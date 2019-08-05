The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Which concerts are you looking forward to this week?

Who says rock is dead? Rock 'n' roll all night when Kiss brings its (alleged!) farewell tour to the BB&T Center this Tuesday. Then keep the volume turned up to 11 when Torche plays Las Rosas Saturday night. For you eternal teeny boppers, the Jonas Brothers kick off their reunion tour at the American Airlines Arena Wednesday night. And if you're searching for local talent, look no further than Dracula's Sunday-afternoon set at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Here's your music calendar for August 5 through 11. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Aug. 5

Beatriz Guzman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Dr. Ed Calle: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Sonlokos: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Kiss: 7:30 p.m., $35.25-$995.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lucy Grau: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Archila and Tons: 7 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Baroness: 7 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jonas Brothers: With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m., $25.95-$495.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Pouya: 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Rose Max & Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Knowbodhi, Nilo, and Omar Roque, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Aug. 8

808s in Space: With the Hails, Yoshi Thompkins, Remyz, TYB Toon, and others., 9 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Aaron Lebos Reality: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3701, jadacoles.com.

Doja Cat: With Kat Dahlia., 8 p.m., $15. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Elvis Duran Summer Pool Party: With Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine., 2 p.m., $65. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, Aug. 9

Alcione: 8 p.m., $39-$400. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Ekulu: With Illusion, C.N.D., Flesh & Bone, and Guillotine., 8 p.m., $12. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Eliades Ochoa: 8:30 p.m., $40-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Fehrplay: With Enamour., 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Guti and John Tejada: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ice Cube: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Jackson Potter & Leo Folsom Duo and Jose Conde: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jessie Jones Jr.: 7 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Josh Bermudez Quartet: 8 p.m., $10. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Kiddo Marv: 9 p.m., $13-$240. The Hideout Miami, 3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Madota: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Maná Tribute: With the 5 Locos, 9 p.m., $20-$200. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Slushii: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Spooled Up: With Grant Grosky, Ricasso, and Pezlo MD., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Stay Free: With Baker Acted, the Panix, Artifices, Wastelands, and others., 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Purple Madness — Tribute to Prince: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Umfang: 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Xavier Wulf and Baby G: 7 p.m., $20-$300. The Magic Mushroom, 7630 NW 186th St., Hialeah, 305-510-7742.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Blues in the Park: With Pokey, Millie Jackson, and Sir Charles Jones, 6 p.m., $55-$90. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Breaks Yo!: With Bebe Breaks, DB Cooper, Lemony Snickettes, Metaphysical, and others., 8 p.m., Free-$5. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Danny Time: With Stayns and Zapato., 9 p.m., $10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Dennis Baker: 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

DJs Pareja: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

EQ & Soto: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Francesca Lombardo & Lauren Lane: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Giuseppe Ottaviani: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hi-Rez: 7:30 p.m., $15. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Jacob Forever: 9:30 p.m., $50. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Jimi Dred: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Lisandra Valdes, a Babey Retrospective: With Babey Gecko, the Wax Worms, Pocket of Lollipops, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Oliver Heldens: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Paax Tulum: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sammy Figueroa: 8:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Sista Marybeth: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Motowners: 8 p.m., $35-$40. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Torche: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

U.S. Stones: 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sunday, Aug. 11

The Black Market: With Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent, Mold, Womanhouse, and the Worries., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Dracula: 3 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Mister Gray: $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Paul Wall: 9 p.m., $20-$250. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Pool Kids, Bobby Kid, Palomino Blond, and Woolbright: 7 p.m., $7/$10. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Vic Kingsley: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Zander Ambrose Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.