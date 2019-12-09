The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Art Basel's reign — along with the accompanying nightmarish traffic and jacked-up prices — has ended, but the city’s musical happenings endure. Madonna is on her way to the Magic City. Setting up shop at the Fillmore Miami Beach for a six-night residency, the pop icon will perform in support of her latest release, Madame X, a collection of 15 new songs influenced by Latin music and culture. The marriage of punk sweethearts Mannequin Pussy with Epitaph Records earlier this year has already bore kinetic yet melodic fruit in the form of Patience, the band's latest LP. The four-piece rock act will headline at Gramps this Thursday, accompanied by tour partners Kississippi and Miami band Donzii. Delivering their anarchic take on old-school acid house, electronic duo Paranoid London will perform at Floyd this Saturday, and why not close out the weekend by catching Jordin Sparks at Hard Rock Hollywood alongside the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida?

Here's your music calendar for December 9 through 15. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, December 9

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Nick Hetko: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, December 10

DJ Digital Dave: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Greater Miami Symphonic Band: With the Bells of St. Andrews Ensemble, 8-10:15 p.m., $15. UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Oigo: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3701, jadacoles.com.

Wednesday, December 11

A.C.E: 7 p.m., $49.50-$145. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Butterfly Snapple: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass: With Lone Wolf, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

DJ Wasabi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Jesse & Joy: 7 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sean Paul: 11 p.m., $30-$2,500. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Simply Simone: With Ja'Ja'Nia Harden, Toddra Brunson, Deana Rahming, and others, 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Ski Mask the Slump God Photo courtesy of Republic Record

Ski Mask the Slump God: With Pouya, DJ Scheme, and Danny Towers, 8 p.m., $40.50-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Thursday, December 12

Aaron Lewis: 8 p.m., $35.50-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Calboy: 11 p.m., $30-$5,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Darrell: 11 p.m., $30-$2,500. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

El Cuerpo Pide Amor Tape Release: With Dracula, 7 p.m., $5. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Electric Chair: 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Mannequin Pussy: With Kississippi and Donzii, 8:30 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

PJ Morton: With Nu Deco Ensemble, 8 p.m., $35-$85. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Tobe Nwigwe: With The Amours, 8 p.m., $25-$75. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Friday, December 13

Bed Scene: With Folktale San Pedro and Skates, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Bret Michaels: 8 p.m., $30-$70. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Buskerfest Miami 2019: With Cleaveland Jones, Inez Barlatier, Shenzi, and others, 4-10 p.m., Free. Tina Hills Pavilion, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Deorro: 11 p.m., $30-$6,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Disco Biscuits: 7 p.m., $45.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Palomino Blond Photo by Nicole Cordoba

Gilt: With I Met A Yeti, Palomino Blond, and Las Nubes, 7-11 p.m., $5-$10. Union Warehouse, 5740 NE Fourth Ave., Miami.

Ion Ludwig: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jennifer Holliday: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Mak J: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

MK: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Nox Vahn: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Omnon: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ready for Christmas: With Jose Negroni and Marger, 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Sonlokos: With DJ Mini, 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 8 p.m., $35.25-$75.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Saturday, December 14

Arremer Jack: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Cosmic Gate: 10 p.m., $25. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

The Disco Biscuits: 7 p.m., $45.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Holly Hunt: 9 p.m. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

In Flames: 7 p.m., $36. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

LeAnn Rimes: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$3,025. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

MBSH Rock Ensemble: With Foom!, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and the Macsters, 6:30 p.m., $5. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

EXPAND Method Man and Redman Photo by Alex Markow

Method Man and Redman: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Oscar D'Leon: 8 p.m., $37.50-$119. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Paranoid London: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sacha Robotti: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Smokey Robinson: With comedian Wil Shriner, 7 p.m., $29-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Vive Miami Fest: With Zion & Lennox, Jowell & Randy, Darell, Amenazzy, and others, 6 p.m., $40-$95. Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami.

Wolf-Face: With Sewerside Bombers and Hellfire Hooch, 9 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Sunday, December 15

Draydel: With Jillee Parker, 8:30 p.m., Free. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida: With Jordin Sparks, 7 p.m., $40-$155. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

The Hartford Yacht Goats: 4-9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Madonna Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$3,025. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Miami Inclusive Arts Festival: Kuyayky and others, 2-8 p.m., Free. Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami.