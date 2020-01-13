The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

This Tuesday, New Order will kick off its first U.S. residency at the Filmore Miami Beach. A limited number of tickets are still available for the highly anticipated event, which will likely attract postpunk fans from across Florida. Aussie blues songster C.W. Stoneking — along with yet-to-be-announced special guests — will fill Shirley's at Gramps with roots vibes Wednesday. Queen of sequins and love songs, Celine Dion will serenade crowds at the American Airlines Arena this Friday, prepping Miamians' hearts before Valentine's Day. Hip-hop heavyweight Denzel Curry will represent Carol City this Saturday for one of the most hyped shows South Florida has seen in a while. For Zeltron World Wide, the rapper will battle Atlanta's J.I.D. in a music showdown for the ages. Close out the weekend with ambient sounds courtesy of David Brieske, Ctrl.Opt, and Richard V at Technique Records.

Here's your music calendar for January 13 through 19. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, January 13

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Ira Sullivan and Dave Liebman: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Philippe Lemm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Pride Mondays: With DJ Jay McCracken, 4 p.m., Free. Bar Rita, 1401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-990-6658, barritaftl.com.

Tuesday, January 14

Baraja Presents Tuesdays: 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

New Order: 8 p.m., $78.50-$120.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Otto Santana Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Volen Sentir: With Archila, midnight, Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

C.W. Stoneking Photo by Kane Hibberd

Wednesday, January 15

C. W. Stoneking: 9 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Gabriel Godoy Trio: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Mandy & Friends: With Ryley Smith, Snow Moon, and Joe's Truck Stop, 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

New Order: 8 p.m., $78.50-$120.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Tommy Mara and the Crests: 7:30 p.m., $15. Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4111.

Volen Sentir: With Archila, midnight, Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With 2Dwn and others., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, January 16

Bed Scene: 9:30 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Black Tusk: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Dog Deux Prison: With Prison Warder, Deux Pooch, and Dog Heat, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rhythms: 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Shonky: With Martinek, 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Afrobeta Photo by Juan Vergara

Friday, January 17

Afrobeta: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Ana Maria Perera: 9 p.m., $25-$30. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Brohug: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Celine Dion: 7:30 p.m., $105-$305. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Davide Squillace: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Hollywood: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Live: 10:30 a.m., $7. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Lil Keed and Lil Gotit: 7 p.m., $40. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Nd_baumecker: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

New Order: 8 p.m., $78.50-$120.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Paradise Disco: 4 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Queensrÿche: 7:30 p.m., $33. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Rice & Beats: With Oscar G and Lazaro Casanova., 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Cat Power Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Saturday, January 18

365 AfterParty: With Cat Power and Dan Milewski, 10 p.m., $100. Faena Forum, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami, 305-534-8800.

Aaron Dilloway: With Die Riehe, Ironing, Pewbert, and others, 8 p.m., $8. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Amaury Gutierrez: 9 p.m., $50-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Ana Popovic: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Art Department: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Caleb Calloway: With Miguelle, Andy Martinez, and Nicole Gallamini, 10 p.m., $20-$40. Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-391-1897, inhalemiami.com.

Celine Dion: 7:30 p.m., $106-$305. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Denzel Curry and J.I.D: 7 p.m. The Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE 62nd St., Miami, 786-766-7334, magiccitydistrict.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Drug: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Essence: With Le Brion, Ze Wilson, Sawaya, and others, 9 p.m., Free-$10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Laidback Luke: Noon, $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Lissade: With Max Baum, 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Marcellus Pittman & Rick Wilhite: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

MegaRave 2020: 10 p.m., Free. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Moxie: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

New Order: 8 p.m., $78.50-$120.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Oliver Smith: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

University of Miami Saxophone Quartet: 7 p.m., Free-$20. First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 305-445-2578, fumccg.org.

W.D. Miller: With Aaron Boyd, 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Wordsworth: With Ben Phrases, 4 Heaven Sake, John G, and others, 7 p.m., $10. C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com.

Eric Hutchinson Photo by Shervin Lainez

Sunday, January 19

The Ambient Room: With David Brieske, Ctrl.Opt, Richard V. (Noir Age), and others, 4-8 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

And All That Jazz: With Miami Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., $25-$90. Moore Building, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-8700, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Eric Hutchinson: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Valentino Khan: Noon, $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.