The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Don't believe the hype: Mondays aren't always the absolute worst. Sure, you might still be nursing the weekend's hangover or dreading another five-day stretch of working for the Man, but at least you can look forward to great concerts. Kick the week off right with the Get Up Kids at the Ground, then coast through an intimate set by Edan Archer at the Citadel, and, before you know it, the weekend's here — with the trance talents of Prok & Fitch, a country get-down with Dierks Bentley, and Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums' double headliner as your reward for surviving another week of 9-to-5.

Here's your music calendar for July 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 15

Miami Soul Sessions: With Aaron Marcus Payne., 8 p.m., $7-$40. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

PickleBoy: With Turtle Grenade, Grima, and Soul Particles., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Pockit: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, July 16

Eric Chacon Sanchez: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EXPAND The Get Up Kids Dalton-Paley

The Get Up Kids: 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Holly Hunt: With Praying, Life Pile, and Las Nubes., 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, July 17

Alicia Olatuja: 7 p.m., $45-$300. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Edan Archer: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kirk Franklin: 7:30 p.m., $35-$95. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Long Beach Dub Allstars: With the Aggrolites and Mike Pinto, 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Mandy and Friends: With Woman May and Dama Vicke, 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Mo Morgan: Mo Morgan, 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Big Lux., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, July 18

Beats, Bass & Tacos: With DJ Craze, Haviken Hayes, SomeJerk, and MadSavvy, 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Eli & Fur: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Farruko: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Fashen: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

FIU Summerfest 2019: With Kayzo, 4B, Rotten, and Crankdat., 8 p.m., Free-$30. Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-348-2000, fiu.edu.

Iron Maiden John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden: With the Raven Age, 7:30 p.m., $35.25-$120.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Keith Carnal: 10 p.m., $5-$25. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Onyx Collective: 8 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Premios Juventud 2019: 7 p.m., $59-$86. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Silenmara, Escape, Body Blow, and Evilesk: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 19

Air Supply: 8 p.m., $35-$55. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

The Bunker: With Derek Plaslaiko and Bryan Kasenic, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Dierks Bentley: With Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights., 7 p.m., $40.25-$110. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Eddie Santiago: 9 p.m., $35-$55. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Josh Bermudez Duo and the Goodnites: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

La Insuperable: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.

Muze: With Avstin Frank, Jason Rault, Puma, and others, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Oh, Sleeper Big Picture Media

Oh, Sleeper: With Famous Last Words and Convictions., 7 p.m., $15/$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Palo Santo: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3701, jadacoles.com.

Prok & Fitch: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Shifting Tones: With Roy Davis Jr., Atomyard, Fabrizio Zerlini, and Miranda., 11 p.m., $20/$30. Fusse Studios, 327 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 786-282-2629, fussestudios.com.

Skold: With Echo Black and Optic Oppression., 9 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Soul Button: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Stevie B: 8 p.m., $10-$30. Blue Martini, 8405 Mills Dr., Miami, 305-630-2583, bluemartinilounge.com.

Themba: 9 p.m., $40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

TMSV: With Kliine, the Reaver, Crowley, and Funk de la Cueva., 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Saturday, July 20

A Nuestro Ritmo: With Siempre Flamenco, 7 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Adrianza Records Showcase: With Adrianza, Miguelle, Differ, and others., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

After Dark: With Hunter Reid, Dr. Clutch, Xeno, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Buddha Gonzalez & the Maggot Overlords: 10 p.m., Free. Titanic Brewery & Restaurant, 5813 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-668-1742, titanicbrewery.com.

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Expert Timing and 11:59: With Handsome Thing, Womanhouse, and others., 7 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Gian Marco: 8 p.m., $45-$125. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Gio Beta: 9 p.m., Free. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami, 305-222-4600, miccosukee.com.

EXPAND Holy Ghost! Harry McNally

Holy Ghost!: With Dude Skywalker., 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jimi Dred: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lucati: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Matthew Dekay: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

MegaRumba 2019: With Lenier, Los Adolescentes, Sonora Carruseles, and others, 5 p.m., Free-$30. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Miami Salsa Congress Launch Party: With N'taya, 9 p.m., $15. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.

Mojo Ike Woods Birthday Jam: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

PJ Morton: 8 p.m., $25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Rawy Torres: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Riot: 7 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Silvestre Dangond: 8 p.m., $28-$402. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Vatos Locos: WIth Hector, David Gtronic, Chad Andrew, and others, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Yardij: With the Forum, Supergold, and Glass Orange., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

EXPAND Young the Giant. Wesley Yen

Young the Giant & Fitz and the Tantrums: With Coin, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Sunday, July 21

A Nuestro Ritmo: With Siempre Flamenco, 3:30 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

David Tort: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gage: 9 p.m., $10. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Gena Sims & Galaxy Beat: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.