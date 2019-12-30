The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Few nights are more widely celebrated than New Year's Eve, and there is no better place to ring in the new year than the Magic City. As visitors arrive in droves to party at Miami's famed nightclubs and venues, don't wait until the last minute to finalize your New Year's plans. To name a few of the big events: Snoop Dogg is performing at E11even, where Miami's own DJ Irie will be joining him to hold down the tunes until the early hours; Mark Brickman, Arremer Jack, and Dago are the DJs who'll be providing the soundtrack to the Anderson's NYE Powder Disco; and things will get loud and weird over at Churchill's Pub courtesy of Rat Bastard's New Year's Eve Party. The festivities don't end on New Year's Day though: Steve Aoki is keeping the party going at LIV on Wednesday, and local doom merchants Bleeth will kick the weekend off with a must-see show at Las Rosas on Friday. On Sunday, DJ/producer/perennial party planner Destructo will be seeing the weekend off with the FriendShip Pre-Party featuring Destructo on Sunday.

Here's your music calendar for December 30 through January 5. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, December 30

Deer Jade: With Surreal Flight., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

DJ Pauly D: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Jay Critch: 11 p.m., $20. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Miami Jazz Cooperative: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sevendust: With Deepfall, 6:30 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tuesday, December 31

All Day I Dream Into 2020: With Lee Burridge and Sébastien Léger., 10 p.m., $225. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

DaBaby Photo by Spicy Rico

DaBaby: With Diddy and DJ Khaled., 10 p.m., $125-$10,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Do Not Sit On NYE: With Wild Dark and El Mundo., 9 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

A Funkin' Great New Year's Eve: With Fusik., 9 p.m., $20-$50. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Hot Tuna Electric: With Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, 8 p.m., $57.50-$117.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

House Savage: 9:30 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Kitchen Club New Year's 2020 Elegant Gathering: With Element 104, DJ16bit, and Dracula's Daughter., 11 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

La Folie Douce: With Ella Romand, Dan.K, Dsided, and Alexander Orue., 9 p.m., $20-$295. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Mambo Brothers: With Chico Secci., 10 p.m., $80-$8,000. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Manolin: 7 p.m., $100-$200. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Marshmello: 11 p.m., $225-$25,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Nervo Photo by Chloe Paul

Nervo: With Chicco Secci and Youssef., 9 p.m., $150-$15,000. W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3000, wsouthbeach.com.

New Year's Eve With Jonas Brothers: 9 p.m., $299-$20,000. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

A Night in the Big Apple: With the Knocks., 9 p.m., $150-$7,095. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Nirvanna and Blink-180 Deux: 8 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

NYE: With Fiin, Differ, Demenz, and others., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

NYE 2020: With Matthew Dear, Topper, and Chad Andrew, 11 p.m., Free-$40. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

NYE 2020 With Thomas Gold: $50-$5,000. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

NYE at Sweet Liberty: With Patrick & the Swayzees., 8:30 p.m., $150-$1,250. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.

NYE Powder Disco: With Mark Brickman, Arremer Jack, and Dago., 9 p.m., Free-$299. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

NYE With Tory Lanez: 11 p.m. Mr Jones, 320 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-602-3117, mjmia.com.

Rat Bastard's New Year's Eve Party: With Mold, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, Dyslexic Postcards, and others., 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Snoop Dogg: With DJ Irie., 9 p.m., $200. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Solomun and Jamie Jones: 11 p.m., $20-$150. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Twisted Funk: With Patrick M, DJ Wady, Ollie Sanders, Doc Brown, and others., 7 p.m., $25-$50. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Zedd: 8 p.m., $100. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Dada Life Photo by Cato Cataldo

Wednesday, January 1

Dada Life: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Rose Max and Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With the UnCanny Reservoir, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, January 2

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Matthias Meyer and Rader., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Donna the Buffalo: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Double Stubble: With DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, an Terence Tabeau., 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Jen Allen: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Planeta SOi: With Sons of Immigrants., 10 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Radio Free Nancy: With The Rockaditos, Dominic DeLaney, Sara Scully, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Friday, January 3

Bleeth: With Glass Body, Mcqqee, and Floorless, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

David Sanborn: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-674-1040, colonytheatremiamibeach.com.

Fisher: 11 p.m., $60. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Funk It Friday: With Beki Powell and Soul P, 4 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

In The End — Tribute to Linkin Park: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Kelli O'Hara: With Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m., $37-$67. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Killing Time, Day by Day, and Dominant Force: 9 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Mathame: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

New Year New Jams: With Hometown Losers, Rohna, Better Than This, and others, 7 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Oigo: With the Dubros., 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Patrick Walsh: 10 p.m., Free-$10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Roman Flügel: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Time for Three: 8 p.m., $45-$50. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Tvrnt: With DJ Christopher Mora, 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Saturday, January 4

Amine K: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Astronomar: 7 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Bee Gees Now: 3 p.m., $32.71-$51.40. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Dan.K: With Leo Supra, 4 p.m. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Juke: With Kylan Chetty., 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kofman: With Shalev, Floren Gran, and Mark Salner., 11 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Less Than Jake: 7 p.m., $22.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Luciano: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Marc Schneider: With Brad Strickland., 10 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

ODD: With True Vine and Sister System, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Radolescents: With the Hajj, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Rod MacDonald: With Lara Herscovitch., 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Steve Lawler Photo by Carl Fisher

Steve Lawler: With Sex Sells and Omar Deaz., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Two Guys and a Blue Harp: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Destructo Photo by Nikko Lamere

Sunday, January 5

FriendShip 2020 Official Pre-Party: With Destructo and friends, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $30. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com. Pre-party is sold out.

Gavin Creel: 7 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Heavy Metal Beach Party: With Paladin, Solemn Visions, Cyber Strike, and others, 1 p.m., $20-$150. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

New York Philharmonic Quartet: 7:30-9 p.m., $10-$35. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Reggae Sundays: WIth Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Retro & Roots: With Lamebot, MadSavvy, Mello-D, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Satans Taint: With Midnight Spell, the Glorious Death, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sunday Sessions: With Grant Grosky, Jeff Moreno, Jose Matos, and others., 3-10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.