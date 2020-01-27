The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Lady Gaga is set to perform at AT&T's Super Saturday Night.

This week, Super Bowl LIV finally descends upon Miami, bringing with it an impressive array of big-name acts as Miami hosts its 11th Super Bowl. No stranger to throwing a party, the Magic City has outdone itself this year with a staggering number of events headlined by the world's hottest acts. Kicking into overdrive by Wednesday, iconic 80s outfit The Goo Goo Dolls grace The Hard Rock's stage, and Pandora and SiriusXM will ring in football's biggest week of the year with a free concert series featuring the electronic duo Chainsmokers, followed by 2019's fan-favorite Lizzo the next evening at The Fillmore. You'll have plenty of chances to catch Da Baby this week, as the busy rapper is set to perform at numerous events including at E11even on Thursday, and both Story and Wynwood Factory on Saturday. Other highlights include Pepsi's event on Friday at Island Gardens, featuring Harry Styles and Mark Ronson. Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlins Park boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Migos to name a few, and Lady Gaga will perform at AT&T's Super Saturday Night. Much more is in store for party-goers, so let the Big Game(s) begin.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Cush Creation: 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Kindred Souls Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Machine Head: 8 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Taj Mahal Quartet: 8 p.m., $45-$90. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

DJ Nano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hed PE: 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Jacob George Band: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Hayes Carll, 7:30 p.m., $55-$125. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Archila: 10 p.m., $0-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Esera Tuaolo's Super Bowl Inclusion Party: With Amara La Negra, Tracey Young, Fantine, and others., 7 p.m., $25-$40. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Goo Goo Dolls: 8 p.m., $50-$130. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Grown & Sexy: With Eric Benet, Jon B, and DJ KJ., 9 p.m., $100. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-532-4006, clevelander.com.

House Savage: 7 p.m., TBA. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group: 8 p.m., $37.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Michael Bolton: 8 p.m., $50-$80. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Simon "Toto" Ruiz: 10 p.m., $20. La Otra, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

The Chainsmokers will play a free show at The Fillmore on Wednesday as part of the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series. Michele Eve Sandberg

SiriusXM and Pandora Present the Chainsmokers: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Luis Alberto., 9 p.m., TBA. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

The 21st-Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration: 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Beat Camp: With Craze, Naseef Khan, and Funk de la Cueva, 9 p.m., TBA. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Da Baby: Da Baby at E11even Miami's Big Game Weekend., 10 p.m., $75/$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EA Sports Bowl: With DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and others, 8 p.m., $50-$400. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Gunna: 11 p.m., $20. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.

John Dimas: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Motionless in White: With Beartooth, 6 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

No Fraud: 8 p.m., $10-$12. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Pop Smoke: 9 p.m., $50-$65. KOD Miami Night Club, 7020 Northwest 72nd Ave., Miami.

Raphael Saadiq: 7:30 p.m., $30-$50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

SiriusXM and Pandora Present Lizzo: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

EXPAND Lizzo Photo by FujifilmGirl

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Ardalan: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bootsy on the Water: With Post Malone., 10 p.m., $500-$150,000, bootsysb.com. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: With Guns N' Roses, 8 p.m., $125-$2,000. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Coi Leray: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Magic Mushroom, 7630 NW 186th St., Hialeah, 305-510-7742.

Diplo B2B Carnage: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $100-$25,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Electric Stage: With A-Trak, Carnage, Chromeo, and others., 4-11:30 p.m., TBA. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Frederick Daniel Emmerson: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

It's a Wonderful World of Jazz: With Troy Anderson, 8 p.m., $32.71-$51.40. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Jazz at MOCA: With the French Horn Collective, 8 p.m., TBA. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Leather & Laces: With Lil Jon., 9:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m., $295-$25,000. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Lil Baby: 11:30 p.m., $100-$200. Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-763-8264, exchangemia.com.

Lil Wayne: 8 p.m., $75. Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

EXPAND Harry Styles will head the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party. Photo by Helene Pambrun

Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar: With Harry Styles and Mark Ronson, 8:30 p.m., $250. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Plies: 11 p.m., $30-$40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Proper XXXIV Descent Electronica Takeover: With Hypho, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Santiago Caballero: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Shaq's Fun House: With Pitbull, Diddy, Tiësto, Diplo, DaBaby, and others., 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $249.99-$100,000. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Snoop Dogg + 50 Cent: Big game week with Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent at E111even Miami., 10 p.m., TBA. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Super Bowl Kickoff Party: 10 p.m., $40-$80. Escape Lounge, 300 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 561-517-1109, escapelounge.club.

The Super Game Weekend: With Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Fabolous, and Fat Joe., 11 p.m., $60-$250. Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami.

Tiësto: 11 p.m., $80-$25,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Tinlicker: 11 p.m., $0-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Cardi B Photo by Jora Frantzis

Vewtopia Music Festival: With Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and others., $99-$995.19261 NW 27th Ave, Miami, 305-308-5983, vewtopia.com.

Welcome to Miami Kickoff Party: With 50 Cent, 9 p.m., $100-$200. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Young Marco: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Anthony Attalla: 11 p.m., $0-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Antonio Brown Official Super Bowl After-Party: 9 p.m., $60-$75. Club Fate, 601 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, 954-456-3283, clubfatefl.com.

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night: With Lady Gaga, 8:30 p.m., $375. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: With Maroon 5, 8 p.m., $100-$1,250. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Cardi B: Cardi B performs at E11even Miami's Big Game Week., 10 p.m., $100-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Citizen Cope: 7:30 p.m., $37.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Claptone and Riva Starr: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DaBaby: 11 p.m., $100-$25,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

DaBaby and Lil Baby: 12 p.m., $40-$2,900. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Day Blitz: Hosted by Chad "Ochochinco" Johnson; music by DJ Peewee and Radio James., 3-9 p.m., Free-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

DJ Angelo: 11 p.m., TBA. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

The Electric Stage: With A-Trak, Carnage, Chromeo, and others., 4-11:30 p.m., TBA. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Gronk Beach: With 3Lau, Carnage, Diplo, Flo Rida, Kaskade, and Rick Ross., 1-7 p.m., $399-$100,000. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Gucci Mane: 11 p.m., $20. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.

iHeart Radio Saturday Night Spectacular: With 50 Cent and Flo Rida., 9:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m., $325-$25,000. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Johnny Deezal: 7 p.m., TBA. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Los Carlos: 9 p.m., $25-$30. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Lost Frequency: With Rod B, Rodrigo Vieira, Diego Mey, Erlon Massa, and others., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Marshmello at Ultra Music Festival 2018. Photo by George Martinez

Marshmello: 11 p.m., $100-35,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Martin Garrix: 12 p.m., $75-$100. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Maxim Havana Nights: With the Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, and Lost Kings., 10 p.m., $1,000-$500,000. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Raul Acosta: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Rolling Stone Live's Big Game Bash: With Ciara, DJ Khaled, and Paris Hilton, $499-$899. SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, slshotels.com/southbeach.

Seizure Machine video release party: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Sports Illustrated Super Bowl 2020 Party: With Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, DaBaby, and DJ Irie, 9:30 p.m., $500 $1,500. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Stacey Pullen: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Super Bowl Preparty Powered by Nlite: With Fatboysse, SD DaGhost, and others, 4 p.m., $10. Nlite Store, 2345 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-400-4456, nlitestore.com.

Super Freestyle Concert: With DJ Tony Moran, Nyasia, Fascination, Strafe, and others, 7 p.m., $40-$150. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Trap vs. Reggae Super Bowl Affair: 1 p.m., Free-$40. Brick, 187 NW 28th St., Miami, 786-467-1205, brickmia.com.

Trina: 6 p.m., $99-$1,500. SkyDeck Rooftop, 605 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-672-5010, skydeckmiami.com.

The Uncle Luke Super Bowl Experience: With Scarface, Too Short, Juvenile, JT Money, and others, 9 p.m., $25-$500. NoMi Red Garden, 12351 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami, 305-895-9851.

Vewtopia Music Festival: With Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and others., $99-$995. Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300, miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark.

Welcome 2 Miami Music Festival: With Rick Ross, Jeezy, Trick Daddy, and Trina, 8 p.m., $59-$145. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Zac Brown Band: 8 p.m., $34.75-$144.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Alesso: 11 p.m., $80-$25,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Photo by Julian Schrader

The Electric Stage: With A-Trak, Carnage, Chromeo, and others., 12-5:30 p.m., TBA. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Laurel Canyon Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock: 3 p.m., $33-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lil Wayne: 11 p.m., $125. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ludacris: 5-11 p.m., $100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Marshmello: With Roddy Ricch, 11:59 p.m., $75-$125. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

No Traffik: With Bruvvy, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Pterodactyl: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Rod Wave Super Bowl Sunday: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Welcome 2 Miami Beach Super Bowl Edition: 11 p.m., $30-$4,000. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.