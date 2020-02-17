The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Country music icon Willie Nelson will be in concert at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this Tuesday, February 18. The "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" singer will be joined on stage by his family as well as special guest Cassidy Daniels. The day afterwards, Earthgang will headline the Ground on Wednesday as a part of its Welcome to Mirrorland tour. The Southern hip-hop duo will be joined onstage by current tour partner, Chicagoan Mick Jenkins. Later in the week, you're invited to enter the melodic world of Grammy-Award winning iLe on Friday, February 21. The singer has recently expanded on her boleros and bugalu-infused universe with her latest album Almadura. Local band Dracula will open for the Puerto Rican artist, bringing along their own selection of multilingual tracks.

Miami artist Mia is celebrating her debut single “Something About Your Love,” at Las Rosas on Saturday, February 22. Released via local label Mango Hill Records, the singer will be joined by label mates Travis Acker and Andy Garcia among others. Concertgoers can close out the weekend at the Hard Rock Live with British rock legend Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling artists of all time, who'll be performing some of his fan-favorite hits.

Here's your music calendar for February 17 through 23. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, February 17

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Kelly Schenk: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Plaque Marks: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash: 7 p.m., $23-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Tuesday, February 18

Allen Stone: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Wallows: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Willie Nelson: 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$129.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

EXPAND Willie Nelson Photo by James Minchin

Xavier Omär: With Baby Rose, 9 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, February 19

ABBA the Concert: 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$111.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bell Biv DeVoe and En Vogue: 8 p.m., $39.50-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Betty Buckley: 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

The Collective Bus: 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

EarthGang: With Mick Jenkins, 8 p.m., $22.50-$79. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kemuel Roig Latin Jazz Quartet: 7 p.m., Free. Pub 52 Gastropub, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, 786-500-0205, pub52.com.

Lost and De-Tu: 9 p.m., $15-$30. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Tim Jago: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Thursday, February 20

Benaia Barabi: 8:30 p.m., $65-$85. Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St., Hollywood, 954-921-3439, hc-pac.org.

Derelict Daughter: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Dermot Kennedy: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

DJ Masda: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Mau: With Phaxas, Ostara, Beki Powell, and Laura of Miami, 8 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

The NY Rockabilly Rockets: 8 p.m., $37.38-$46.73. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Pepper: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Premio Lo Nuestro: 8 p.m., $59-$102. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Friday, February 21

Behrouz: With Simone Vitullo, 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 8 p.m., $26-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Black Violin: 8 p.m., $16-$69.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Charlie B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Completely Unchained: Van Halen Tribute: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Danny & Alex: With Supergold, Bruvvy, and The Orbits, 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Derina Harvey Band: 8 p.m., $20-$35. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

DJ Ikon: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Eli Brown: With Franky Rizardo, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Greeicy: 9 p.m., $30-$90. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

EXPAND iLe Photo by César Berrios

ILE: With Dracula, 7 p.m., $25-$35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40-$8000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Martin Buttrich and Marcus Worgull: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Paradise Disco: With Jellybean Benitez, 4 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Pet Sounds: 4 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Pirate Stereo: 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Pisano & Chizzle: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Rhadoo: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Sixerd: With Mahtayo, RollE, and Leadchaos., 9 p.m., $10. The Magic Mushroom, 7630 NW 186th St., Hialeah, 305-510-7742.

Tvice: 6 p.m., Free-$20. Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212-260 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 305-960-2969, littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.

Will Clarke: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Saturday, February 22

EXPAND Camelolloide Courtesy of the band

Camelolloide: With Camelolloide, Cabaleta, and Adult Programming, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Dennis Baker: With Mystic Bill, Cecilia Cruz, and Jesse Velazquez, 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Desert Hearts: With Fur Coat, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Drug: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Enamour: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $40-$8,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Il Volo: 8 p.m., $35.75-$115.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Jazzy Jeff: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

John Fogerty: 8 p.m., $49-$225. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

John P. Kee: With Marvin Sapp and My Brother's Keeper, 5 p.m., $29-$49. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Markem and Malone: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Mia Celebrates her latest release "Something Bout Your Love" at Las Rosas Courtesy of Mango Hill Records

Mia: With Travis Acker, Andy Garcia, Tambourine Party Records, and Disco Sexo, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble: 8 p.m., $95. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Project Pablo: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Rudy La Scala: 9 p.m., $50-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sean Kennard: 7 p.m., $15-$30. First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 305-445-2578, fumccg.org.

Stephanie J. Block: With Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m., $37-$67. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Vice: 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Sunday, February 23

Brook Pridemore: With Yankee Røses, I'm Not Holden Caulfield, and the Barely Damned, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Daniel Lebhardt: 7:30 p.m., $35-$65. The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1001, wolfsonian.org.

Dark Shades Third Anniversary: With John Summit, 7 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dj Charun: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

El Puma and Leo Dan: With Erika Ender, 7 p.m., $63-$241. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Lucky Lou: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Mardi Gras Riverside Festival: 12 p.m., Free. The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.

MK: 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Rod Stewart: 7 p.m., $85-$380. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.