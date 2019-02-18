The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

III Points weekend is over, but that doesn't mean live music stops in this city. From heavy hitters such as Fleetwood Mac and David Foster to newcomers like Wifisfuneral, Miami's concert lineup is stacked this week. Meek Mill is set to play the Fillmore Miami Beach Tuesday, and Fuego Music Festival, with Manuel Turizo, Alex Sensation, and Mau y Ricky, will light up Mana Wynwood Saturday night.
Here's your music calendar for February 18 through 24. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Feb. 18
A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
David Foster: 7 p.m., $39-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Microgreens: With Ghostflower, Pavlov's Bell, and Yung Sloth Lord, 7 p.m., $5-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Svetlana NYC Quartet: With the Horns of Miami Jazz Consort, 7 p.m., $10-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
The Alan Parsons Live Project: 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Zach Bartholomew Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fernando Ulibarri: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Floozies: With Too Many Zooz and Dreamers Delight, 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Freedom Sessions: With Telekinetic Walrus, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Meek Mill: 8 p.m., $49.50-$103. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Puerto Rican Folk Music: With Francisco Joubert Bernard, 7 p.m., Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
World Music Tuesdays: With Big Brooklyn Red & the Magic City Soul, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Archila and Differ: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$98. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m., $45.25-$195.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
The French Touch NZ: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jay Critch: 7 p.m., $20-$75. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Mandy Harvey: 7:30 p.m., $35. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marcellus Pittman: 7 p.m., $15-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sarah Brightman: 8 p.m., $84-$159. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Spoiled, Headfoam, and Breach: With InHisHead and Eternally Fucked, 8 p.m., $2-$5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Andy Shauf: 8 p.m., $17-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Anitta: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Claudia Prieto: 8 p.m., $30. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
The Devon Allman Project: With Duane Betts, 8 p.m., $30-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Lizz: With Oz, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Matthias Tanzmann: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Premio Lo Nuestro: 8 p.m., $59-$102. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Russian Circles: With Gouge Away, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Spafford: 7:30 p.m., $17.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Swamp Kids: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Tony Martinez: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Friday, Feb. 22
Attila: 7 p.m., $20-$25. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Bad Company: 8 p.m., $35-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Carnaval de Barranquilla: With Grupo Barrio Abajo, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
A Fucking Bug: With Do Not Air, Headfoam, and Sans Pisces, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Fusik: 10 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Jay Thomas: 9 p.m., Free. Clinton Hotel South Beach, 825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-4040, clintonsouthbeach.com.
Jody Wisternoff: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Keith Johns: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, pinecrestgardens.org.
Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 7 p.m., $20-$200. Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-358-1146.
Mustard Service, Moongazer, and Ex Isles: Mustard Service, Moongazer, and Ex Isles, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Nicole Henry: 7:30 p.m., $25. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
One Hot Night: A Neil Diamond Tribute: 8 p.m., $33.02-$42.45. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Pedro Luis Ferrer: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Pete Zimmer Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Puerta de Oro de Colombia: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rebekah: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Rocky Mountain Memories: John Denver Tribute: With Ron Rich, 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
TobyMac: With Jeremy Camp, Ryan Stevenson, and others, 7 p.m., $18-$89.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Wild Dark: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Zombies: 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Agnostic Front: 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Broken English: With E.R.N.E.S.T.O, Black V Neck, Techneekz, and others, 8 p.m., Free-$10. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.
Christopher Dean Band: 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
David Blanco: 11 p.m., $15-$30. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
DJ Holiday: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Edwards Twins: An Evening with the Stars: 8 p.m., $47-$57. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Fuego Music Festival: With Manuel Turizo, Alex Sensation, Mau y Ricky, and others, 6 p.m., $50-$80. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Leaders of the Shift: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Loco Dice: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ludacris: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Marcellus Pittman: With Brother Dan, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 6 p.m., $20-$200. Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-358-1146.
Noema: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Nora En Pure and Rony Seikaly: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Relic: With Fiin, Apache, and Fred, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Robb Banks and Wifisfuneral: 9 p.m., $15-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Warned and Guru: 8 p.m., $15. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662, facebook.com/klubkutters954.
Willy Chirino: 11 p.m., $85-$125. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Your Pest Band: With Pool Party, Fat Sun, and Kinda Culty, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
J:Kenzo and Sam Binga: 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Jose Negroni: 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
LP: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 6 p.m., $20-$200. Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-358-1146.
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root: With Dirk Miller, 7 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Nestor Torres: 4 p.m., Free. The Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7530, thebass.org.
