The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

III Points weekend is over, but that doesn't mean live music stops in this city. From heavy hitters such as Fleetwood Mac and David Foster to newcomers like Wifisfuneral, Miami's concert lineup is stacked this week. Meek Mill is set to play the Fillmore Miami Beach Tuesday, and Fuego Music Festival, with Manuel Turizo, Alex Sensation, and Mau y Ricky, will light up Mana Wynwood Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for February 18 through 24. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

