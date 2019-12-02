The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

See Sophie at the RC Cola Plant.

Brace yourself and pace yourself, because Art Basel is descending upon Miami this week. The official dates for the Magic City's premier gathering of the art elite are December 5 through 8, but the world-renowned fair has expanded its influence not only beyond the boundaries of Miami Beach but also past its penciled-in dates, with satellite parties kicking off as early as this Monday. It’s a good thing you took a break for Thanksgiving, because it might have been your last chance to sleep if you’re plan to make the rounds of these must-see events.

This week’s musical itinerary includes plenty of highlights, such as experimental-house connoisseur Damian Lazarus’ set at the W hotel’s exclusive venue Wall Lounge this Tuesday. U.K. duo Plaid — known for its imaginative post-techno sound and integration of live production into its DJ sets — will helm the decks at the Ground this Wednesday, one of many big-name events kicking off Miami Art Week celebrations that evening. Others include Diplo at E11even, Goldie at Gramps, and Grimes at the RC Cola Plant. Peruse this week’s lineup and take your pick.

Here's your music calendar for December 2 through December 8. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, December 2



DemOh: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Horizons Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Pueblo Gitano: 8 p.m., $15-$40. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.

EXPAND Damian Lazarus Photo by Galen Oakes

Tuesday, December 3

Damian Lazarus: With Art Department and Salome Le Chat, 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Fernando Ulibarri: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gypsy Flamenco Trio: With Andre Carvajal, David Neira, Lilly Rox and others, 6 p.m., Free. Arthood 56, 5600 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 954-330-6245, facebook.com/arthood56.

Nice Guy Erwin: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, December 4

Beat Kitty: With Agent Zero, Tango, Kliine, an more, 6 p.m., $20-$30. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Caifanes: 8 p.m., $47-$166. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

David Tort: With Markem, Seed Younan, Armand Peña, and others, 7 p.m., $10. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-409-2241, elpatiowynwood.com.

Courtesy of Dubfire

Dubfire Presents Code: 10 p.m., $20-$30. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Emmet Cohen Trio, 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Il Divo: 8 p.m., $59.50-$350. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Nicolas Lutz: With Brother Dan and Saul MJ, 10 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Plaid: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Thursday, December 5

Beats, Bass & Art: With Goldie., 8 p.m., $15-$30. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Black Coffee: 11 p.m., $30-$15,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Diplo: 10 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Grimes: With Nina Kraviz and Sophie, 9 p.m., $25-$75. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.



Jamila Woods: 8 p.m., TBA. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Justin Martin: With Walker & Royce and Ardalan, 9 p.m., $35-$75. Cake Gallery, 2060 NW First Ave., Miami, cakeoriginal.com.

Luciano: With Idriss D and Vanjee, 11 p.m., $60. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Marcos Witt & Lucia Parker: 8 p.m., $45-$125. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Pyramid People: 10 p.m., $66-$108. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, lemoncitystudios.co.

Indie-electronic project Rhye will bring his lush vocals to the North Beach Bandshell. Photo courtesy of Rhye

Rhye: 7 p.m., $30-$40. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Richie Hawtin and Testpilot: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Riv & John: WIth DNA and ODK, 11 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Robert Glasper: 9 p.m., $30. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Sabo and Goldcap: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

tINI: With Francesco Del Garda and Unai Trotti, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $67.50-$168. FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami, 786-360-1766, fundimensionusa.com.

Trisha Yearwood: 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$97.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Friday, December 6

Deadmau5: 11 p.m., $75-$10,000. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Half Alive: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Heart Festival: Sasha & John Digweed, Damian Lazurus, Bedduin, and more, 12 p.m., $50-$150. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Lunar Plane: With Hadas Kleinman, Moritz Hofbauer, and others, 5 p.m., $35-$75. BaseCamp, 363 NE 61st St., Miami, basecamp-miami.com.

Marco Carola and Loco Dice: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Mr. Twin Sister: 7 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Paco Osuna: 8 p.m., $45-$55. The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 786-479-3443, islandgardens.com/thedeck.php.

Paris Hilton: 11 p.m., $60. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Pure Trance: With Solarstone, Factor B, Kristina Sky, and others., 11 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: 8 p.m., $40-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Rumours, Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

Soul Clap will perform at Rakastella during Miami Art Week. Photo by Bill Kennedy

Soul Clap: With Wolf + Lamb, Life on Planets, Pony and Morgan, 10 p.m., $25-$35. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Soul Sessions: With J. Howard and Chad Bernstein, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Saturday, December 7

Alesso: 11 p.m., $75. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Art, Blues, Soul & BBQ Festival: 1 p.m., $10-$55. African Heritage Cultural Arts, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 305-638-6771, ahcacmiami.org.

DJ Genius: 1-8 p.m., Free. Belafonte Tacolcy Center, 6161 NW Ninth Ave., Miami, 305-751-1295, miamigov.com/Residents/Parks-and-Recreation/Parks-Directory/Belafonte-Tacolcy-Center.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

G-Eazy: 10 p.m., $40-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gaby Moreno: 8 p.m., $22-$52. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Heart Festival: With The Martinez Brothers, Erick Morillo, Artbat, and more, 12 p.m., $50-$150. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Infected Mushroom: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Luis Enrique and Tito Nieves: 6 p.m., $49-$150. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

NGHTMRE: With Saymyname, Effin, and Black A.m., 7 p.m., $34-$38. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Ordinary Boys: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Paradise Miami: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Plastic Pinks Mimi Starr

Plastic Pinks: With Clone, BodyHeat, The Ruffans and more, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Rakastella 2019: With Âme, Danny Daze, Motor City Drum Ensemble and others, 3 p.m., $40-$150. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Superpitcher: With Moscoman and Maccabi, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Uforia Amor A La Musica: With Pitbull, Melendi, and Luis Fonsi, 8 p.m., $35-$245. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Willie Colon: 8 p.m., $45.50-$158. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sunday, December 8

Circoloco: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dafnis Prieto: 3 p.m., $15-$25. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-635-1331, corpuschristimiami.org.

DJ EFN: With Dj Dela and others, 4-9 p.m., $10. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Just Emma: With Paso Doble, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $15. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Leonid & Friends: 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Rick Ross & Carnage: 10 p.m., $20-$40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tony Bennett: With Antonia Bennett, 7 p.m., $71-$131. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Wex! The Master: With Penthouse Suite, Ashiyushi , and others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.