The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Is your favorite band in town this week?

This week, after a four-month wait, the Rolling Stones will return to South Florida for the first time since Mick Jagger's health scare. Another classic band, the B-52's, will also perform, along with guests OMD and Berlin. And for a crash course on the singers of the new school, head to Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! Live at the American Airlines Arena, where Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra, and Rosalía will entertain the masses.

Here's your music calendar for August 26 through September 1. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Aug. 26

Pterodactyl: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Supercrush, Las Nubes, Pony Hole, and Sans Pisces: 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The CEil Experience: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Brasoul: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

DJ Hollywood: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Smoogies: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Summer Jam Session: With Sol + the Tribu., 10 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Cabaleta and Jean Pereira., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND The B-52's Photo by Pieter M. Van Hattem

Thursday, Aug. 29

The B-52's: With OMD and Berlin, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Ray Reinis and Rader, 10 p.m., $16.90. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Edwin Bonilla: With DJ Russo, 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Florida Georgia Line: With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Canaan Smith., 7 p.m., $40.25-$1,012.75. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Jacuzzi Boys: With Scone Cash Players, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Lenier: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Mastadon: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Sterac: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Zë: Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Afrojack World Red Eye

Friday, Aug. 30

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Atish: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $22.50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Beck and Cage the Elephant: With Spoon and Sunflower Bean., 6 p.m., $29.50-$999. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Boris Brejcha: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Chris Thomas Band: 8 p.m., $37.50-$55. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Christina Wells: 9 p.m., $20. Sound Bar, 2440 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-533-4916, soundbar-wilton.com.

Diego Melgar Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Dirty Work: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

DJ Iron Lyon: With DJ Pewee and Coffintexts, 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

DJ Orma: 10 p.m., $15. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Djrum: With INVT, Eridani Sound, Funk de la Cueva, and Topher the Alien, 9 p.m., $10-$20. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Emmanuel & Friends: 8:30 p.m., $69-$450. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Ethics: With Oscar L and Saeed Younan, 11 p.m. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

GTA: 6 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jason Rault and Jeremy Ismael: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jeff Prine: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Joe Donato: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Kyle Watson: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Max Farber Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nick County: With Daniel Milewski and Baby Bear Lo-Fi., 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

One Nation Under a Groove: With George Clanton, Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, the Main Squeeze, and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf, 5 p.m., $57.60. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Oscar L & Saeed Younan: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Palo!: With Kenyi Succar, 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Rick Ross: 11 p.m., $100-$1,000. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-677-3977, cameomiami.com.

Rock and Flow: With Pedro Castillo, Karina, Alexis Peña, and others, 9 p.m., $30-$45. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Siempre Flamenco Festival de Cante: With Paco Fernandez, Rocio Bazan, Manuel de Manuel, Javier Heredia, and others., 8 p.m., $48-$60. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Bad Bunny Photo by George Martinez

Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! Live: With Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra, and Rosalía, 8 p.m., $49-$249. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Summer Sessions After Dark: With Delta Echo, Le Brion, Gioh Cecato, and others., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Virgil Abloh: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Yvette Norwood & the Tiger Ensemble: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Alok: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ancora Tenores: 7 p.m., $37. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-635-1331, corpuschristimiami.org.

Audioecho and the Storkes: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

By the Bye Summer: With Donzii and A Fucking Bug., 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Mana Contemporary Miami, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manacontemporarymiami.com.

Cosmic Gate: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Housecats: With Ricky D, Marcelo Garzozi, and Leuroy., 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jason Joshua and the Beholders: 9:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND Claptone Photo by Sabrina Feige

Claptone and Joris Voorn: With Dayelino and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Josh Bermudez Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Josh Butler: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Love In the '90s Tour Part 2: With Next, Montell Jordan, Mya, H-Town, and others, 8 p.m., $43-$172. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Marco Antonio Solis: 8 p.m., $55-$495. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Marlow Rosado: With Danis LaClave, 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

One Nation Under a Groove: With George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, and others, 5 p.m., $30-$95. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Richard Burton and the Legends Band: 8 p.m., $20. The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Rolling Stones: 8 p.m., Sold out. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Ross One: With Pase Rock and DJ Skitty, 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Siempre Flamenco Festival de Cante: With Paco Fernandez, Rocio Bazan, Manuel de Manuel, Javier Heredia, and others., 3 p.m., $48-$60. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Surreal Flight and Friends: With Eveava, Naim Zarzour, Ray Reinis, 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thelem: With the Galactic Effect, Blicka, Knockers, and Doseki, 9 p.m., $15-$30. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Theos: 9 p.m., Free. W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3000, wsouthbeach.com.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Zacarías Ferreíra: 9 p.m., $40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Amine Edge & Dance and Clyde P: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Broward Reggae Festival: With Ding Dong, Richie Spice, Half Pint, and Da'Ville, 4 p.m., $45-$95. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Chris Brown: With Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy, 6:30 p.m., $39.25-$199.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Dada Life: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jesse Perez: With Sex Sells, Dakap, and Omar Deaz, 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Lotos Music Festival: With Method Man and Redman, DMX, Puddle of Mudd, and others, 3 p.m., $45-$285. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Rabbit in the Moon Photo by George Martinez

Rabbit in the Moon: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Relic: With Till Von Sein, Fiin, and others., 7 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Siempre Flamenco Festival de Cante: With Paco Fernandez, Rocio Bazan, Manuel de Manuel, Javier Heredia, and others., 4 p.m., $48-$60. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Tory Lanez: 11 p.m., $100-$1,000. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-677-3977, cameomiami.com.