The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

This is the last week to take in live music under the stars at the Wynwood Yard, so the community hub is throwing a three-day live-music bash for good measure. Performers throughout the weekend include Yard vets Electric Kif and Locos por Juana. But the Yard will have to compete for your attention with concerts by Judas Priest, the Indigo Girls, and Macy Gray.

Choose wisely.

Here's your music calendar for April 29 through May 5. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 29

Aldo Salvent Quartet: 8:30 a.m., Free. University Metrorail Station, 5400 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables.

Ira Sullivan: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Jordan Reyes: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sebastian Noelle: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal: 6 p.m., $16-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Tuesday, April 30

Adam Claussen Quintet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Equal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lord Huron. Photo Courtesy of the Fillmore Miami Beach

Lord Huron: 8 p.m., $36-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

One Night of Queen: 8 p.m., $38-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Songs for Poets Closing Performance: 6 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Cortadito, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, May 1

Archila & Vanee: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Bam Savage: With Five Venoms and Iron Lyon, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Bobby Ramirez: 8 p.m., Free. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.



Danny Worsnop: 6:30 p.m., $20-$50. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Fifty Years of Jethro Tull: With Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, and Dee Palmer, 8 p.m., $45-$65. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

EXPAND Aterciopelados Felipe Loaiza

Los Amigos Invisibles and Aterciopelados: 8 p.m., $38-$124. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Rose Max and Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, May 2

Blue Embers Jazz and Blues Revue: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Chelsea Bridge: With Fjshwjfe, Mother Juno, I'm Your Knife, and Glass Body, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Connan Mockasin: 10 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St, Miami.

The Joe Budden Podcast: 8 p.m., $53.50-$83.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sol and the Tribu: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Taimur and Mr. Tron: With Demenzor, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

The Milk Carton Kids: 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, May 3

229 Warehouse Rave Finale: With Black Merlin, Anshaw Black, Sister System, and Jonny From Space, 11 p.m., $10. Little Späti, 229 NE 65th St., Miami, littlespati.com.

Amine K: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

DJ Pauly D: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

FNT: With Venus X, Silent Addy, Sean Bang, and others., 10 p.m., $20-$35. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, lemoncitystudios.co.

Jake Shapiro Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jeff Prine: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Juanabe: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

EXPAND Judas Priest's Firepower 2019 tour will bring the metal to Seminole Hard Rock. Photo by Oliver Halfin

Judas Priest: With Uriah Heep, 8 p.m., $40-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Kim Ann Foxman and Perel: 11 p.m., $0-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Magdalena: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Mariza: 8 p.m., $35-$95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

One Final Rave: With Black Merlin, Anshaw Black, Sister System, and Jonny From Space, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Miami Music Club, 91 NE 40th St., Miami, 305-299-5226, facebook.com/miamimusicclub.

Orjan Nilsen: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Proper House Meets Housecats: With Ricky D, Roberto Torres, Thalita Tailer, and Kevin Ferhati., 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rob Zombie: 8 p.m., $58.50-$78.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

StratUS4 String Quartet: 7 p.m., $15. Gesu Catholic Church, 118 NE 2nd St., Miami, 305-379-1424.

Tamir Hendelman Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

YardFest: With Shira Lee and the Space Cowboys, Xperimento, Spam Allstars, the State Of, and others, 5 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Saturday, May 4

Cuttin Headz: With Jesse Calosso, Jean Pierre, and Bryan Sanchez, 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

DaBaby: 8 p.m., $20-$70. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Eli Brown: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Exit Left: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Felix Cartal and Frank Walker: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

FKJ: 7 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Gab Rhome: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Hymn for Her Courtesy of the artist

Hymn for Her: 9:30 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Indigo Girls: 8 p.m., $43-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Josh Bermudez Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Khen: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Massimiliano Pagliara: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Morat: 8 p.m., $64-$99. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: 8 p.m., $55-$75. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Ska Wars: With Fotre, Bargain Bin Heroes, Vibes Farm, and Fleamarket Politics, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Trotsky Vengarán and Tres de Corazón: 10 p.m., $35. 1306 N Miami Ave, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

wAFF, 16bl, and Fouk: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

YardFest: With Shira Lee and the Space Cowboys, Xperimento, Spam Allstars, the State Of, and others, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Yungblud: 7:30 p.m., $16. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sunday, May 5

Andre Buljat: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Chicano Batman: 7 p.m., Free. ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood, 954-921-3500, hollywoodfl.org.

Cimafunk: 6 p.m., $35-$40. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Cinco de Breaks Yo!: With the Crystal Method, 6 p.m., $20. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Egoless & MXVE.: 9 p.m., $10-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Evanescence: 7 p.m., $40-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Joel and Mushy Widmaier: 6:30 p.m., $60-$80. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

EXPAND Macy Gray Photo by Giuliano Bekor

Macy Gray: 7 p.m., $33-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Retro and Roots: With Mello-D, Yared Lee, Golden Flora, Owani, Lamebot, and Forealism Tribe., 7 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sum 41: 7 p.m., $37.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Vaquero Dizko: With True Vine, Sister System, and Johnny From Space., 9 p.m., $5. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

YardFest: With Shira Lee and the Space Cowboys, Xperimento, Spam Allstars, the State Of, and others, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.