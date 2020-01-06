The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, is set to stop in South Florida one night only to play his beloved hits at Hard Rock Live this Friday. Keeping with the theme of nostalgia, South Florida’s premier expo of everything postpunk, dark wave, and death rock will hit Fort Lauderdale’s Poor House this Saturday. The January edition of the Witching Hour Showcase will present the goth merchants of Obsidian, Laboratory, and Hijas de la Muerte. Another legend, Bobby Caldwell — the blue-eyed soul artist responsible for the 1978 hit "What You Won't Do for Love" — will stop by Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino this Saturday to perform an intimate concert including the signature R&B and smooth jazz tunes that made him famous. Close out the weekend by marking Trump’s impeachment process with great music from the likes of Diego Melgar & the Third Ear, Deconstructionist, Brandon Kersey, and Grima.

Here's your music calendar for January 6 through January 12. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, January 6

5lan: 11 p.m., $20. Star Lounge, 115 N. 21st Ave., Hollywood, 954-871-5481, facebook.com/starloungefl.

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

DJ King Cut: 10 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Jam Cruise 18 Official Preparty: With Original Garage a Trois, Lemon City Trio, and DJ Le Spam., 7 p.m., $20-$25. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Serpents Rise: With Blood Reign, Caveman Cult, and Amenorrhea, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Simon Mogul Group: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, January 7

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jazz at the Corner: With Brian Tate, Cisco Dimas, Derek Fairholm, and Lucas Apostoleris, 10 p.m., Free. The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-961-7887, thecornermiami.com.

Roosevelt Collier: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, January 8

Archila: With Miichii and Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $0-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Dan Montgomery: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Glyn Dryhurst's Dixieland Band: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Veronica Swift and the Shelly Berg Trio, 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Groove Cruise 2020 Preparty: With Markus Schulz, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Twyn: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With E. Grizzly, Michelangelo Chavarro, and Orion, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, January 9

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Carpenters Remembered: 8 p.m., $45-$70. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

House Of I: With Haute Tension and Las Nubes, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Leo Kottke: 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$67.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Mandy Marylane: With Juan Camilo, Alexa Lash, and Station 22, 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Randall M: 10 p.m., $0-$10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Simon Doty: With Jason Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Friday, January 10

Billy Joel: 8 p.m., $104-$404. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

The Bronx Wanderers: 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Chase B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Cool Richard: With Max Baum, 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Different Class First Anniversary: With DJ Dino, Ray Milian, and Tommy Gunn, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Full Moon Festival: DJ Tavin Reiter and others, 6:30-11 p.m., $35-$995. Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500, editionhotels.com/miami-beach.

Karma Dogma: 10 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Lunar Disco: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Mano Negra & Manu Chao Tribute Show: With Radio Bemba, 8 p.m., $0-$50. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Perc: With Max Chapman, 11 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rice & Beats: With Oscar G and Lazaro Casanova., 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Vertigo USA, the U2 Tribute Band: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Saturday, January 11

Air Supply: With Poco, 7 p.m., $25-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Álvaro Torres: 9 p.m., $40-$400. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Âme and Denis Horvat: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Breathe Carolina: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Brothers of Others: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Chug It: With Squash 6iix Boss, Coppershot, Private Ryan, and others, 4 p.m., $22.50-$225. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Grace Potter: 7 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jahzel Dotel: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Laura of Miami: With Patrick Walsh, 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Luca Lozano and Taimur: 10 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Melodie: With Natalia Roth, Demenz, David Paglia, and Ben.L., 10 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Robbie Rivera: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Sadistic Intent and Nocturnus A.D: 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Samoht: 8 p.m., $0-$50. C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com.

Tritonal: 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Voices in Vain: With Dyne Side, Hometown Losers, Common Luck, and others, 7 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Wicked Paradise: With Christian Martin and the Sponges, 2 p.m., $0-$1,500. Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

The Witching Hour Showcase: With Obsidian, Laboratory, and Hijas De La Muerte, 9 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Sunday, January 12

Bobby Caldwell: 7 p.m., $35-$95. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

David Broza Band: 7:30 p.m., $45-$100. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Donald Trump Impeachment Show: With Diego Melgar and the Third Ear, Brandon Kersey, Grima, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

MAKJ: 12 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Meat Loaf: 7:30 p.m., $45-$70. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Reggae Sundays: WIth Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

School of Rock Present British Rock and Best of the '80s: 1 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.