The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Some of your favorite artists are playing in South Florida this week.

Looking to brush up on your knowledge of the local music scene? Then you'll want to be at Churchill's on Thursday night for a show by some of Miami's best and most active bands including Las Nubes and Palomino Blond. Other highlights this week include Afro-Colombian trio ChocQuibTown's Friday and Sunday night shows at the Flamingo Theater Bar and Charlotte de Witte's Saturday night set at Space. Finally, wrap up the weekend supporting the city's future talent at the Miami Girls Rock Camp finale showcase at the Ground.

Here's your music calendar for July 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 29

Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sherrine Mostin's "Anymore" Project: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 30

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rodolfo Tronscoso: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Sam Hart Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, July 31

A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

August Burns Red: With Silverstein and Silent Planet, 6 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Cleaveland Jones: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. Doma, 35 NE 26th St., Miami, 786-953-6946, domawynwood.com.

Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Ruben Caban: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Twyn: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Unfiltered: With Mir, Veronica Herrera, Alexa Lash, Pauley McPaulerson, and others., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Escape and G2., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Raven Nieto (left), Kyle Fink, Carli Acosta, and Jake Karner of Palomino Blond. Photo by Nicole Cordoba

Las Nubes and Palomino Blond: With Womanhouse and Bleubird, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Morgan Bryson: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Unplugged Music Thursdays: With Brian Wilkerson, 6 p.m., Free. The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-695-8700, thelincolneatery.com.

Vantage Point, Be All End All, Big Mack, and Give & Take: 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, Aug. 2

311 & Dirty Heads: With the Interrupters and Bikini Trill., 5:45 p.m., $20.50-$110.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Auras and Red Handed Denial: With Wicked Playground, Viscaya, and Vagrant Son., 7 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

EXPAND ChocQuibTown. Courtesy of Luz Castro / M&M the Agency

ChocQuibTown: 8 p.m., $55-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Chris Lake: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

CSB Summer Jam: With Big J, 47 Gino, Estebang, Nick Jame$, and others, 8 p.m., $10. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017.

Death On the Balcony: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Don Felder: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Flow & Zeo: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hoods: With Gutcheck, Foulplay, and Mindfield., 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jason Rault: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Justin Credible: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Los Mancaves: 9 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Mayberry and Electric Kif: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Result of Choice: With Restraining Order, the Fight, Subliminal Control, and Seed of Pain., 8:30 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Summer in the City: With Wxlf, Surfer Wolf, Martyrz, and others., 8 p.m., $0-$15. NorthWyn Studios, 411 NW 36th St., Miami, 786-631-3811, northwynstudios.com.

Sun City Riot: 9:30 p.m., Free. Tito's Stardust Club, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sunrise Sessions Afterhours: With Ivano Bellini, 11:59 p.m., $20-$30. Booby Trap on the River, 3615 NW South River Dr., Miami, 305-637-9200.

Thrillseekers B2B Neptune Project: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Uncle Scotchy and Oigo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

DJ Mag Brazil Showcase: With Rod B, Rodrigo Wieira, Freak the Disco, Gioh Cecato, and others., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Baby Lores: 9 p.m., $40. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Charlotte de Witte. Photo by Marie Wynants

Charlotte de Witte: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Chase B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Chris Malinchak: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jeremy Olander: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Kris Cayden and Gram Greene: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Lucas Joelten: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Luke Bryan: With Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock., 7 p.m., $40.25-$1,002. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Pablo Sanchez and Lopal: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Phlebotomy: With Obsidian., 9 p.m., $10-$13. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Ryan Bauta: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

The Super Fuzz: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Take This to Your Grave: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Vientos de Libertad: With Moisés Gadea and Perrozompopo., 6 p.m., $40. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Zach Deputy. Photo by Joaquin Anico

Zach Deputy: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sunday, Aug. 4

ChocQuibTown: 8 p.m., $55-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jackboy: 10 p.m., $65. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Luna: 8 p.m., Free. Jadys Daniele's, 1311 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-212-0416, jadysdanieles.com.

Miami Girls Rock Camp Grand Finale Showcase: 6 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Relic: With Bontan, Fiin, and others., 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tidepools: With the Polar Boys, Handsome Thing, and Tenday., 7 p.m., $7-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.