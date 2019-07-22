The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Which shows will you catch this week?

It's a big week for pop music fans in South Florida. Jenny From the Block is headed to Miami for not one, but three back-to-back shows at the American Airlines Arena starting on Thursday. But the Vegas vet will have competition on Friday night when indie-pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen brings her Dedicated Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach. And while his music isn't pop in the saccharine sense, few can put a catchy melody together as well as Miami's own Rick Moon. He'll play at Gramps on Friday night in celebration of the release of his third album, Electric Lunch.

Here's your music calendar for July 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 22

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Archila and Malone: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Mike Campagna: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Tuesday, July 23

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rodolfo Troncosco: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, July 24

Agustin Conti: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Brandon O'Hara: 6 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.

Hypnotic Transcendental Northern Mississippi Hill Country Blues Night: With Rat, Bruno, Bear, Dirk, and others., 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Miami Salsa Congress: 7 p.m., $25-$330. Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-0000, edenrochotelmiami.com.

Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Aïcha and Crescendo., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, July 25

Aïcha: 7 p.m., $8. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

All Folk'd Up: With Juan Ricardo Yilo, Womanmay, Ryan Carney, and Carlo Barbacci., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Blink-182 Sophie McNeil

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne: With Neck Deep., 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$137.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Carlos Camillo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With DYAB, Ella Romand, and Yeshayahu., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Garden Sessions: With Tama Gucci., 7:30 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

HardcoreForPunx: With Smite, Antifaces, Headfoam, and Iron Buddha., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Jennifer Lopez Rich Fury

Jennifer Lopez: With World of Dance, 8 p.m., $49.50-$115. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tego Calderon: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 26

A-Trak: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Ale Rowinski and Scone Cash Players: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

All the V Words and Sewerside Bombers: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Ben Beal: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Carly Rae Jepsen Natalie O'Moore

Carly Rae Jepsen: With Phoebe Ryan, 8 p.m., $36.50-$127.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Clarian: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m., $45.50-$115. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Donavon Frankenreiter: 8 p.m., TBA. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Edwin Bonilla y Su Son: 9 p.m., $45. Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-0000, edenrochotelmiami.com.

Ex Isles: With Ashiyushi and BayRan., 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Glass Body: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Irie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

I_o: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jennifer Lopez: With World of Dance, 8 p.m., $49.50-$115. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Keba & the Usual Suspects: 8 p.m., Free. The Dalmar Fort Lauderdale, 299 Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-9500, thedalmar.com.

Louis Dee: 10 p.m., Free. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Overload: 9 p.m., $5-$15. Cybertron, 99 NW 166th St., Miami, facebook.com/cybertronnar.

Pauly D: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Rick Moon Julian Martin

Rick Moon: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Road to Imagine: With G-Rex and Phiso, 11 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Soda Stereo Tribute: With Toma La Ruta, 9 p.m., $20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Sunrise Sessions Afterhours: With Ivano Bellini, 11:59 p.m., $20-$200. Booby Trap on the River, 3615 NW South River Dr., Miami, 305-637-9200.

Swing All-Stars: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Tal Cohen: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Tampa Invasion: With Graven Hag, Carnal Ruin, Reapermanser, Absolver, and Body Blow., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Will Clarke: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saturday, July 27

Abby Jasmine: 7 p.m., $12-$15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Ben Beal: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Blueface Sage Pacetti

Blueface: With NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, Calboy, and Sada Baby, 8 p.m., $49. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Breaks Yo!: With E.R.N.E.S.T.O, Bebe, Code Blue, DB Cooper, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Dark Matter: With Allan Gallego, Saprophytic, Low Earth Orbit, and Marvin Delgado, 10 p.m., $5-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 8 p.m., $49.50-$115. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

E11even Miami: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Frankie P: 10 p.m., Free. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Jennifer Lopez: 8 p.m., $45.95-$495.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

John Acquaviva: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jonathan Cowan & Friends: With George Acosta and Ivano Bellini., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Lionel Richie: 8 p.m., $101.50-$361.50. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Madrina: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Manu Manzo and Domino Saints: 9 p.m., $25-$150. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Marcelo Rosauro Duet and P.J. Aviles: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Miami-Dade County Music and Art Festival: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

EXPAND Nghtmre Koury Angelo

Nghtmre: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

One Night in July: With Dude Skywalker, Nii Tei, and Macabi., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Reflextion: With Mr. Cairo, J III, Milo, Autobahn, and Jan Anthony, 9 p.m., Free-$5. Sonny's Studio, 387 NE 70th St., Miami.

Unwed Sailor: With Glass Body, the Creature Cage, and Pocos Potres., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Victor Calderone: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Yamit Lemon & the Vinyl Blvd: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Zach Deputy: 7 p.m., $10. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Sunday, July 28

Alceu Valença: 8 p.m., $39-$69. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Binomio de Oro: 8 p.m., $38-$58. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Daybreaker MIA Midsummer Night's Dream: 6:30 p.m., $15-$25. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Francesco Lombardo: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Gender Blender: With Otherbody, Chew, and Sewer Slutz., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Greg Diamond Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

KoRn Dean Karr

KoRn & Alice In Chains: With Underoath and Ho99o9, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

P.O.E.M.: 7 p.m., $25-$40. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Rashawn Auto: 9 p.m., $30-$100. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Junglist., 2 p.m., Free. Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, growynwood.com.

Relic: With Jozif, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Shawn Mendes: With Alessia Cara, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$695. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

WopWitDaPlays: With Jdotinnacutt, 1030 Tuwop, and others, 9 p.m., $5-$50. The Hideout Miami, 3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami.