The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miamians know the reggaeton phenomenon did not begin with "Despacito." If you're a studied fan of the Latino urbano movement, you know one of its original ambassadors, De La Ghetto, will take over El Patio this Thursday night. El perreo continues at Miami Bash Saturday night with performances by Gente de Zona, CNCO, Manuel Turizo, Carlos Vives, and other superstars of Latin music. And if that's not quite your thing, shows by Dance Gavin Dance and DMX will be worth the drive to Fort Lauderdale this week.

Here's your music calendar for April 8 through 14. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 8

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Frost Bassoon Studio: 8:30 a.m., Free. University Metrorail Station, 5400 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables.

Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rubblebucket: 7:30 p.m., $16. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Veil of Maya: With Intervals, Strawberry Girls, and Cryptodira, 5:30 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tuesday, April 9

Aborted: 7 p.m., $20-$23. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

EXPAND Dance Gavin Dance Photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Dance Gavin Dance: With Periphery, Don Broco, Hail the Sun, and Covert, 5:30 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jackson Browne: 8:30 p.m., $55.50-$93.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mark Casino Brown: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

Wednesday, April 10

Archila and Differ: With the Saint and Erick Rosales, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Carol Welsman Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

DMX: 7 p.m., $34. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jazz at the Yard: With Alejandro Elizondo, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Swallow the Sun: With Wolfheart, 7 p.m., $15-$18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Tal Cohen and Roxana Amed Duo: 9 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Vanya and the Bandoh: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Words & Wine: With Snowmoon and H-OM., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, April 11

Alessandro Safina & Victor Espinola and the Forbidden Saints: 8 p.m., $63.50-$230.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Big Lux: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com/vinos-on-galt-mile.html.

Boogie T.rio: 9 p.m., $25-$75. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

De la Ghetto Warner Music Latina

De La Ghetto: 7 p.m., $40. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-409-2241, elpatiowynwood.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Rader and Azari, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Folk Weasels: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

John Zam: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

La Clave y El Son: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Miami Downtown Jazz Festival: 1 p.m., Free. Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-577-3344, baysidemarketplace.com.

Rozalén: 8:30 p.m., $45-$65. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Tropico Virgo: With Terence Tabeau and Patrick Walsh., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, April 12

A Tribute to the Cuban Divas: With Yordamiss, 9 p.m., $12. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.

Benny Golson: 7 p.m., $50. Black Archives - Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Big City: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cradle of Filth: With Wednesday 13 and Raven Black, 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DeeJay Silver: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EyeHateGod: With the Obsessed, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Internet Friends: 11 p.m., $10. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Keith Johns: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival: With Francesco Libetta and Amir Katz, 7 p.m., $15-$35. Crossbridge Church | Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne.

Fans can never get enough of Solveig. Photo by Paul Martin

Martin Solveig: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Moneda Dura: 9 p.m., $35-$50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

The Music of Cream: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Palo!: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Scoob Padro: 7 p.m., $40. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

Sergio Mendes and the Rodriguez Brothers: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Sünde: With Leo Franco and Sarabia, 5 p.m., $5-$10. The Rooftop of the Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami.

Tasty Vibrations: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.

Uncle Scotchy: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Walter Parks: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Yaya: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Saturday, April 13

Andre Carvajal: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Divan: 9:30 p.m., $30. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Duke Dumont: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Entelu: With Marco Paez, Michael Gin, Kamadev, and Shayne Pilpel, 11 p.m., Free. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Honey Hounds: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.

Jim Berry: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Joakim: 10 p.m., $10. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami.

Leisure Chief: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Alex Sensation will perform at Fuego Music Festival on Saturday. Beats Communication

MiamiBash: With Alex Sensation, 8 p.m., $45-$849. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Quantic: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Richard Marx and John Waite: 7 p.m., $25-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

SoBe Chamber Ensemble: 2 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami.

South Beach Chamber Ensemble: 2 p.m., Free. 1100 Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

Tchami: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Bouncing Souls: With the Casualties, the Bronx, and Crazy & the Brains, 6 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tony Succar: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Vicente Garcia: 8 p.m., $59-$149. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Sunday, April 14

Animals for Venezuela: With Simon Grossmann, Carlos Macca, Diego Prato, and Gonza Silva, 3 p.m., $15. Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral, trippinganimals.com.

Boz Scaggs: 7 p.m., $47.50-$87.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Gunna: 9 p.m., $60-$200. Fete Land, 295 NE 59th Ter., Miami.

Joè Dwèt Filè: 11 p.m., $15. The Venue At Boca Raton, 7600 W. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

Miami International Piano Festival: With Olivier Cavé, 3 p.m., Free. The Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Voices of Central Europe: With New World Symphony and Anne-Marie McDermott, 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.