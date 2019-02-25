The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

As February closes and March begins, Miami leaves behind the III Points whirlwind and looks forward to Miami Music Week. While we wait, there's plenty of music in between. This week, hit-makers CNCO and Pink will play the American Airlines Arena and the BB&T Center, respectively. Living legend Willie Nelson will perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Saturday night, and Twyn will follow last week's festival set with a free show at Lagniappe.
Here's your music calendar for February 25 through March 3. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Feb. 25
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Christopher Cross: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Fernando Ferrarone: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Chris Thompson-Taylor: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
T.S.O.L.: 8 p.m., $17. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Grupo Barrio Abajo, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Absinthe Father: With Palomino Blond, Foxwood, and Airhockey, 8 p.m., Free. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Archila, Miguelle, and Tons: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
The Beach Boys: 8 p.m., $45-$85. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Born of Osiris: With Chelsea Grin and Make Them Suffer, 6:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra: 8 p.m., $50-$170. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Dama Vicke and Johnytiger, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Feb. 28
All Hands On Deck!: 3 p.m., $26-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Junki Inoue: 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
La Clave y El Son: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Matt Venuti: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Mixing: With aDios, Puma, and Damian, 5 p.m., Free. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.
Pharmakon: With Brom Lee, Cuddler, Light Emitter, Das Sad, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sewerside Bombers, Sewer Slutz, the Gazms, and Bruce Liam Neeson: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Trevor Bystrom Band: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, March 1
CNCO: 8 p.m., $29-$501.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Dusty Road Rangers: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Federico Britos: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Ghostflower, Reels, Donzii, and Creaturas: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Inez Barlatier: 7 p.m., Free. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Marc Romboy: 10 p.m., $10. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.
Marie Davidson: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Martha Redbone's Bone Hill: 8:30 p.m., $35-$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Martin Buttrich: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Miami Sunshine Tango Festival: 4:30 p.m., $10-$320. Ramada Plaza Marco Polo Beach Resort, 19201 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-932-2233, marcopolobeachresort.com.
Pink: 8 p.m., $54.95-$354.95. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Palo Santo: 9 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Phaxas: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Pink Talking Fish: 7 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Proper House Showcase: With Lui Danzi and Andre Silva, 11 p.m., Free. Thrift Shop, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, thriftshopmia.com.
Rhadoo: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Shira Lee and The Space Cowboys: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Simulation: With Dieselboy, Happy Colors, Otto Von Schirach, and Dr. Ozi, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
The Fab Faux: 8 p.m., $64-$121.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
The Fixx: 8 p.m., $34.50-$44.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Twyn: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Vieja Estirpe: With Sudakas, Thrash or Die, and Riot Agents, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Saturday, March 2
Cécile McLorin Salvant: 8 p.m., $35. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Climax Extreme: With DJ Eddie Martinez and DJ Deanne, 5 a.m., $35-$230. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Corona Electric Beach: With Hi Music Hi Flow, 2-9 p.m., Free. The Dirty Rabbit, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.
Dillon Nathaniel: 12:11 p.m., $0-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Femme Fest: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Gin Blossoms: 8 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Jackal: With Deviant, Protocol, Zig Zag, and No Dice, 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Jason Joshua & The Beholders: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Joan Manuel Serrat: 8 p.m., $48-$348. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lee Burridge & Viken Arman: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Martha Redbone's Bone Hill: 8:30 p.m., $35-$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Matthew Dear: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Max Hat and Edda Glass: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Molly Nilsson: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Nil Lara: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Osunlade & Man Power: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Relic: With Fiin, Apache, and Bryan Sanchez, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Willie Nelson & Family: 7 p.m., $50-$400. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Sunday, March 3
Experience Hendrix: 7:30 p.m., $43-$89. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Jazz in the Gardens: With Blackstreet, Bobby Brown, En Vogue, Brandy, Lionel Richie, and others, 3 p.m., $72-$89. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Queensryche: 7 p.m., $29. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Speedy Ortiz and Ohmme: 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: 2:30 p.m., $49-$99. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Tesla: 7 p.m., $30-$80. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute: 7 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!