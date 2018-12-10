The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Sadly, Basel 2018 is over, but many music celebs are still hanging around town and playing shows in Miami this week. Most of the star power will emanate from the BB&T Center Saturday, when Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, and many others play Y100's Jingle Ball. The annual arena showcase always foreshadows the coming year in music. Just last year, Camila Cabello played an early-night set at Jingle Ball. She wound up dominating the pop charts in 2018 and is closing out the year with two Grammy nominations.
If pop music isn't your thing, get ready for face-melting guitar solos by five of rock's greatest living guitarists when the supergroup Generation Axe plays at Seminole Hard Rock Monday. And check out Nu Deco Ensemble's collaboration with Macy Gray, BJ the Chicago Kid, and the Miami Mass Choir at the Arsht Center Saturday night.
Here's your music calendar for December 10 through 16. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Dec. 10
Dark Orb 3.0: With SpinnZinn, Decotrax, and others, 5 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Generation Axe: With Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt, and Abasi, 8 p.m., $50-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Negative Approach: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
A.C.E: 7 p.m., $59-$161. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
El Clan Copello: 8 p.m. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Megan Morrison: 8 p.m., Free. Ricky's South Beach, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach.
Roxana Amed: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Winter Wonderland: A Celebration of Holiday and Seasonal Music: 7 p.m., $15. Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Zach Bartholomew, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Limay Blanco: 8:30 p.m., $40. Mojitos Calle 8, 8000 Southwest 8th St., Miami.
Sol + the Tribu: 7 p.m., Free. The Langford Hotel (Rooftop), 121 SE First St., Miami.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With 1,000 Fuegos and Eddy Gatoe., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Assailants: With Allan Gallego, Hilel, and Randy Perez, 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Cnco: With DJ Laz, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Dragos Ilici: With Dylan Schwartz and An Dres, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fashen: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Flatland Harmony Experiment: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Listening Den: With Suzanna Choffel and Javier Garcia, 7 p.m., Free. Ace Props, 398 NW 78th St., Miami, 305-756-0888, propshopmiami.com.
Parranda Boricua Venezolana: With Charlie Aponte, 8 p.m., $30-$100. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Puma: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Sal Valentinetti: 8 p.m., $47-$77. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, Dec. 14
Angels on Earth: With Naila Khol, T-Vice, and others., 11:30 p.m., $20-$50. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.
Colle: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Das Funk: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Grand Funk Railroad: 8 p.m., $30-$70. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Guaco: 8 p.m., $52-$504. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Intergalactic Gary: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jose Negroni Jazz Symphony: 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Lauren Lane: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Live at the Gypsy: With Sad Generation, Slo Marr, and others, 7 p.m., $5. Gypsy Moon Vapin Brews, 16642 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines.
Los Mancaves: 9 p.m., $12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Prok & Fitch and Weiss: With Tiefschwarz, 10 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Slippery Tim & Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Scruby's BBQ, 251 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.
Sonlokos: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
South Florida Youth Symphony: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Spiral Light: With David Gans, 9 p.m., $18-$43. The Gleason Room — Backstage at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Steven Wilson: 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Strings Attached: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Van Gogh Listens: 8 p.m., Free. Pub 52 South Miami, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami.
Yordamis: 10 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Agustin Conti's Quartet: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Alabanzas: With Marcos Witt and T Bone, 7 p.m., $37.75-$110.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Big City: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Calvin Harris: 11 p.m., $150. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Chá da Alice: With DJ Gael Augusto and Lagreca, 10:30 p.m., $10-$300. Glam Nightclub, 739 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
Cid Inc: With Kike Roldan and Luke Hunter, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Derelict Daughters: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
El_Txef_A: With Baez, Ennio Skoto, and Loudsilence, 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fifth Wheel: 8 p.m., Free. Marina 84, 2440 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale.
Fifty Eight Hundred: 7:30 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
GMYS Holiday Gala Concert: With the Greater Miami Youth Symphony, 2 p.m., $10-$25. Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St, Miami.
Hot Since 82: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
In This Moment: 7:30 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Kansas: 7:30 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: With Macy Gray, BJ the Chicago Kid, and the Miami Mass Choir, 8 p.m., $25-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Spiral Light: With David Gans., 8 p.m., $12-$35. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.
Steven Wilson: 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Unai Trotti: With Sons of Immigrants, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Betamaxx: 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Cocodrills: With Dave Sol, Uno Mas, and Ivano Bellini, 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Dirk Quinn Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
El Clan Copello: 8 p.m. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida: With Matthew Morrison, 7 p.m., $40-$70. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Jake Ehrenreich's A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs: 3 p.m., $45-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Mocedades: 7 p.m., $49-$139. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Naughty & Nice: With Miami Gay Men's Chorus., 6 p.m., $25. Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-448-7421.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Ball and Chain Trio: 11:30 a.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
The Ultimate Queen Celebration: With Marc Martel, 7:30 p.m., $39-$79. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Vlade Divak: 4 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Y100's Jingle Ball: With Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, and others, 7:30 p.m., $36-$251. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!