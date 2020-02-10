The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you're looking for the perfect event to take your date to or the perfect event to get your mind off Valentine's Day happenings, there are plenty of music-centric functions available for Miamians this week. Destination Okeechobee arrives in Miami this Thursday, February 13, at the Ground Miami. The Downtown venue will host a battle-of-the-bands-style show as a final selection of bands duke it out to land a place on the line-up for the four-day, muti-genre festival in March. The GroundUp Music Festival kicks off on Friday, bringing with it a stacked line-up of emerging and veteran artists, covering jazz, world, rock, folk, and gospel and more. This will be the festival's fourth edition, headlined by Snarky Puppy (whose bassist Michael League is also a founder of the fest,) the festival has been hailed as artist-centric and attendee-focused. Feel like leaning into some Valentine's Day activities? Head to Panache's Annual Valentine's Day Village of Love, and enjoy some live music from Afrobeta, the Dewars, Donzii, among others. All proceeds will go to the Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida. Local post-rock heavyweights Torche will play at Las Rosas on Saturday, February 14, with openers Saavik and Doomskull. Close the weekend out will the highly anticipated Where Are My Keys party which will take place at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant. Starting on Sunday at 4 p.m. and going until 7 a.m. on Monday (President's Day,) the infamous party will feature some of Miami's heaviest hitters on the electronic scene including Derrick Carter, Magda, Dan Shake, Atom Yard, and many others.

Monday, February 10

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Frequencies: With EuroThrashYash, Kris Villar, and Jonny Eso, 5 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Resonant Rogues: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Troy Roberts: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Tuesday, February 11

Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m., $79-$379. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Magic of Benny Goodman: 2 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Pasquale Grasso: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Periphery: With Plini and Covert, 6 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wednesday, February 12

A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Don Felder: 8 p.m., $27.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

EXPAND Electric Kif plays a free show at The Citadel on Wednesday ahead of the GroundUP Festival this weekend. Claudia Sanchez Silva

Electric Kif: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Falling In Reverse: With Escape the Fate and the Word Alive, 6 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Gold Coast Jazz: With John Pizzarelli Trio, 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Mandy Patinkin: With Adam Ben-David, 8 p.m., $39-$99. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Peep., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, February 13

Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Destination Okeechobee: With ArtLoveTrap, the Polar Boys, Los Wizzards, Remyz, and others., 7 p.m., $5. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

EXPAND ArtLoveTrap Photo by Reginald Thermidor

Firewater: With Tres Ekiz, Safe Stadick, and Ynot, 7 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

Forever Tina: With Suzette Dorsey., 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Galentine's Day: With DJ Danny Stern, 5 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

James Tillman: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Judith Hill: 7 p.m., $25. Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-618-3210, youngarts.org/teds.

Las Zarzuelas Romanzas & Canciones De Arte: 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $83-$233. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Nearly Nicks: 8 p.m., $32.17-$45.97. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Robin Ordell: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

EXPAND Get acquainted with ATV Records. Photo by Monica McGivern

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Friday, February 14

America's Sweethearts: 8 p.m., $45-$70. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Aymee Nuviola: 9 p.m., $70-$140. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Bachata Para Los Enamorados: With Raulin Rodriguez, Frank Reyes, El Chaval de la Bachata, and Hector Acosta, 8 p.m., $54-$284. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Bachatazo Para Los Enamorados: 8 p.m., $59-$289. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Brenda Alford: 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Fashen: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Fatima Hajji: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves: With ReaXtion, 4 p.m., Free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.



GroundUP Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Chris Potter, Lettuce, and others, $85-$825. The North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, festival.groundupmusic.net.

Jefferson Starship: 8 p.m., $25-$77.25. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Keba & The Usual Suspects: With Sir Portela, 8 p.m., $35-$45. Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami, 305-235-1668, deeringestate.com.

Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $78-$258. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

EXPAND Astari Nite will play Las Rosas on Valentine's Day Courtesy of Astari Nite

Lovesick: With Astari Nite and Alien Witch., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Main Squeeze: 7 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Major Nine: 10 p.m., $60-$175. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Moon Boots: With Thunderpony and Bakke, 11 p.m., $10 <0x2013> $30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Nuance: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Outlaws: 8 p.m., $37.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Palms Trax: 11 p.m., $15-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Afrobeta Photo by Juan Vergara

Panache's Annual Valentine's Day Village of Love: Afrobeta, The Dewars, Donzii and others, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Peachroom present: Love Motel: With Pirate Stereo, Santiago Caballero, Tony Disco, and Maure, 11 p.m., TBA. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

The Link Up: With DJ Fergie and others, 10 p.m., Free-$10. R House Wynwood, 2727 Northwest 2nd Ave., Miami.

Valentine's Day Dating Game Show: With Seizure Machine, 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Valentine's Fete: With DJ Markd, DJ Massive Force, DJ Mistic, and others, 11 p.m., Free-$15. The Venue, 7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton.

Yacht Rock Valentines Fling: With Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, Peter Beckett, and Stephen Bishop, 8 p.m., $29-$69. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Saturday, February 15

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Amaury Gutierrez: 9 p.m., $50-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

British Lion: 7 p.m., $23.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.



Falcons: With Blesst92, Vision Sound, Silent Addy, and others., 10 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival: With 12th Planet, Akylla, ATLiens, Bear Grillz, and others., 1 p.m., $109.99-$214.99. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks.

Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $57-$246. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Chris Potter, Lettuce, and others, $85-$825. The North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, festival.groundupmusic.net.

EXPAND GroundUp Music Festival takes over The Northbeach Bandshell this weekend Photo by Stella K

The Hated For Loving Soi·rée: With Ordinary Boys and DJ Ray Milian, 10 p.m., Free-$150. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Humbert: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Jorge Luis Chacín: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Le Club, 1000 NW Le Jeune Rd., Doral, 305-423-0100, leclubmiami.com.

Kid Monks: With Sam Baum, 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

Kryptonite Metal Festival: With Mc Fisty, Mudknuckle, Revolution, and others, 5 p.m., TBA. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Lee Scratch Perry: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Marco Carola: 11 p.m., $10-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m., $27-$45. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

The Music of Bobby Darin: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Oxitocina: With Temudo, Cosmos, Radar, M7, Zei and Virgo., 11 p.m., $5 <0x2013> $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Rafa Barrios: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rex Orange County: 8 p.m., $35.62-$50.62. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sounds in the Hall: With Soulpax, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Stuyedeyed: 9:30 p.m., $10. C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com.

EXPAND Torche Dan Almasy

Torche: With Saavik and Doomskull, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

We Were Promised Jetpacks: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Dada Life: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Derrick Carter: With Derrick Carter, Magda, Dan Shake, and others, 4 p.m., $10.50-$21. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival: With 12th Planet, Akylla, ATLiens, Bear Grillz, and others., 1 p.m., $109.99-$214.99. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks.

Gay8 Festival: With Albita, Lucy Grau, Sonlokos, and others., 11 a.m., Free, gay8festival.com. Eighth Street Between 14th and 17th Avenues, No Address, Miami.

GroundUP Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Chris Potter, Lettuce, and others, $85-$825. The North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, festival.groundupmusic.net.



Kemuel Reig Quartet: With Dj Charun, 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Malu & Mac: 7:30 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Misha Dacic: 5 p.m., $35-$50. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Morgan Heritage: 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Where Are My Keys: With Derrick Carter, Magda, Dan Shake, Atom Yard, Benton, and others, 4 p.m., $15-$30. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.