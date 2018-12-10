The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Sadly, Basel 2018 is over, but many music celebs are still hanging around town and playing shows in Miami this week. Most of the star power will emanate from the BB&T Center Saturday, when Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, and many others play Y100's Jingle Ball. The annual arena showcase always foreshadows the coming year in music. Just last year, Camila Cabello played an early-night set at Jingle Ball. She wound up dominating the pop charts in 2018 and is closing out the year with two Grammy nominations.

If pop music isn't your thing, get ready for face-melting guitar solos by five of rock's greatest living guitarists when the supergroup Generation Axe plays at Seminole Hard Rock Monday. And check out Nu Deco Ensemble's collaboration with Macy Gray, BJ the Chicago Kid, and the Miami Mass Choir at the Arsht Center Saturday night.