The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami can breathe a sigh of relief this week as visiting football fans begin to filter out of the city, and venues return to their regular programming. As Super Bowl LIV and all affiliated people and corporate sponsors depart from the city, much more spiritually nourishing events are arriving to take its place, beginning with one of Miami's most most cherished annual traditions. On Tuesday, International Noise Conference will descend upon Churchill's Pub for five nights of noise and performance art, welcoming visiting artists as well as local pundits. Portland, Oregon's Sávila will be at Kill your Idol on Wednesday to debut their unique sounds — influenced by the rhythms of South American cumbia music — to Miami audiences. American folk and country music singer Lucinda Williams will perform at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, bringing with her a selection of songs from throughout her lauded career as well as tunes from her upcoming full-length Good Souls Better Angels, which is set for release in April. Friday night, New York noise-rock outfit A Place to Bury Strangers will play at Gramps for its first-ever show in Miami. Also on the lineup are local acts Ben Katzman's DeGreaser and Palomino Blond. Closing out the weekend, post-metal duo Timelost will play the downtown venue Mana Contemporary; the defunct shopping mall's blend of art and decaying consumerism are sure to be a fitting venue for the band's atmospheric sound. Here's what Miami's music scene has in store this week.

Here's your music calendar for February 3 through February 9. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, February 3

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Frank & Allie Lee: 7 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

International Noise Conference Pre-Party: Deconstructionist, Nightly Closures, Me, among others, 9 p.m., Free. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Ixias: With Neckbreather and Los Reyesz Bong Death, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tyga: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, February 4

International Noise Conference: With Ghostflower, Seizure Machine, Dogheat and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Kris Kristofferson: 8 p.m., $37.50-$72.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, February 5

Chad Andrew: With Archila and M.A.K., 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Escaping Pavement: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Acura x Genius: With Eladio, Carrión and Mariah, 8:30 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, gramps.com.

EXPAND Human Fluid Rot performing at INC in 2017 Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk

International Noise Conference: With Ronin & Frita's Autonomous Department, Roggvir, Octagongzilla and others, 10 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Kindo: 7 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123,

lunastarcafe.com.

North by North: With the Hattts, Pocos Postres, and Womanhouse, 7 p.m., $7-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Sávila: With Jeremy & the Clones and Lindsey Mills, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Whitney: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Taylor Davis and Omar Roque., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, February 6

Amy Arlo & Almost Blue: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Asleep at the Wheel: 8 p.m., $39-$55. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

Chelsea Lovitt: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Imbue: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

International Noise Conference: With Laundry Room Squelchers and others, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lucinda Williams Photo by David McClister

Lucinda Williams: 8 p.m., $32.50-$72.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Natural Wonder - the Stevie Wonder Experience: 7 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Yonder Mountain String Band & the Travelin' McCourys: 7 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Friday, February 7

Ana Carolina: 7 p.m., $59-$600. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Babyface: 8 p.m., $65-$100. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Big City: With Rochelle Riser., 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Chus & Ceballos: 11 p.m., $30-$4,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

DJ Stingray: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Dude Skywalker: With Kike Roldan and Velero, 11 p.m., 11pm. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$90. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

International Noise Conference: With Phaxas, Kenny Millions, Male Model, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jack Benmeleh and Sam Baum: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Matador: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Mr. C: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

EXPAND A Place to Bury Strangers frontman Oliver Ackerman (left) with Lia Simone Braswell and Dion Lunadon. Photo by Ebru Yildiz

A Place To Bury Strangers: With DeGreaser and Palomino Blond, 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Raiford Starke: 8:30 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

The Sesh: With Nuvega, Nick Mac, and Gioh Cecato, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Stray Kids: 7:30 p.m., $69-$179. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Saturday, February 8

Bahamas Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert: With Toots and the Maytals, Inner Circle, Zebra, Steelheart, and others, 4 p.m., $49-$199. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

The Best of Doo-Wop Volume III: With Charlie Thomas' Drifters, La La Brooks, and Jimmy Charles, 7 p.m., $51.40-$70.09. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Chaim: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Tennis and Danny Daze (background) are made in Dade. Photo courtesy of DJ Tennis

DJ Tennis and Danny Daze. With Rebolledo and Öona Dahl, 11 p.m., $10-40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Dylan Doyle: With Lone Wolf., 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Eclair Fifi: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

The Edwards Twins: 2 p.m., $46.73-$65.42. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$90. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

International Noise Conference: With Womb Worm, Fat Plastik, Period Bomb and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Kinesis: With Ben Yang, the Digital Breed, Michael Gindi, and others., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Manuvers and Telescope Thieves: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Moneda Dura: 9 p.m., $35-$50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Pre Valentine's Love R&B Tour: With Jagged Edge, Avant, Ginuwine, Kelly Price, and Silk, 8 p.m., $43-$172. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Sounds in the Hall: With Yamit and the Vinyl Blvd., 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Wicked Paradise: With Bag Raiders, 2 p.m., Free-$1,500. Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Wyncarib Festival: Eccentrix Sound, Dr Esan, and Disco Neil, 10 p.m., Free-$10. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Sunday, February 9

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lillias White: 7 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Resonant Rogues: 7 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EXPAND Timelost will perform at Mana Contemporary alongside Las Nubes and Donzii. Photo by Adam DeGross

Timelost: With Las Nubes and Donzii, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar: 5 p.m., $27.50-$47.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Wynwood School of Music Winter Band Showcase: 12 p.m., Free. BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, basecamp-miami.com.