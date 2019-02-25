The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

As February closes and March begins, Miami leaves behind the III Points whirlwind and looks forward to Miami Music Week. While we wait, there's plenty of music in between. This week, hit-makers CNCO and Pink will play the American Airlines Arena and the BB&T Center, respectively. Living legend Willie Nelson will perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Saturday night, and Twyn will follow last week's festival set with a free show at Lagniappe.

Here's your music calendar for February 25 through March 3. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



EXPAND Christopher Cross Courtesy photo