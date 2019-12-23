The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The final countdown to the year’s end is underway, and as the city simmers with anticipation for one of the busiest nights of the year, warm up for the occasion with one of the many music events going down this week. Get festive on Tuesday with DJs Epps and Dozzy Ross at Rácket for their Christmas Eve Ugly Sweater Party. It’ll be business as usual at Las Rosas on Christmas Day with the weekly Words & Wine event, which will feature a special performance by Sea Swallows. German DJ/producer Boys Noize will play an eagerly awaited show at Club Space on Friday night, which will be followed by a set at the Citadel from indie-rock duo TGTG on Saturday. Close out the weekend with the Reggae Jam Festival featuring Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, and Skip Marley at the Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium.

Here's your music calendar for December 23 through 29. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, December 23

Alvaro Bermudez Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cande Rivers: 7 p.m., Free. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, December 24

Christmas Fiesta: With Harmonik, Kai, Enpozib, and others, 11 p.m., $45. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Disco Dreidel: With Ruen, Pirate Stereo, and ES.P, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lazarito y La Makina: 9 p.m., $25-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Ugly Sweater Party: With DJ Epps and DJ Dozzy Ross, 9 p.m., Free-$15. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Willy Chirino: 8 p.m., $150. La Mesa Restaurant Miami, 8872 SW 24th St., Miami, 786-703-3907, lamesamiami.com.

Wednesday, December 25

The Angela Uzcategui Trio: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Butane: With Archilla, 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Los Wizzards: 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.

Sicaria Sound and Earthtone: 9 p.m., $17-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With the Sea Swallows., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND DJ Hottpants Photo by Chris Carter

Thursday, December 26

Double Stubble: With DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, and Terence Tabeau, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Eons: With Monterrey, Vossae, and Moongazer, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Love Below Takeover: With Pazmal, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Mystic Bill: With Pezlo MD, Atom Yard, and Push Button Objects, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Palomino Blond: With Runner's High, Glazed, and others, 7 p.m., $6-$12. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

PopSugar: With Dj Hilda Jay, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Roustam: With Demenz and Miguelle, 10 p.m., Free-$10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Victor Muñoz: 11 p.m., $15-$25. La Victoria, 28 NE 40th St., Miami, 305-336-0701, lavictoriamiami.com.

Friday, December 27

Ana Maria Perera: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Anyothercolor: With Abominable Dr. John, Iron Young, and Royal Hearts, 9 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Bill Orcutt and Chris Corsano: With Shane Parish, Spider Sabich, Steven Bristol and Kenny Millions, and others, 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Boys Noize: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Chunk: With Vicki Powell, Marceaux Marceaux, and Cakes., 9 p.m., $10. Eagle Wilton Manors, 2209 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-818-2803, eaglebarwm.com.

Genix and Estiva: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Glacio: With Sweet Max, 50 Shades, Neon Prayers, and others., 8 p.m., $10. Undergrounds Coffeehaus, 3020 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-630-1900, facebook.com/undergrounds.coffeehaus.

JJ Grey & Mofro: 7 p.m., $32.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs Tribute: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Loud Luxury: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

The Love Below Takeover: With Telescope Thieves, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Love Below

Madhouse: With Willy Chin and DJ Fergie, 11 p.m., Free-$50. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Magit Cacoon: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Miami Big Sound Orchestra: With Miami Big Sound Orchestra, 8-9:30 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Offaiah: 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Othello Molineaux: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Yngwie Malmsteen: 8 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Saturday, December 28

'70s New Year's Soul Xplosion: With Russell Thompkins JR and the New Stylistics, the Chi-Lites, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$119.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Adam Beyer & Ida Engberg Phrank Photographics

Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg: 11 p.m., $10-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Bosq: With Nii Tei and EveAva, 4 p.m., $5-$10. Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami, 305-539-9555, upperbuenavista.com.

Cool & Dre: With We Dem Zoes, 10 p.m., $20. Baronesh, 10 NE 40th St., Miami, 305-336-0701, baronesh.com.

DJ Irie: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

DJ Tony Guerra: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Dub Luv: With Tons, Dakap, Miguelle, and Nova Duet., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Eelke Kleijn: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Will Renuart and Patrick Walsh Photo by Daniella Mía

Free Acid: Will Renuart, Terence Tabeau, and m.O.N.R.O.E, 10 p.m., Free-$10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Lauren Henderson: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Loud Luxury: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

The Love Below Takeover: With Manuvers, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Motörhead Forever: With Muddknuckles, Azur, Barber Floyd, and others, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., TBA. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Nelly: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Open Culture: With Open Culture, the Ruffans, the Orbits, and Phantasman, 7 p.m., TBA. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert: 8 p.m., $29-$159. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Scram Jones: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Slippery When Wet: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Textasy: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

TGTG: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

EXPAND TGTG Photo by Hunter Welsh

Sunday, December 29

Discos Revenge: With DJ Aladdin and Paolo Albertoni, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. New Yorker Boutique Hotel, 6500 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-759-5823, newyorkerhotelmiami.com.

Loud Luxury: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

The Love Tempo: With DJ Le Spam, Laura of Miami, and Hiltronix, 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Made in Miami: With Oscar G, 12 p.m., Free. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Mandy Marylane: With Jaqueline Moor, Alexa Lash, and others, 7:30 p.m., Free. Better Days, 75 SE Sixth St., Miami, 786-220-7690, betterdaysmiami.com.

Reggae Jam: With Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, Skip Marley, and others, 1-11 p.m., $40-$60. Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium Track, 2555 NE 151st St., North Miami Beach, 305-895-9840.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Sunday Sessions: With Dyab and Dan.K, 3 p.m., Free-$20. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.