The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miamians avoid the seasonal affective disorder plaguing dwellers of the wintry Northeast, but that doesn’t mean Magic City denizens are immune to the January blues. What better to cheer oneself up than to get up, get out, and catch some live music? There’s plenty to do this week, including Barter Wynwood’s Oddity/// event, which will present the futuristic electronic stylings of Galactic Effect, Tidur, and Somejerk this Thursdays. Atlanta rock outfit the Black Lips will headline the Ground on Friday, the same day their ninth full-length album, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, is set for release. Local acts Plastic Pinks and Jacuzzi Boys will open the show. And Saturday at Gramps, Beach Fossils, Brooklyn’s reverb-loving indie outfit, will deliver dreamy vibes after Surf Curse performs a set of surf rock. Those who are gaga about Lady Gaga should head to Broward to hear Broadway's and the New York cabaret scene’s best voices pay homage to Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Mother Monster herself, all of whom blew audiences away with their respective performances in A Star Is Born.

Here's your music calendar for January 20 through 26. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, January 20

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Hawthorne Heights: With Emery, 6:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Marlon Craft: With Bobby Feeno, 8 p.m., $12-$45. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

MJC Monday Jazz: 10:30 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Tuesday, January 21

The Cavemen: With The Ruffans, Sandratz, Claws, and others, 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jazz Night: With DJ Culture Prophet, 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

The Kingston Trio: 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, January 22

The Collektives: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

The Eclectic Circus: DJ TilleryJames and others, 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Juke: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Melodime: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

M.e.m.o.: With Archila, 10 a.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sammy Rae and The Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Seven D: With Brightwing, Bake Joynton, and Mello D, 9 p.m., Free-$20. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Skerryvore: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With the Original Jones and others., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, January 23

The Dead South: 7 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Engelbert Humperdinck: 7:30 p.m., $47-$97. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Iann Dior: With Landon Cube and Poorstacy, 9 p.m., $20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Bill Le, AKA the Galactic Effect Courtesy of the artist

Oddity: With Galactic Effect, Tidur, Somejerk, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

On the Cinder: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Rhythms: With Oscar L, Erick Rosales, and Leo Rojas., 11 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sounds of Little Haiti: With KDans., 7 p.m., Free. Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami.

The Temptations and the Four Tops: 8 p.m., $45-$65. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh and others, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

The Whitney Houston Show: With Belinda Davids, 8 p.m., $20-$79.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Friday, January 24

Antibalas: With Scone Cash Players, 7 p.m., Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood, 954-921-3500, hollywoodfl.org.

Black Lips: With Plastic Pinks and Jacuzzi Boys, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Jacuzzi Boys Photo by Monica McGivern

Blas Cordero: With Blas Cordero, Miguelle, Natalia Roth, and Tons, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com. 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

The Fates: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Jesse Cook: 8 p.m., $45-$55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band: 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

The Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., $23-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Shakers: With On The Cinder and Sewerside Bombers, 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Shakira Tribute Show: With Malen Tendidios, 8 p.m., Free-$50. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Shaun Reeves: With Andres Line and Danyelino, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Spafford: 7:30 p.m., $20-$79. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Technasia: With Secondcity, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tony & Miles of Fastball: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

When Particles Collide: With Vagnauts, Ruffans, and Pocket of Lollipops, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Saturday, January 25

Axwell: 11 p.m., $40-$8,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Bashment: With Silent Addy, Dr. Esan, Disco Neil, and others, 10 p.m., Free-$10. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

EXPAND Beach Fossils will roll into Gramps for a January 25 show that will also include performances by supporting acts Surf Curse and Negative Gemini. Photo by Kohei Kawashima

Beach Fossils: With Surf Curse., 9 p.m., $18-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Copper Tones Album Release: With Ashley Reda and Captain Dan, 9 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Corona Electric Beach: With Lee Foss, 3 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

E-ROCK: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Farruko: 8:30 p.m., $35.99-$145.99. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Fortunate Youth: With Passafire and Artikal Sound System., 6 p.m., $20. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

The Four Seasons' Charles Calello & His Big Band: 8 p.m., $58.41-$63.08. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Intergalactic Gary: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Invasion: With Gonz, Omar Deaz, and others, 11 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jacques Renault: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 9 p.m., $30-$40. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Lucifer: 8 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Pegasus LIV Stretch Village: With Nelly, T-Pain, DJ Cassidy, and Martin 2 Smoove, 1 p.m., $49-$1,000. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Pete Tong and Yotto: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

EXPAND TGTG Photo by Hunter Welsh

TGTG: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

The Petty Hearts — The National Tom Petty Tribute Show: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tony From The Bronx: With The Black Dove and Safe Stadick, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Sunday, January 26

A Star Is Born: The Concert: 7 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Diego Gutierrez: Open Up With Roomful of Teeth: 10:30 a.m., $15-$35. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Fiin: 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Gender Blender: With Space Force, Lipstick Alley, and Black Diamond, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Hed P.E.: 6:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Jazz Cafe Second Anniversary: With Young Musicians Unite, Diego Melgar and the Third Ear, and others, 12-8 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Juliana Soltis: 7 p.m., $30. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

The Love Tempo: With Benton, Brad Strickland, Dan.K, and others, 3 p.m., Free. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Marcelo & Friends: 3 p.m., $10. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Piano Battle: 6 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.