and Baraja, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Becomes Astral: With Tethys, Omnisium, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Drumcell: With Axkan, Kriss Salas, and Allan Gallego, 11 p.m., $15-$35. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Felipe Valenzuela: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Noriel: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Powerglove
Powerglove
Courtesy photo

Powerglove: 7 p.m., $15-$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, Aug. 3

'70s Soul Jam: With the Stylistics, the Dramatics, and others, 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Audien: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Fetty Wap: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Goodnites: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Guavatron: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Jay Tripwire: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Jorge & Mateus: 9 p.m., $86. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Juke: 9:30 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

RL Grime: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Ryan Crosson: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Santiago Cruz: 9 p.m., $55-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Spencer Brown: 10 p.m., $0-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Vibes Farm: With Space Coast Ghosts, 1983, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Christian Löffler & Lonya: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Francis Harris & Melquiades: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Green Velvet: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Haute Tension: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Kesha
Kesha
Photo by Olivia Bee

Kesha & Macklemore: 7 p.m., $8.90-$122. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Mas Miami Vol. 2: With Magic City Hippies and Jacuzzi Boys, 8 p.m., $29-$99. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mo'Hope Acoustic Pillow Night: With Diamone, Stef Silva, and Sarah Juers, 7 p.m., $0-$10. THE BROOK MIAMI, 3918 Northwest 167th St., Miami Gardens.

Pender Street Steppers: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Slip N Slide Records Summer Bash 2018: With Trina, Trick Daddy, Teenear, Mike Smiff, and others, 12 p.m., Free. C. B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170, broward.org/Parks/CBSmithPark.

Tyga: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Black V Neck: 2 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hippiefest2018: With Vanilla Fudge, Rick Derringer, and Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, 6 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Janet Jackson: 8 p.m., $25.95-$495.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Reggae Sundays: With NDKA, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

