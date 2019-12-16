The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Even as we inch closer to the end of the year and the decade, Miami's musical scene is continuing to bring the goods. On Monday, Jarobi of a Tribe Called Quest fame will be continuing his residency at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood. Madonna's Madame X Tour residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach is slated to continue through the end of the week. Meanwhile, dance music figurehead and Ultra Music Festival regular Josh Wink will be swinging by Club Space on Saturday, December 21 alongside fellow sonic selector Lee Foss. That same night, Fort Lauderdale jam band the Heavy Pets are teaming up with Roosevelt Collier to stage a Holiday Ball at the North Beach Bandshell to raise money for charity. Later in the week, the Y100 Jingle Ball will bring a pop music extravaganza to the BB&T Center with the likes of the Jonas Brothers and Khalid in tow.

Here's your music calendar for December 16 through 22. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, Dec. 16

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With The Mike Wood Trio, 9-10 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Summer Walker: 8 p.m., $34. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tom Lippincott: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Chizzle: 11 p.m., Free. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Eugene Chadbourne: 9 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$3,025. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Nil Lara: Rene Alvarez, Nicolle Chirino, Rob Elba, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Sam Hart: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

305 Fest 2019: Prison Warder, Hartle Road, Donzii, and others, 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Madonna Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$3,025. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Reso: With Saule, 9 p.m., $20-25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Words & Wine: With Makai and Kezia Nell, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

305 Fest 2019: Red Rodeo, Clang!, Rick Guerre, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Bryant Myers: 11 p.m., $30-$2,500. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

DJ Kumi: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. BaseCamp, 363 NE 61st St., Miami, basecamp-miami.com.

Dyed Soundorom: 10 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$3,025. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Records Before Rent: With Fluture, Puma, and b2b, 7-10 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622, techniquerecords.com.

The Ten Tenors: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

TGTG: With Rick Moon, Turtle Grenade, and GRIMA, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

This End Up: With Patrick Walsh, 7-11 p.m. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Tsuruda: 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Friday, Dec. 20

305 Fest 2019: Wet Nurse, Murmurs, SAAVIK, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Brainville: With The Derek Fairholm Trio, 8-10:30 p.m., $25. WDNA Serious Jazz Station Studio, 2921 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 305-662-8889, wdna.org.

Coral Reef Jazz Combo: 8 p.m., $5. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

DJ Dara: DJ Dara, Knoxz, Cyclops and others, $5-$10. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

EXPAND DJ Irie Photo by Jeremiah Lazo

DJ Irie: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

J. Worra: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6:30 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Michelle Leshem: 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Ostrich & Puma: 10 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

PALO!: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

RnBae Turns 3: 9 p.m., TBD. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Sesh: With Markowicz B2B Nuvega., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tribute to Soda Stereo: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

305 Fest 2019: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Adrianza Records Showcase: With Adrianza., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Anuel AA: 8 p.m., $49-$149. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Black Market: Holiday Edition: Vetnough, Yr Glow, Electric Supply Company, and Lipstick Alley Inc., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Burns: $40-$8,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Daniel Bell: 10 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

DJ Harry Romero: With Arteaga, J Gomez, and Deepmat, 9 p.m., 0-$850. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

DJ Holographic: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Grum: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Haka: 7-11 p.m., Free-$10. Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk.

EXPAND South Florida's celebrated jam band The Heavy Pets will be headlining this year's Rhythm Foundation Holiday Ball. Courtesy photo

The Heavy Pets & Roosevelt Collier: 7 p.m., $25/$30. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Jacob George Band: 8 p.m., Free. Spanish Marie Brewery, 14241 SW 120th St. #108, Miami, 786-780-4872, facebook.com/spanishmarie.

The Kitchen Club: 11 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Lee Foss and Josh Wink: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Lindsey Stirling: 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $54-$1,999. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Morbid Angel: With Watain and Incantation, 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mr. Mauricio: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

PLO Man: 8 p.m., $11-$15. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Roberto Blades: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Woolbright: With Boy Shorts, North Street, Shaven, and Enrique Rosell, 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Youth Jazz Series: With the Wynwood Jazz Combo, Wynwood Jazz Band, the Jazz Collective, and others., 5 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Sunday, Dec. 22

The Cortadito quartet: 12-3 p.m., Free. Brickell City Center, 701 S Miami Ave 4th Floor by CMX Theatre, Miami.

Madonna: 10:30 p.m., $51.50-$1,999. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Pineapple Sunday: With Fusik, Guerra Grooves, Aaron Lebos Reality and Lemon City Trio and others, 2-7 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Reggae Sundays: 12-4 p.m., Free. Smart Bites to Go, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, 305-894-6325, smartbitestogo.com.

Snails: 8 p.m., $30-$90. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Wind and Waves: With Musicians of the New World Symphony, 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Y100 Jingle Ball: With Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, CNCO, and others, 7 p.m., $36-$501. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.